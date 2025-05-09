Mary Immaculate parishioner honored for volunteer efforts

By Amy White

The Texas Catholic

Before Bishop’s Award recipient Alex Sagcal became an almost ubiquitous figure in his parish, the Mary Immaculate Catholic Church parishioner was a self-described “back pew Catholic.” That changed years ago when Sagcal, sitting among the “back pew dwellers,” heard a parishioner fall to the ground in a faint. He quickly sprang into action, administering first aid and calling an ambulance. The head usher at the time noted the former Navy officer’s decisive action and invited him to be an usher.

“Usher was the gateway drug,” Sagcal joked. “I can’t stop saying yes.”

Now, he seems to have a hand in everything at the parish: Sagcal is an usher, coordinator of the parish hospitality and safety team, Fall Festival emcee, chancellor of the Knights of Columbus Council 5052, and member of the Parish Advisory Council.

“He’s there every weekend pretty much at the parish, even on Saturday and Sunday,” Omar Mediano, grand knight of the Knights of Columbus Council 5052, said. “He’s definitely one of the go-to guys.”

Of Sagcal’s many volunteer efforts at the parish, he shared that he is most passionate about his involvement in the Mary Immaculate safety team. He sees protecting the parish from danger as an important part of fostering worship — keeping the church safe so that parishioners can gather as a community of faith.

“We make sure that if somebody is coming to worship, they don’t have to worry about a thing. That’s the beautiful part about it,” he said.

Marisa Walsdorf, business manager at Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, described Sagcal as the “eyes” of the parish, spotting danger in order to keep churchgoers safe every Sunday. “Not too many people know that they are a lot safer,” she said, “because he’ll stand as our gatekeeper at any time.”

As a servant leader at Mary Immaculate, Sagcal expressed admiration for the healthy volunteer ecosystem he has encountered at his parish. Mary Immaculate parishioners are remarkably willing and happy to help wherever they are needed, he said.

“I’m lucky there are good people around me that fill in very quickly once things are opened up,” Sagcal commented. “In this community, whether it be church, the school, or Knights of Columbus, there are plenty of people to help out.”

Gwen Perkins, a member of the Parish Advisory Council, suggested that Sagcal exemplifies the same willingness to serve that he praises in his church community.

“You never feel like you’re burdening him with anything,” Perkins said. “He is accommodating and willing to go the extra mile for you.”

On April 26, Sagcal was among the recipients of the 2025 Bishop’s Award for Service to the Church, signifying his many meaningful contributions to his parish. Sagcal is no stranger to recognitions: He has received the Coppell Chamber of Commerce 2024 Heart of Gold Award and 2020 Volunteer of the Year title, along with the 2024 Knight of the Year designation for Council 5052, and several other honors; but he still expressed surprise at his selection for the Bishop’s Award and gratitude for the chance to live his faith through service.

“Service and faith grow together,” Sagcal said. “The more I serve, the more my faith grows.”

Cutline for featured image: Alex Sagcal, a parishioner of Mary Immaculate Catholic Church in Farmers Branch, serves his parish as an usher, a coordinator of the parish hospitality and safety team, and a member of the Parish Advisory Council, among other volunteer roles. He was honored with a Bishop’s Award for Service to the Church on April 26. (AMY WHITE/The Texas Catholic)