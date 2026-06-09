Skip to main content Scroll Top

Pope Leo scores with 80,000 Spanish Catholics in Real Madrid soccer stadium

June 9, 2026

By Courtney Mares
OSV News

MADRID — Madrid’s famous Bernabéu soccer stadium, normally packed with fans of the Real Madrid football club, roared with cheers and songs of praise to the Lord June 8 as 80,000 Catholics prayed together with Pope Leo XIV.

“Behold the Church, dear brothers and sisters! Behold the music of the Gospel, with its compelling rhythm,” the pope told the crowd, which erupted repeatedly in chants of “Papa Leon!” and “Olé, olé, olé!”

In an unscripted moment at the start of his speech, Pope Leo quipped, “I think that for a player, scoring a goal in this stadium is a major milestone in life, but … today, the Church in Madrid scored an amazing goal that will go down in history!”

Pope Leo, whose given name is Robert Prevost, revealed a preference for the home team a few days earlier when a journalist on the papal plane asked whether he supported Real Madrid or its rival Barcelona. “The pope is for all teams,” he said, “but Prevost is for Real Madrid.”

Before arriving at the stadium, Pope Leo visited Madrid’s Cathedral of Our Lady of Almudena, where he laid a golden rose before the beloved image of the Virgin Mary, invoking her intercession for the Church in Madrid.

Cardinal José Cobo Cano, the archbishop of Madrid, welcomed the pope to Bernabéu with quotes from a sermon by St. Augustine, in which the saint wrote, “Sing with your voices, your hearts, your lips; and your lives: Sing to the Lord a new song.”

During the evening event of prayer and testimony, Pope Leo was serenaded by many musical performances, including by a group of singing priests.

The pope listened to several testimonies from Catholics in the Archdiocese of Madrid, including a recently baptized young man, a priest, a couple who emigrated from Peru, and a lay member of a diocesan council.

Among the most moving accounts was that of Álvaro, 33, who described why he decided to be baptized last year. He recounted feeling spiritually empty before an unexpected desire to read the Bible.

“I felt a strange pull — a small, old Bible from my high school religion class that was tucked away in a drawer at my mother’s house. … I felt that Bible calling me to read it,” he said.

“Reading the Bible every day led me to know God, to know Jesus, and that led me to pray, and praying brought me a direct connection with him, something I had never felt anything like in my life,” he said. “In less than a month, I am getting married, and we would greatly appreciate your blessing; and so, it is no longer about me but about bringing my family closer to God.”

In response to the young man’s testimony, Pope Leo said, “Baptism truly changes lives.” He encouraged Madrid’s Catholics to “have confidence in the growing phenomenon of people who return to the faith or come to know it for the first time in adulthood.”

Also among those who testified were Jorge Barco and Liliana Torres, a Peruvian couple who immigrated to Spain with their daughter four years ago. They described finding a welcoming home in the Parish of the Missionaries of the Precious Blood, where they serve on the parish council, assist with sacramental preparation, and volunteer with Caritas.

In the pope’s speech, he urged Madrid’s Catholics to “bear witness to the Gospel in the capital of a great European country.” He said there is “a special relationship between the Church and a city,” stressing the need to preach the Gospel in an urban environment to “reach the heart of the city.”

“Together, as a diocesan Church, you can offer a Gospel witness that will harness the best forces of a humanity that is bombarded with images and words, yet is hungry for justice and thirsty for truth,” he added.

He also warned against reducing parish and diocesan councils to “mere bureaucratic formalities,” saying they should be “spaces of mutual listening for the exercise of discernment,” adding that communal discernment is “one of the greatest opportunities that synodality offers” to priestly ministry.

After his speech, Pope Leo led the crowd in praying the Our Father together before bestowing his apostolic blessing.

“Be, for everyone, like an open Bible: May the word of God be found in your faces and in your lives,” he said.

The evening event in Bernabéu stadium was the final public engagement of the Madrid leg of the pope’s seven-day apostolic journey to Spain. On June 9, Pope Leo is scheduled to travel to Barcelona before continuing on to the Canary Islands June 11.

Cutline for featured image: People cheer as Pope Leo XIV attends a meeting with the diocesan community at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid June 8 during his June 6-12 apostolic journey to Spain. (OSV News photo/Yara Nardi, Reuters)

Related Posts

Be moved by Spirit, not ‘mechanical repetition,’ pope tells religious

The Holy Spirit, and not the need for recognition, must be the primary motivation in one’s religious life, Pope Francis told consecrated men and women.

03 Feb 2022
Pope visits Russian Embassy to express concern over war

As Russia continued its assault on Ukraine and Russian troops pressed toward the capital, Kyiv, Pope Francis left the Vatican Feb. 25 to pay a visit to the Russian ambassador to the Holy See.

25 Feb 2022
Longevity of elderly a reminder to take things slow, pope says

Coexistence between older and younger generations can bring about a better appreciation for life that is often lost in today’s fast-paced society, Pope Francis said.

02 Mar 2022
Pope says ‘rivers of blood’ flowing in Ukraine; Vatican ready to help

Pope Francis said the Vatican “is ready to do everything to put itself at the service of peace” in Ukraine.

07 Mar 2022
Church needs women saints, pope tells conference

The Catholic Church needs women, especially women saints, who have shown throughout history an unwavering dedication to God and to caring for their brothers and sisters, Pope Francis said.

11 Mar 2022
Lent is a time to wake up, pray more, care for others, pope says

Lent is a good time to ask God’s help in throwing off any spiritual “drowsiness” that dulls a person’s prayer life and attentiveness to the needs of others, Pope Francis said.

14 Mar 2022
Pope to consecrate Russia and Ukraine to Immaculate Heart of Mary

Pope Francis will consecrate Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary during a penitential prayer service in St. Peter’s Basilica March 25, the Vatican said.

15 Mar 2022
Text of prayer of consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary for Ukraine, Russia

Here is the Vatican text of the Act of Consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, sent by the Vatican to bishops throughout the world. Pope Francis has invited bishops and the rest of the world to join him when he recites the prayer March 25 in St. Peter’s Basilica.

23 Mar 2022
Mercy, love dispel hypocritical religiosity, pope says in Malta

Christians who truly imitate Jesus are more inclined to forgive and be merciful than those who, under the pretense of holiness, point fingers and condemn others, Pope Francis said.

07 Apr 2022
Victory is not raising a flag on pile of rubble, pope says on Palm Sunday

Jesus obeyed the most challenging of commandments: to love one’s enemies; and he invites humanity to do the same by breaking a vicious cycle of evil, sorrow and hatred with love and forgiveness, Pope Francis said on Palm Sunday.

11 Apr 2022
Pope says ‘forces of evil’ are at work in war on Ukraine

In Russia’s war on Ukraine, “the forces of evil” are clearly at work, leading to “abominable” attacks on innocent people and widescale destruction of their homes, Pope Francis said.

13 Apr 2022
Pope blesses Easter basket symbolic of Knights’ care packages for refugees

Pope Francis blessed a special Easter basket during a private audience with Supreme Knight Patrick Kelly and his family at the Vatican April 11.

14 Apr 2022
Christ’s resurrection brings hope to the world, Pope Francis says

The joy of Christ’s resurrection is needed now more than ever in a time when war in Ukraine and other parts of the world makes the hope for peace seem like an illusion, Pope Francis said before giving his Easter blessing.

17 Apr 2022
Be voice of God to all, pope tells missionaries of mercy

Those who are called to be missionaries of mercy are entrusted with the important task of being the face and the voice of God’s love to those in need, Pope Francis said.

25 Apr 2022
Vatican releases pope’s message for World Day of Prayer for Vocations

The Christian vocation is for all members of the church to work together and show that one human family united in love is not a utopia but is the reason God created humanity, Pope Francis said.

05 May 2022