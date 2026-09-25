Skip to main content Scroll Top

Big dreams, big giving propel MIS to national recognition

September 25, 2026

By Amy White
The Texas Catholic

FARMERS BRANCH — As a cluster of Mary Immaculate Catholic School students huddled together in Times Square this March to gaze at their school’s logo shining bright and blue across the Nasdaq billboard, the moment was instantly unforgettable, a true once-in-a-lifetime experience — or so it seemed at the time.

Less than six months later, the unrepeatable moment repeated: Stretching high above the bustling foot traffic of New York City, the small North Texas community’s logo once again lit up the billboard in the financial capital of the world, this time marking Mary Immaculate Catholic Parish and School’s selection as the North American winner of Blackbaud’s 2026 Fueling Greatness Award this August.

Fuel for the mission

Numbering among Blackbaud’s seven Impact Award categories, the Fueling Greatness Award recognizes organizations across the globe that have set ambitious goals in pursuit of their missions and then met — or even surpassed — those lofty targets.

“The award represents those institutions that have gone above and beyond their wildest dreams,” explained Father Alfonse Nazzaro, pastoral administrator of Mary Immaculate Catholic Parish in Farmers Branch. “For us in particular, it was to be able to fundraise in one year what we’ve never been able to raise ever in one year.”

The ambitious objective that earned Mary Immaculate its Blackbaud recognition, the priest said, was the school and parish’s effort to collect $1 million in revenue during last year’s North Texas Giving Day — the first seven-figure fundraising goal in the community’s history.

“We had set our most ambitious fundraising goal ever,” said Chase Sanders, Mary Immaculate’s director of advancement and mission. “At the end of North Texas Giving Day last year, we had raised $1,004,024 and some change. It was certainly ambitious, and we achieved it — surpassed it.”

The 2025 goal doubled the $500,000 fundraising goal set for the prior year’s North Texas Giving Day, which itself was about twice the 2023 North Texas Giving Day fundraising goal.

“We’ve doubled; we’ve tripled; we’ve quadrupled; and then we did eightfold, and then sixteen-fold,” Father Nazzaro said of the community’s fundraising efforts. “When you have a good reason to raise money, then people will give for that cause.”

Quickly, Mary Immaculate leadership put those seven-figures to good use. First, the funds were directed towards operational expenses at the school, bridging the gap between the actual cost of educating a child at Mary Immaculate and the lower amount charged in tuition. Additional funds flowed into parish and school initiatives, including efforts to bolster safety and security measures on campus. The Giving Day funds also supported the renovation of the parish hall into a performing arts center, which the Farmers Branch community plans to utilize for hosting fine arts performances, community functions, retreats, and youth ministry gatherings. Remodeling of the performing arts center commenced immediately following the 2025-2026 school year and is now nearing completion.

“We’re able to collect, raise this money, and do something with it right away,” Sanders said, “and show our donor base that their gift makes an impact immediately — not three, five, 10 years down the road.”

‘The sky’s the limit for us’

The success of the 2025 North Texas Giving Day, and the subsequent recognition of the effort by Blackbaud, is more than just a feather in Mary Immaculate’s preverbal cap; it is also a testament to what is possible with big dreams and some hard work.

“It has allowed our students to dream enormously big,” Sanders said, adding of the Fueling Greatness Award, “I’m sure there are kids in that hallway that never dreamed in a million years that they’d be recognized internationally.”

Josue Ruiz, an eighth grader at Mary Immaculate Catholic School, said the Blackbaud award is a sign that great things are happening on his school’s campus.

“It means we are blessed to be in a school that is setting and meeting its goals and always striving to be better,” the 14-year-old shared. “It makes me feel that my school continues to do great things.”

In recognition of the community’s selection as the North American winner of Blackbaud’s Fueling Greatness Award, the towering Nasdaq billboard in Times Square displayed the community’s logo alongside a message noting the accomplishment of the school and parish this August. Calling the display a “pleasant surprise,” Sanders said the moment was a jubilant one for the Mary Immaculate community.

“Having our information up in the financial capital of the world and being something seen by hundreds of thousands of people, it’s pretty amazing for our community as a whole,” Sanders said. He noted that a third MIS appearance on the billboard is possible this year, as a contingent of Mary Immaculate students from the school’s Motter Business Program is set to take a trip to the Big Apple this October.

“I feel proud that my seemingly small school can do very big things,” said Ruiz, who will take part in the upcoming NYC trip. “If we can be in Times Square two times, maybe even three, the sky’s the limit for us.”

Cutline for featured image: The Mary Immaculate Catholic School logo is displayed on the Nasdaq billboard in Times Square this August, marking Mary Immaculate Catholic Parish and School’s selection as the North American winner of Blackbaud’s 2026 Fueling Greatness Award. (Mary Immaculate Catholic School photo)

Related Posts

Project offers MIS students a glimpse at beauty of God’s creation

St. Pope John Paul II once wrote, “The aesthetic value of creation cannot be overlooked…The Bible speaks again and again of the goodness and beauty of creation, which is called to glorify God.” Susana Zinser, who teaches Spanish at Mary Immaculate Catholic School, hoped to share that message with her students through a recent project studying the migration of Monarch butterflies.

15 Feb 2022
MIS students show business savvy with Mustang Market

Special to The Texas Catholic “ABCDEFG, Snack Shack is the Place to Be,” was heard on Righteous Radio at Mary…

20 May 2022
Program offers MIS students insight into business world

It’s never too early to learn business. That’s the prevailing attitude at Mary Immaculate Catholic School in Farmers Branch, which is in the middle of making history with the first year of their new business program.

08 Feb 2023
New dining hall adds to Mary Immaculate Catholic School’s efforts to foster community

When Mary Immaculate Catholic School students returned from the winter break in January, they were surprised to find a new treat at lunchtime — a completely renovated dining hall.

26 Jan 2024
Knights of Columbus Council 5052 raises funds for wheelchairs for those in need

The Knights of Columbus Council 5052 at Mary Immaculate Catholic Church in Farmers Branch continues to transform lives through its commitment to the American Wheelchair Mission. Since 2018, the council has raised more than $369,640, delivering more than 1,800 wheelchairs to individuals in need both locally and internationally.

24 Jan 2025
MIS enhances campus security with community support

Thanks to a grant from The Catholic Foundation and an outpouring of generosity from the local community, Mary Immaculate Catholic School has completed several safety upgrades to its campus over the past year. 

03 Feb 2025
Upstate NY sanctuary honoring St. Kateri, Jesuit martyrs confirmed as a national shrine

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops has confirmed the national shrine status of Our Lady of Martyrs Shrine in Auriesville, New York.

31 Jan 2025
Knights of Columbus mark 125 years of patriotic degree at St. Patrick’s Cathedral

The Knights of Columbus, the world’s largest Catholic fraternal service organization, celebrated the 125th anniversary of its patriotic fourth degree with an exemplification ceremony, Mass, and unveiling of a statue of its founder Blessed Michael J. McGivney at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City.

24 Feb 2025
Ministry changes lives, ‘one prayer book at a time’

A lifelong fascination with bookmaking and a desire to serve led Bill Woster to take charge of his Knights of Columbus council’s prayer book ministry 13 years ago. Since then, Woster has greatly expanded the ministry, producing more than 36,000 prayer books to be distributed in the Diocese of Dallas and beyond.

17 Mar 2025
Mary Immaculate parishioner honored for volunteer efforts

Before Bishop’s Award recipient Alex Sagcal became an almost ubiquitous figure in his parish, the Mary Immaculate Catholic Church parishioner was a self-described “back pew Catholic.”

12 May 2025
Faith journey leads north Texas singer to Vatican music honor

Not even in the darkest moments following a 2022 accident that nearly claimed her life did Carolina Imperial imagine her faith journey would one day lead her to the top of international Catholic music charts. That is exactly what happened July 27 at the Vatican, where the north Texas resident was named best new singer at the 2025 Catholic Music Awards.

07 Aug 2025
Father Nazzaro: Mission is the boss

If I were a prospective elementary school parent, the first question I would ask a principal or teacher would be: What is your mission?

12 Sep 2025
Peace, dignity emphasized at prayer service ahead of UN General Assembly

Pleas for peace and the dignity of every person from Catholic and United Nations leaders marked the United Nations Annual Prayer Service, held at the Church of the Holy Family in Manhattan.

11 Sep 2025
Meet the sisters serving Catholic schools throughout the Diocese of Dallas 

Often donning their distinctive garb of black, white, blue, or gray, consecrated sisters can be spotted serving on school campuses across the Diocese of Dallas. They are teachers; they are administrators; they are missionaries — the spiritual and educational pillars of their communities, providing a firm foundation of faith, academics, and well-rounded excellence in north Texas schools.

13 Oct 2025
Students’ pilgrimage to Rome leads to musical encounter with Pope Leo XIV

While crowding against the railings of St. Peter’s Square during a Dec. 31 blessing of the Vatican’s Nativity scene, students of Mary Immaculate Catholic School began to take up the tune of “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing.” As they raised the hymn, the students were greatly surprised to discover the addition of a new voice: that of Pope Leo XIV, who had paused in his rounds to join in the festive song.

19 Jan 2026