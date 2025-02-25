Scroll Top

Providence allowed airport chaplains to be available to help Delta crash victims, priest says

February 25, 2025

By Luke Mandato
OSV News

TORONTO — Father John Mullins wasn’t at his normal posting at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport when his phone delivered the breaking news of the Delta Air Lines crash as it unfolded.

“I actually saw an article on Daily Mail in Britain about this accident, and I said, ‘What date is that from? Is this just disinformation?’ But when I had seen that it was happening right now, I phoned Father Eduardo Lopez who said he had been summoned by the airport to help out the victims of the crash. I dropped everything, and I went there,” said Father Mullins, senior chaplain at the Toronto Airport Catholic Chaplaincy.

Amid the chaos, Father Mullins said, it was the hand of providence that allowed the chaplaincy team to be present during the Feb. 17 crash at Pearson, where a jet crashed during its landing before flipping over in a fiery wreck on the tarmac.

Miraculously, there were no fatalities as all 76 passengers and four crew members survived the crash landing. Twenty-one people were reported injured. Since the crash, at least two passengers have filed lawsuits against Delta Air Lines.

Father Lopez “could have been off in another terminal or walking around, but he picked up the call in his office at Terminal 1 where he was called to show up and be a part of the operation,” Father Mullins told The Catholic Register, Canada’s national Catholic newspaper based in Toronto.

“Had I taken a siesta at that moment or not looked at my social media, we would never have gotten there. All these things aligned, and so the hand of God was there for sure.”

Father Mullins pointed to Pearson’s mock emergency exercise two years ago, one which simulated a plane crash accident, as one of the reasons operations were able to run so smoothly during the live incident.

“The great story in all of this is that all those people who were a part of that preparation two years ago, they put it into practice; and the heroes of this story are the first responders. They showed incredible quickness. The crew got everybody out of the plane in five minutes and within seconds, even before they all got out, responders were putting out the fire,” he said. “It took a few minutes to get them ushered over to safety; it was perfectly coordinated, and when I got there, I said ‘This is exactly what we did in the mockup two years ago.'”

Both Father Lopez and Father Mullins spoke with passengers on the flight not long after arriving, bringing encouragement and consolation following the accident.

“We had a role there to play because we are in the world, but not of the world, and we are in the airport but not of the airport; and so, we could really connect with the passengers in a personal way,” Father Mullins said.

He said his and Father Lopez’s efforts were “vital yet minor” when compared to the efforts made by all the organizations such as police, fire crew, and paramedics; Canadian Border Services; the Greater Toronto Airports Authority; and even retailers who supplied food for the passengers.

“Our presence to all was our contribution as we were in solidarity with both the rescue efforts and with the powerlessness of the passengers,” he said.

The Pearson Airport Catholic Chaplaincy has been a part of the emergency plan of the Archdiocese of Toronto for just over 45 years.

“Beginning in 1978, Msgr. Paul Healy really drilled the organization to be a part of the airport community and to serve that community, whatever their needs are, especially in these kind of situations,” he said.

While the ministry provides Mass 365 days a year in chapels located in Terminal 1 and Terminal 3, its true strength comes from being able to meet people where they are through comfort and faith.

“Father Eduardo and I talked about what had happened very briefly, because once I arrived, it was about what we could do to serve the passengers there. He got on one bus with the passengers, and I got on another bus with the other passengers — we were able to be there and shepherd them during that time,” he said.

Though such incidents are rare — Father Mullins noted the last time a similar accident happened was in 2005 when Air France Flight 358 overshot a runway — the airport chaplaincy continues to be a vital part of the airport community through both good times and bad, whether through the daily support of travelers and airport staff or the abrupt shepherding needed in times of crisis.

“We are a fulfillment of what Msgr. Brad Massman and Msgr. Healy discovered as a great need, and we are living the promise of that need by being pastorally present for the last 45 years. We will always be faithful to bringing the world to Christ and Christ to the world,” Father Mullins said.

Cutline for featured image: First responders work at the Delta Air Lines plane crash site at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ontario, Feb. 17, 2025. A seriously injured child is among more than a dozen other people who were hurt when the Mitsubishi CRJ-900LR plane flipped upside down upon arrival. (OSV News photo/Arlyn McAdorey, Reuters)

Related Posts

Father Dankasa: Fellowship on Foot: A virtue we learn from the Mystery of the Visitation

There is an adage in one of the Nigerian languages (Hausa) that says “Zumunci a kafa ta ke,” translated directly as “fellowship (or relationship) is on the foot.” This means that true fellowship is shown through physical presence. This adage reminds us of the need for demonstrating fellowship or relationship through physical visitation, which is even more important in today’s world, where physical presence is often replaced by media technology. In our busy world there is a tendency to neglect the need for physical visitation with family members and friends. Of course, COVID-19 is a setback to our physical presence at this time, but even without COVID our world and all its demands have, at least to some degree, forced many people into a life of individualism and separatism. Many of us explain why we are unable to be with family and friends with the simple excuse that we are too busy.

13 Feb 2022
‘With a heart broken,’ pope prays for peace in Ukraine

Pope Francis said his heart was “broken” by the war in Ukraine, and he pleaded again, “Silence the weapons!”

28 Feb 2022
Pope says ‘rivers of blood’ flowing in Ukraine; Vatican ready to help

Pope Francis said the Vatican “is ready to do everything to put itself at the service of peace” in Ukraine.

07 Mar 2022
Father Esposito: Exile and home in the human condition

A curious pattern of exile is evident in the endings of several Old Testament books. After God promises Abram the land of Canaan, the patriarch must immediately flee to Egypt because of a famine (Genesis 12); his descendants, the sons of Jacob, repeat the expedition for the same reason (Genesis 42-47).

13 Mar 2022
Church needs women saints, pope tells conference

The Catholic Church needs women, especially women saints, who have shown throughout history an unwavering dedication to God and to caring for their brothers and sisters, Pope Francis said.

11 Mar 2022
Lent is a time to wake up, pray more, care for others, pope says

Lent is a good time to ask God’s help in throwing off any spiritual “drowsiness” that dulls a person’s prayer life and attentiveness to the needs of others, Pope Francis said.

14 Mar 2022
Pope to consecrate Russia and Ukraine to Immaculate Heart of Mary

Pope Francis will consecrate Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary during a penitential prayer service in St. Peter’s Basilica March 25, the Vatican said.

15 Mar 2022
Father Esposito: The plea of an atheist for biblical beauty

The Polish poet Czeslaw Milosz, winner of the Nobel Prize for literature in 1980, declared in a book of prose that “the Scriptures constitute the common good of believers, agnostics, and atheists.” For Milosz, whose life was scarred by the Nazi and Communist takeovers of his native land, the moral authority and literary beauty of the Bible was a refuge against the lethal and banal propaganda spewed forth from those godless governments and armies, even though he could not bring himself to believe in God.

07 Apr 2022
Father Dankasa: Focusing on the spirituality of service

Many of us want to grow in holiness and draw closer to God. Our perception of our personal holiness or closeness to God often revolves around how many prayers we say, how many spiritual books we read, how often we attend church, how often we receive the sacraments of the Eucharist and Penance, or whether we are good parents or good people. Yes, these are excellent steps toward holiness and closeness to God, and I encourage and recommend that we all practice them.

08 Apr 2022
Father Bayer: Faith in Medicine

Our world needs Christian faith. A book that proved this to me regarding the medical field is Losing Our Dignity: How Secularized Medicine is Undermining Fundamental Human Equality by Charles C. Camosy.

25 Apr 2022
Far away, but always together

Though she lives 2,000 miles away from Dallas, Ileana Valdez never forgets the life lessons she learned from her mother, Estela.
Since the days of her childhood, technology and the love for engineering have been passions that Ileana has nurtured with her mother’s help and inspiration. That passion keeps them even closer today while she resides in Seattle, working for a cybersecurity company.

05 May 2022
Father Dankasa: Why should we sacrifice?

The word sacrifice means several things. In a religious or cultic sense, it may mean “the offering of animal, plant, or human life or of some material possession to a deity, as in propitiation or homage” But in everyday usage it may mean the giving up of something that is considered valuable by one person for something of higher value or for a good that may benefit someone else.

08 May 2022
Pope tells grandparents to leave grandkids their legacy of wisdom

Pope Francis told older people to use retirement as a time to serve others and to sow the seeds of their wisdom.

11 May 2022
‘I feel like God has blessed me’

A former Southern Baptist who converted to Catholicism nearly 30 years ago is scheduled for ordination into the diaconate on May 21. Daryl Avery, a Texan since birth, is one of 17 permanent deacon candidates and calls St. Monica in Dallas his parish home.

19 May 2022
Answering the call to serve

He calls it a stirring, that visceral feeling that God was calling him to do more. He first felt it 16 years ago but as he looks back to that time, he knows he wasn’t ready. Chris Schraeder of McKinney, one of the 17 candidates scheduled to be ordained to the diaconate on May 21, said he feels ready now.

20 May 2022