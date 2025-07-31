Scroll Top

Bishop at US gathering in Rome: To follow God’s call is to go on a ‘spiritual adventure’

July 31, 2025

By Carol Glatz
Catholic News Service

ROME — God, not AI, answers the questions that really matter in life, and God has an idea of the saint everyone is meant to be, said two U.S. bishops speaking at a national gathering in Rome.

More than 4,000 pilgrims from the United States flocked to St. Paul’s Outside the Walls for the USA National Jubilee Pilgrim Gathering July 30 as part of the Jubilee of Youth taking place July 28-Aug. 3.

The evening event, sponsored by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops with the support of the Knights of Columbus, featured prayer, music, moments of witness, Eucharistic adoration and a solemn procession of the relics of a dozen saints and blesseds, including Blesseds Stanley Rother, Carlo Acutis and Pier Giorgio Frassati, and Sts. Paul, Kateri Tekakwitha and Elizabeth Ann Seton.

After U.S. Cardinal James Harvey, archpriest of the basilica, welcomed the pilgrims, Bishop Robert E. Barron of Winona-Rochester, Minnesota, gave the keynote address, highlighting the stories of several biblical figures and how “the Bible tells the story of a great adventure,” that of being called by God “to a higher life.”

“And that’s the adventure of the spiritual life, everybody. Don’t ever let them tell you that religious people are kind of dull, stay-at-home types,” said the bishop, who is also chairman of the USCCB committee of Laity, Marriage, Family Life and Youth, and head of Word on Fire Catholic Ministries.

“On the contrary, it seems to me, religion at its best is always a summons to adventure,” he said.

Faith is cultivating an “attitude of trust in regard to the summoning power of God,” he said, and “to be a person of faith is to accept that call and to place one’s will within the higher will of God.”

Pilgrims pray during a Holy Hour at the Basilica of St. Paul Outside the Walls in Rome July 30, 2025. The prayer service was part of the USA National Jubilee Pilgrim Gathering during the Jubilee of Youth. (CNS photo/Lola Gomez)

If one chooses to “settle for the person I am, to accept things the way they are, to just listen to the voices of people around me,” Bishop Barron said, then “that is to live in this very narrow, cramped space.”

But Jesus told his disciples to “stop playing around in the shallow waters” of their own limited imaginations and to instead go “into the deep” or toward the great heights “of the person that God wants you to be,” he said.

“God has an idea of the saint you were meant to be,” he said, and “a person of faith is to open your heart trustingly to that call.”

In fact, the most spiritually important question and the greatest decision one can make, he said, is “Who will I be?”

However, the mission God gives is never easy, he said, because “he’s summoning us up out of ourselves to the heights.”

“We hear the mission. We know what it is. We know the call to radical love, radical self-gift. But we tend to go the other way,” he said, which tends to trigger some kind of “storm” or struggle in one’s life.

“Is God being vindictive? No,” Bishop Barron said. “It’s spiritual physics. It’s when you go against the divine call, storms kick up in you.”

“Refusing your mission is bad for you, and bad for people around you, because you were meant to help them in some way,” he said.

“What happens when we accept the mission?” he asked. “You don’t know who you are until you find your mission,” which comes by asking, “Whom do you worship, what voice do you listen to, and what’s the mission that voice is giving to you?”

Each mission is unique to each individual, he said, “but it’ll look something like a path toward greater self-gift, a greater letting go,” much like the crucified Jesus, who gave his life away in love.

Bishop Edward J. Burns of Dallas preaches during a Holy Hour at the Basilica of St. Paul Outside the Walls in Rome July 30, 2025. The prayer service was part of the USA National Jubilee Pilgrim Gathering during the Jubilee of Youth. (CNS photo/Lola Gomez)

During the hour of Eucharistic adoration, Bishop Edward J. Burns of Dallas, Texas, gave a homily in the presence of the Blessed Sacrament, placed on the altar over the tomb of St. Paul.

Hope is “alive within us because of the Holy Spirit, who dwells in us and equips us, not with artificial intelligence, but with divine intelligence,” said the bishop who is chairman-elect of the USCCB Committee of Laity, Marriage, Family Life and Youth.

Search engines and AI models can help people with almost everything and answer so many questions, he said. “But let us remember the answers that truly matter do not come from codes or algorithms.”

When praying to the Lord and before the Blessed Sacrament, ask those essential questions, he said, so that “you may be given the answers that truly matter,” that uphold the dignity of every human life and every human person, and “that lead us to mercy and to compassion.”

“The answers that we need are whispered by the Holy Spirit who dwells within us,” Bishop Burns said.

“The Spirit of God doesn’t merely inform us. The spirit of God transforms us,” he said. “With technology, we can see what is trending in our world. But with God’s love, we can see what’s timeless.”

Before the Blessed Sacrament, the faithful do not ask for “quick answers, but for hearts renewed,” he said.

“In the end, it is not data that will change the world, it’s disciples — disciples whose lives proclaim that Christ has died, Christ is risen and Christ will come again,” Bishop Burns said.

Cutline for featured image: Bishop Edward J. Burns of Dallas elevates the monstrance containing the Blessed Sacrament during a Holy Hour at the Basilica of St. Paul Outside the Walls in Rome July 30, 2025, as part of the USA National Jubilee Pilgrim Gathering for the Jubilee of Youth. (CNS photo/Lola Gomez)

Related Posts

Retrospect: A look back at DCYC

FRISCO — Over a thousand youth from the Catholic Diocese of Dallas, plus hundreds of chaperones and volunteers, filled the Embassy Suites by Hilton Dallas Frisco Hotel & Convention Center with the buzz of worship and fellowship during this year’s Dallas Catholic Youth Conference, Feb. 16-18.

28 Feb 2024
A legacy of service and compassion

Perhaps the four most impactful words Barbara Landregan has said in her life are “It’s not your fault.” She has said those words many times over the 14 years she was director of the Safe Environment Program for the Dallas Diocese, up until her retirement in December.

03 Feb 2022
Be moved by Spirit, not ‘mechanical repetition,’ pope tells religious

The Holy Spirit, and not the need for recognition, must be the primary motivation in one’s religious life, Pope Francis told consecrated men and women.

03 Feb 2022
Catechetical Sessions and Listening Sessions: What’s the Difference?

On Feb. 15, the final catechetical session concluded. This represented the end of one phase of the diocesan synodal process and the beginning of another. On March 26, the first public listening session will take place. Because these terms might be unclear, I thought it would be helpful to distinguish between the two and provide more information about these upcoming listening sessions.

24 Feb 2022
Pope visits Russian Embassy to express concern over war

As Russia continued its assault on Ukraine and Russian troops pressed toward the capital, Kyiv, Pope Francis left the Vatican Feb. 25 to pay a visit to the Russian ambassador to the Holy See.

25 Feb 2022
Bishop Burns issues update to Phase 3 Decree of the diocesan reopening plan

From staff reports On March 1, 2022, Bishop Edward J. Burns announced updates to the Phase 3 Decree outlining the…

01 Mar 2022
Longevity of elderly a reminder to take things slow, pope says

Coexistence between older and younger generations can bring about a better appreciation for life that is often lost in today’s fast-paced society, Pope Francis said.

02 Mar 2022
Pope says ‘rivers of blood’ flowing in Ukraine; Vatican ready to help

Pope Francis said the Vatican “is ready to do everything to put itself at the service of peace” in Ukraine.

07 Mar 2022
Church needs women saints, pope tells conference

The Catholic Church needs women, especially women saints, who have shown throughout history an unwavering dedication to God and to caring for their brothers and sisters, Pope Francis said.

11 Mar 2022
Lent is a time to wake up, pray more, care for others, pope says

Lent is a good time to ask God’s help in throwing off any spiritual “drowsiness” that dulls a person’s prayer life and attentiveness to the needs of others, Pope Francis said.

14 Mar 2022
Pope to consecrate Russia and Ukraine to Immaculate Heart of Mary

Pope Francis will consecrate Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary during a penitential prayer service in St. Peter’s Basilica March 25, the Vatican said.

15 Mar 2022
Text of prayer of consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary for Ukraine, Russia

Here is the Vatican text of the Act of Consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, sent by the Vatican to bishops throughout the world. Pope Francis has invited bishops and the rest of the world to join him when he recites the prayer March 25 in St. Peter’s Basilica.

23 Mar 2022
‘We offer our prayers for peace’

A standing-room crowd filled the Cathedral Shrine of the Virgin of Guadalupe March 25 as Bishop Edward J. Burns joined Pope Francis and the universal Church in the Act of Consecration for Ukraine and Russia to the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

26 Mar 2022
Mercy, love dispel hypocritical religiosity, pope says in Malta

Christians who truly imitate Jesus are more inclined to forgive and be merciful than those who, under the pretense of holiness, point fingers and condemn others, Pope Francis said.

07 Apr 2022
Victory is not raising a flag on pile of rubble, pope says on Palm Sunday

Jesus obeyed the most challenging of commandments: to love one’s enemies; and he invites humanity to do the same by breaking a vicious cycle of evil, sorrow and hatred with love and forgiveness, Pope Francis said on Palm Sunday.

11 Apr 2022