Scroll Top

Being a bishop requires humility, creativity, pope says

September 11, 2025

By Cindy Wooden
Catholic News Service

VATICAN CITY — Close to 200 clerics who had been named bishops in the past year were not the only ones in the Vatican’s New Synod Hall to have been thrust into new ministries and leadership roles.

“Maybe some of you are still saying: Why was I chosen? At least I ask myself that,” Pope Leo XIV said Sept. 11 during a meeting with bishops in Rome for the Vatican’s annual formation courses for new bishops.

“The gift you have received is not for yourselves, but to serve the cause of the Gospel. You have been chosen and called to be sent out as apostles of the Lord and as servants of the faith,” the pope told them.

The courses — sometimes casually referred to as “Baby Bishops’ School” or “Bishops’ Boot Camp” — are sponsored by the dicasteries for Bishops, for Evangelization, and for Eastern Churches. The courses include sessions on topics such as what canon law says about administering a diocese, investigating abuse allegations, and communication, but they also introduce the bishops to Vatican officials and offices and give them a chance to pray and meet with their peers from around the world.

Since the courses are a fixture on the Vatican calendar, Pope Leo said he had expected to be there as Cardinal Robert F. Prevost, prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops.

“I thought I’d be here, but dressed in black like you are,” he said. Instead, he was wearing papal white.

Pope Leo spent more than three hours with the bishops; he read a prepared text, which the Vatican published, and then he spent some 90 minutes listening to their concerns and responding to their questions behind closed doors. The pope ended the morning by posing for a photo with each bishop separately.

“The bishop is a servant; the bishop is called to serve the faith of the people,” the pope told the group, which included about a dozen bishops named to U.S. dioceses.

Service, he said, “is not an external characteristic or just a way of exercising a role” but is an essential part of the call.

“Those whom Jesus calls as disciples and proclaimers of the Gospel — especially the Twelve — are called to interior freedom, poverty of spirit, and a willingness to serve that is born of love, in order to embody the very choice of Jesus, who became poor to make us rich,” he said.

Jesus showed his disciples “the style of God, who does not reveal himself through power, but through the love of a Father who calls us into communion with him,” the pope said.

“Always stay vigilant and walk in humility and prayer, so that you may become servants of the people to whom the Lord sends you,” Pope Leo asked the bishops.

Knowing one is called to serve is not enough, he told them. The “spirit of service” must be “translated into an apostolic style, into the various forms of care and pastoral governance, [and] into a deep longing to proclaim the Gospel, expressed in diverse and creative ways depending on the concrete situations you will face.”

The need for creativity and new approaches to ministry is clear, he said.

“The crisis of faith and its transmission, along with the struggles related to belonging and ecclesial practice, call us to rediscover the passion and courage for a new proclamation of the Gospel,” he said. “At the same time, many people who seem distant from the faith often return to knock at the doors of the Church or open themselves to a new search for spirituality — one that sometimes does not find adequate language or form in our usual pastoral approaches.”

Many of the bishops also will be called to respond to other challenges, too, he said, including “the tragedy of war and violence, the suffering of the poor, the longing of many for a more fraternal and united world, the ethical challenges that question us about the value of life and freedom — and the list could certainly go on.”

Amid all those challenges, he told the bishops, “the Church sends you as caring, attentive shepherds — shepherds who know how to walk with their people, to share in their questions, anxieties, and hopes; shepherds who long to be guides, fathers, and brothers to priests and to their sisters and brothers in the faith.”

Cutline for featured image: Pope Leo XIV and newly appointed bishops, including about a dozen from the United States, begin a meeting at the Vatican Sept. 11, 2025, by singing “Veni Creator Spiritus,” invoking the Holy Spirit. (CNS photo/Vatican Media)

Related Posts

Be moved by Spirit, not ‘mechanical repetition,’ pope tells religious

The Holy Spirit, and not the need for recognition, must be the primary motivation in one’s religious life, Pope Francis told consecrated men and women.

03 Feb 2022
Pope visits Russian Embassy to express concern over war

As Russia continued its assault on Ukraine and Russian troops pressed toward the capital, Kyiv, Pope Francis left the Vatican Feb. 25 to pay a visit to the Russian ambassador to the Holy See.

25 Feb 2022
Longevity of elderly a reminder to take things slow, pope says

Coexistence between older and younger generations can bring about a better appreciation for life that is often lost in today’s fast-paced society, Pope Francis said.

02 Mar 2022
Pope says ‘rivers of blood’ flowing in Ukraine; Vatican ready to help

Pope Francis said the Vatican “is ready to do everything to put itself at the service of peace” in Ukraine.

07 Mar 2022
Church needs women saints, pope tells conference

The Catholic Church needs women, especially women saints, who have shown throughout history an unwavering dedication to God and to caring for their brothers and sisters, Pope Francis said.

11 Mar 2022
Lent is a time to wake up, pray more, care for others, pope says

Lent is a good time to ask God’s help in throwing off any spiritual “drowsiness” that dulls a person’s prayer life and attentiveness to the needs of others, Pope Francis said.

14 Mar 2022
Pope to consecrate Russia and Ukraine to Immaculate Heart of Mary

Pope Francis will consecrate Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary during a penitential prayer service in St. Peter’s Basilica March 25, the Vatican said.

15 Mar 2022
Text of prayer of consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary for Ukraine, Russia

Here is the Vatican text of the Act of Consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, sent by the Vatican to bishops throughout the world. Pope Francis has invited bishops and the rest of the world to join him when he recites the prayer March 25 in St. Peter’s Basilica.

23 Mar 2022
Mercy, love dispel hypocritical religiosity, pope says in Malta

Christians who truly imitate Jesus are more inclined to forgive and be merciful than those who, under the pretense of holiness, point fingers and condemn others, Pope Francis said.

07 Apr 2022
Victory is not raising a flag on pile of rubble, pope says on Palm Sunday

Jesus obeyed the most challenging of commandments: to love one’s enemies; and he invites humanity to do the same by breaking a vicious cycle of evil, sorrow and hatred with love and forgiveness, Pope Francis said on Palm Sunday.

11 Apr 2022
Pope says ‘forces of evil’ are at work in war on Ukraine

In Russia’s war on Ukraine, “the forces of evil” are clearly at work, leading to “abominable” attacks on innocent people and widescale destruction of their homes, Pope Francis said.

13 Apr 2022
Pope blesses Easter basket symbolic of Knights’ care packages for refugees

Pope Francis blessed a special Easter basket during a private audience with Supreme Knight Patrick Kelly and his family at the Vatican April 11.

14 Apr 2022
Christ’s resurrection brings hope to the world, Pope Francis says

The joy of Christ’s resurrection is needed now more than ever in a time when war in Ukraine and other parts of the world makes the hope for peace seem like an illusion, Pope Francis said before giving his Easter blessing.

17 Apr 2022
Be voice of God to all, pope tells missionaries of mercy

Those who are called to be missionaries of mercy are entrusted with the important task of being the face and the voice of God’s love to those in need, Pope Francis said.

25 Apr 2022
Vatican releases pope’s message for World Day of Prayer for Vocations

The Christian vocation is for all members of the church to work together and show that one human family united in love is not a utopia but is the reason God created humanity, Pope Francis said.

05 May 2022