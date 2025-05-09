Scroll Top

Mary Immaculate parishioner honored for volunteer efforts

May 9, 2025

By Amy White
The Texas Catholic

Before Bishop’s Award recipient Alex Sagcal became an almost ubiquitous figure in his parish, the Mary Immaculate Catholic Church parishioner was a self-described “back pew Catholic.” That changed years ago when Sagcal, sitting among the “back pew dwellers,” heard a parishioner fall to the ground in a faint. He quickly sprang into action, administering first aid and calling an ambulance. The head usher at the time noted the former Navy officer’s decisive action and invited him to be an usher.

“Usher was the gateway drug,” Sagcal joked. “I can’t stop saying yes.”

Now, he seems to have a hand in everything at the parish: Sagcal is an usher, coordinator of the parish hospitality and safety team, Fall Festival emcee, chancellor of the Knights of Columbus Council 5052, and member of the Parish Advisory Council.

“He’s there every weekend pretty much at the parish, even on Saturday and Sunday,” Omar Mediano, grand knight of the Knights of Columbus Council 5052, said. “He’s definitely one of the go-to guys.”

Of Sagcal’s many volunteer efforts at the parish, he shared that he is most passionate about his involvement in the Mary Immaculate safety team. He sees protecting the parish from danger as an important part of fostering worship — keeping the church safe so that parishioners can gather as a community of faith.

“We make sure that if somebody is coming to worship, they don’t have to worry about a thing. That’s the beautiful part about it,” he said.

Marisa Walsdorf, business manager at Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, described Sagcal as the “eyes” of the parish, spotting danger in order to keep churchgoers safe every Sunday. “Not too many people know that they are a lot safer,” she said, “because he’ll stand as our gatekeeper at any time.”

As a servant leader at Mary Immaculate, Sagcal expressed admiration for the healthy volunteer ecosystem he has encountered at his parish. Mary Immaculate parishioners are remarkably willing and happy to help wherever they are needed, he said.

“I’m lucky there are good people around me that fill in very quickly once things are opened up,” Sagcal commented. “In this community, whether it be church, the school, or Knights of Columbus, there are plenty of people to help out.”

Gwen Perkins, a member of the Parish Advisory Council, suggested that Sagcal exemplifies the same willingness to serve that he praises in his church community.

“You never feel like you’re burdening him with anything,” Perkins said. “He is accommodating and willing to go the extra mile for you.”

On April 26, Sagcal was among the recipients of the 2025 Bishop’s Award for Service to the Church, signifying his many meaningful contributions to his parish. Sagcal is no stranger to recognitions: He has received the Coppell Chamber of Commerce 2024 Heart of Gold Award and 2020 Volunteer of the Year title, along with the 2024 Knight of the Year designation for Council 5052, and several other honors; but he still expressed surprise at his selection for the Bishop’s Award and gratitude for the chance to live his faith through service.

“Service and faith grow together,” Sagcal said. “The more I serve, the more my faith grows.”

Cutline for featured image: Alex Sagcal, a parishioner of Mary Immaculate Catholic Church in Farmers Branch, serves his parish as an usher, a coordinator of the parish hospitality and safety team, and a member of the Parish Advisory Council, among other volunteer roles. He was honored with a Bishop’s Award for Service to the Church on April 26. (AMY WHITE/The Texas Catholic)

Related Posts

A legacy of service and compassion

Perhaps the four most impactful words Barbara Landregan has said in her life are “It’s not your fault.” She has said those words many times over the 14 years she was director of the Safe Environment Program for the Dallas Diocese, up until her retirement in December.

03 Feb 2022
Coming together in faith and fellowship at DCYC

When hundreds of young Catholics converge on Frisco later this month, it will mark the much-anticipated return of a weekend of fellowship and faith sidelined since 2020 because of the pandemic.

14 Feb 2022
Project offers MIS students a glimpse at beauty of God’s creation

St. Pope John Paul II once wrote, “The aesthetic value of creation cannot be overlooked…The Bible speaks again and again of the goodness and beauty of creation, which is called to glorify God.” Susana Zinser, who teaches Spanish at Mary Immaculate Catholic School, hoped to share that message with her students through a recent project studying the migration of Monarch butterflies.

15 Feb 2022
Bishop Burns issues update to Phase 3 Decree of the diocesan reopening plan

From staff reports On March 1, 2022, Bishop Edward J. Burns announced updates to the Phase 3 Decree outlining the…

01 Mar 2022
Serving with great joy and love

In the more than two decades that John and Dorrie O’Mara have been parishioners at St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church of McKinney, they have donated their time and effort to various charitable causes. This year, they will receive the Bishop’s Award for Service to the Church to honor their benevolence.

27 Mar 2022
Inspired to serve and share witness

Moreno named diocesan Director of Evangelization, Catechesis and Family Life By Michel Gresham The Texas Catholic Following a call to…

25 Apr 2022
Denison parish marks 150th anniversary

The sun shone brightly that day on the 108-year-old sanctuary, which was filled to capacity with slightly more than 400 congregants, as Bishop Edward J. Burns helped Father Stephen Mocio celebrate St. Patrick Catholic Church’s 150th anniversary in Denison. The parish, located about two miles south of the Red River, is home to around 1,000 families.

05 May 2022
MIS students show business savvy with Mustang Market

Special to The Texas Catholic “ABCDEFG, Snack Shack is the Place to Be,” was heard on Righteous Radio at Mary…

20 May 2022
Bishop ordains 17 men as permanent deacons

Calling it a privilege and an honor, Bishop Edward J. Burns ordained 17 men as permanent deacons for the Diocese of Dallas during a Mass celebrated May 21 at St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church in McKinney.

25 May 2022
Ductrám: A Letter for Father’s Day

As we come to celebrate Father’s Day, I wanted to write to you from a dad to a dad. Thank you for all you do every single day for your family, especially your little ones.

19 Jun 2022
Faith, friendship fuel couple’s 50 years of marriage

The spark of true love can be ignited in countless ways. For Deacon Mike and Cathie Seibold, it started by mistake.

22 Aug 2022
Summit offers ministry leaders opportunities for faith, fellowship

Over a three-day period, representatives from 34 parishes, schools and religious organizations throughout the Diocese of Dallas had the opportunity to focus on the future of youth ministry in the Catholic Church thanks to a Summit offered by the Diocese of Dallas Office of Youth, Young Adult and Campus Ministries.

01 Oct 2022
Prince of Peace ministry offers prayers, support for active-duty military members

The annual Care Package Drive for the Honor Our Heroes Committee is well under way for the fifth year in a row. What started as a small idea has slowly flourished into a service project of massive proportions and a permanent ministry at Prince of Peace Catholic Community in Plano.

13 Oct 2022
Offering opportunities to encounter Jesus Christ

Jacob Coffman’s path to the Diocese of Dallas took a few twists and turns, including a trek to the far northwest to work for a certain bishop who he’d reunite with in Dallas. While the journey may have taken some time, Coffman now finds himself right where he needs to be.

03 Nov 2022
Bishop Burns names Tornaquindici as Chief of Staff

Laura Tornaquindici (“Laura T.”), who has served as the Chief Human Resources Officer for the Diocese of Dallas since June 2019, has been appointed by Bishop Edward J. Burns as the diocese’s first-ever Chief of Staff.

09 Nov 2022