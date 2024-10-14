Scroll Top
Wheelchair Sundays: Changing lives for those in need
October 14, 2024

By Constanza Morales
Special to The Texas Catholic

Imagine for a moment being a child and not having the ability to walk. Imagine wanting to go to school or church and not being able to do so because you don’t have a wheelchair. This is a reality for tens of thousands of children in poor communities around the world.

Over the last 15 years, however, the generosity of the Catholics in the Diocese of Dallas has helped thousands of those disabled children living in poverty change their lives through the gift of those much-needed wheelchairs.

Through an initiative called Wheelchair Sundays, parishes in the diocese have contributed $661,000 of the $1.2 million raised in Texas. The effort is made possible by a partnership between the American Wheelchair Mission, the Knights of Columbus, and diocesan parishes.

“A wheelchair impacts the person who uses it and ten people around them,” Ricardo Guzman, CEO of AWM, explained. “Everyone talks about inclusion, but there can be no inclusion without mobility.”

Father Jason Cargo of St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church in Plano celebrates Mass at the Rehabilitation Center and Children’s Inclusion and Telethon in Chihuahua, Mexico, in August as part of the Wheelchair Sunday program with the Knights of Columbus and the American Wheelchair Association. (Photo courtesy of the American Wheelchair Association)

Changing lives

In Texas, among the 800 Knights of Columbus councils, just under 250 participate in Wheelchair Sundays. Dallas leads the way with about 40 diocesan parishes participating in the collection annually.

The ties that unite families across the Texas-Mexico border have meant that most donations from this state go to communities in that country, where AWM works as a team with the Centers for Child Rehabilitation and Inclusion and Telethon.

“We are impacting the community from where we come from,” said Charlie Minjares, a member of the Knights of Columbus at St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church in Plano. Although his job has taken Minjares to Fairfax, Virginia, he still travels to Dallas to continue promoting the Wheelchair Sundays that happen once a year at each parish.

“I have a brother in a wheelchair, and I see my parents struggle to make his life more comfortable,” Minjares said. “I understand what a wheelchair means to a person and their family. Even if we just collect pennies, it’s something that helps change someone’s life.”

With a contribution of $150 from one person, AWM can purchase a wheelchair as it works directly with the manufacturing company and guarantees delivery in containers.

Father Jason Cargo, left, pastor of St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church in Plano, traveled to Coahuila, Mexico, in August to help deliver wheelchairs to children in need as part of a collaboration with the Knights of Columbus and the American Wheelchair Association. (Photo courtesy of the American Wheelchair Association)

Dream big

Last August, Father Jason Cargo, pastor of St. Mark, traveled to Chihuahua to help deliver about 60 of the 280 wheelchairs that were purchased thanks to the generosity of parishioners, who raised more than $60,000 in 2023.

“It was wonderful to be there and witness that moment,” Father Cargo said. “There were children whose only option was to be pushed in strollers, and now it’s going to be different. It speaks volumes about the heart of our parishioners in the Diocese of Dallas.”

The parish hopes to double its fundraising this year at its Wheelchair Sunday on Oct. 13.

St. Mark has participated in the program for seven years and, in 2023, is the third largest fundraiser in the diocese behind Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Plano and Mary Immaculate Catholic Church in Farmers Branch.

“We want to change people’s lives, and the hearts of Catholics in Dallas never fail us,” said Bill Weber, a pioneer in promoting Wheelchair Sundays at Prince of Peace, the church that leads the way in donations in the state of Texas.

Weber credits a video shared by a close friend of the Knights and the experience of living with a disabled brother as motivating him to start Wheelchair Sundays at his parish in 2010.

Fourteen years later, Weber feels grateful and motivated to do more.

“It’s very gratifying,” Weber said with tears in his eyes. “I never imagined this effort would grow to this extent, and now I feel we are capable of doing more.”

The goal, Weber said, is to invite more Knights of Columbus councils to participate and to get more priests to open their parish doors to spread the message.

Wheelchair Sunday is preceded by an announcement made on the Sunday prior to the collection taking place. At St. Mark, the announcement will be on Oct. 6.

“There is a lot of potential to grow and spread the message,” Weber said. “If there are more of us, we will change more lives.”

Constanza Morales is the managing editor of Revista Católica Dallas, the Spanish-language magazine of the Diocese of Dallas.

Related Posts

A legacy of service and compassion

Perhaps the four most impactful words Barbara Landregan has said in her life are “It’s not your fault.” She has said those words many times over the 14 years she was director of the Safe Environment Program for the Dallas Diocese, up until her retirement in December.

03 Feb 2022
Coming together in faith and fellowship at DCYC

When hundreds of young Catholics converge on Frisco later this month, it will mark the much-anticipated return of a weekend of fellowship and faith sidelined since 2020 because of the pandemic.

14 Feb 2022
Bishop Burns issues update to Phase 3 Decree of the diocesan reopening plan

From staff reports On March 1, 2022, Bishop Edward J. Burns announced updates to the Phase 3 Decree outlining the…

01 Mar 2022
Inspired to serve and share witness

Moreno named diocesan Director of Evangelization, Catechesis and Family Life By Michel Gresham The Texas Catholic Following a call to…

25 Apr 2022
Denison parish marks 150th anniversary

The sun shone brightly that day on the 108-year-old sanctuary, which was filled to capacity with slightly more than 400 congregants, as Bishop Edward J. Burns helped Father Stephen Mocio celebrate St. Patrick Catholic Church’s 150th anniversary in Denison. The parish, located about two miles south of the Red River, is home to around 1,000 families.

05 May 2022
Bishop ordains 17 men as permanent deacons

Calling it a privilege and an honor, Bishop Edward J. Burns ordained 17 men as permanent deacons for the Diocese of Dallas during a Mass celebrated May 21 at St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church in McKinney.

25 May 2022
Ductrám: A Letter for Father’s Day

As we come to celebrate Father’s Day, I wanted to write to you from a dad to a dad. Thank you for all you do every single day for your family, especially your little ones.

19 Jun 2022
Faith, friendship fuel couple’s 50 years of marriage

The spark of true love can be ignited in countless ways. For Deacon Mike and Cathie Seibold, it started by mistake.

22 Aug 2022
Summit offers ministry leaders opportunities for faith, fellowship

Over a three-day period, representatives from 34 parishes, schools and religious organizations throughout the Diocese of Dallas had the opportunity to focus on the future of youth ministry in the Catholic Church thanks to a Summit offered by the Diocese of Dallas Office of Youth, Young Adult and Campus Ministries.

01 Oct 2022
Prince of Peace ministry offers prayers, support for active-duty military members

The annual Care Package Drive for the Honor Our Heroes Committee is well under way for the fifth year in a row. What started as a small idea has slowly flourished into a service project of massive proportions and a permanent ministry at Prince of Peace Catholic Community in Plano.

13 Oct 2022
Nonprofits team up to answer call for those in need

A call to action from Auxiliary Bishop Greg Kelly on Sept. 19 set into motion a charitable effort involving four area non-profits that would aid migrants more than 400 miles away.

17 Oct 2022
Offering opportunities to encounter Jesus Christ

Jacob Coffman’s path to the Diocese of Dallas took a few twists and turns, including a trek to the far northwest to work for a certain bishop who he’d reunite with in Dallas. While the journey may have taken some time, Coffman now finds himself right where he needs to be.

03 Nov 2022
Bishop Burns names Tornaquindici as Chief of Staff

Laura Tornaquindici (“Laura T.”), who has served as the Chief Human Resources Officer for the Diocese of Dallas since June 2019, has been appointed by Bishop Edward J. Burns as the diocese’s first-ever Chief of Staff.

09 Nov 2022
Bishop Burns: Giving thanks to God

The Thanksgiving holiday is upon us. It is a time in our nation when people of all faiths pause to express their gratitude and appreciation for God’s abundant gifts. As we give sincere thanks to God our Father for our many blessings, we also extend care and compassion to many of our neighbors who are hungry, homeless, sick, suffering from mental health, lonely, or struggling with life’s burdens. Let us pray for those in need and continue to work together to make a positive difference in their lives.

22 Nov 2022
Helping build foundations of faith

Joshua Salinas understands the impact that good ministry can have on one’s faith life. He’s witnessed it firsthand.

22 Nov 2022