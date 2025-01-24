Knights of Columbus Council 5052 raises funds for wheelchairs for those in need

By Michael Gresham

The Texas Catholic

The Knights of Columbus Council 5052 at Mary Immaculate Catholic Church in Farmers Branch continues to transform lives through its commitment to the American Wheelchair Mission. Since 2018, the council has raised more than $369,640, delivering more than 1,800 wheelchairs to individuals in need both locally and internationally.

“A wheelchair is one of the most recognized medical devices and has likely impacted someone in your extended family,” said Jesus M. Tapia, Deputy Grand Knight of Council 5052 and president of Knights on Bikes for the Diocese of Dallas. “It isn’t hard to imagine the struggles of living without the gift of mobility. The American Wheelchair Mission allows us to provide this transformative gift for just $150 per device. The need for mobility touches lives close to home, and the solution is within reach.”

Since 2003, Knights of Columbus councils throughout the country have funded the delivery of tens of thousands of wheelchairs around the world through the American Wheelchair Mission. Last year alone, Knights of Columbus councils across the country raised $1,239,052, providing 8,260 wheelchairs to families in need.

Grand Knight Omar Mediano of Council 5052 called the impact of this mission profound, recalling his recent experience delivering wheelchairs to Saltillo, Mexico, which allowed him to witness firsthand the effects of the mission’s efforts.

“We are providing opportunities, creating hope, and making dreams come true for these recipients and their families,” Mediano said.

Mediano recounted the story of meeting Dulce, a young recipient in Mexico, whose new wheelchair was equipped with a tray that changed her life.

“They were used to using a pillow to support her food or any activity she would do, but most of the time the food would drop to the floor,” Mediano said. “This is one example of what a life-changer these wheelchairs are for the recipients in their day-to-day lives.”

Mediano highlighted the collective effort behind the initiative, from Knights volunteering their time to families assisting in the production of a compelling documentary to raise awareness and inspire donations.

Council 5052 has achieved significant milestones, including raising $91,000 during their Thanksgiving weekend wheelchair drive, a record-breaking amount that positions them as a leader in Texas and second nationwide. Mediano expressed hope that their continued dedication will propel them to first place nationally, enabling even more lives to be touched.

Tapia further reflected on the significance of the program, referencing Matthew 25:31-40 in noting that the faithful are called to serve those in need by feeding the hungry, giving drink to the thirsty, clothing the naked, caring for the sick, and visiting the imprisoned.

“Knights of Columbus programs are guided by four core principles: faith, family, community, and life,” Tapia said. “Supporting the wheelchair mission is a powerful way for us to live out our faith through charitable works and make a meaningful difference in our community.”

Although Tapia has not yet attended a wheelchair delivery, he said his experiences as a licensed paramedic for a private ambulance company in Dallas that exclusively serves veterans highlight the program’s local impact.

“I’ve personally helped move veterans discharged from hospitals into their homes, where a wheelchair awaited them,” he said. “It’s an incredible feeling to transfer a patient from my stretcher into a new wheelchair provided by the Knights of Columbus. Moments like these remind me of the profound impact this program has on individuals and their families.”

Roy D. Rabenaldt, who has chaired the council’s wheelchair drives for seven years, credits their success to the unwavering support of Mary Immaculate’s clergy and parishioners. In particular, Rabenaldt said Father Alfonse Nazzaro, the parish’s pastoral administrator, has been instrumental, having urged the council to hold its 2024 drive during Thanksgiving as a time of gratitude. The drive raised $90,761.

“The support of our priests at Mary Immaculate has been important to the success of our collections,” Rabenaldt said.

Rabenaldt, who is a Certified Public Accountant working with numerous non-profit organizations, said something that makes this mission unique is that 100 percent of donations to the American Wheelchair Mission go directly to wheelchairs.

“I am amazed how the AWM has continued to not only provide wheelchairs in multiple sizes to the needy,” Rabenaldt said, “but fund repair centers with spare parts and trained personnel in foreign countries to fix and repair the wheelchairs.”

The impact of this mission extends beyond individual recipients. Each wheelchair touches an average of 10 lives, bringing mobility, dignity, and hope to families and communities. This initiative also inspires membership growth within the Knights of Columbus as more people are drawn to the council’s charitable work.

Council 5052’s dedication has not gone unnoticed. Earlier this year, the Dallas Diocese Chapter recognized them with the prestigious “Council of the Year” award.

“Through faith, hope, and charity, we are living our mission: ‘In Service to One, In Service to All,’” Mediano said.

For those who wish to contribute, Mediano said a $150 donation provides a wheelchair, transforming not just one life, but countless others.

“This ‘Gift of Hope’ would not be possible without parishes and community support,” Mediano said. “With a gift of $150, or a collection of small contributions adding to $150, people are realizing what a wonderful, easy, inexpensive way to change a life. God bless everyone for their support, for even the smallest gift is not wasted.”

Editor’s note: Watch the Knights of Columbus Council 5052 Wheelchair Mission Short Film at https://tinyurl.com/yaxz5m8z

Cutline for featured image: Omar Mediano, Grand Knight for the Knights of Columbus Council 5052 of Mary Immaculate Catholic Parish in Farmers Branch, assists a wheelchair recipient into her wheelchair during the council’s visit to Saltillo, Mexico. (Courtesy photo)