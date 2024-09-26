Scroll Top
Welcoming immigrants is requirement of charity, justice, pope says
September 26, 2024

By Carol Glatz
Catholic News Service

LUXEMBOURG — Animated by a spirit of service, mission, and joy, the Catholic Church must be welcoming toward everyone, Pope Francis said.

“The spirit of the Gospel is a spirit of welcoming, of openness to everyone; it does not admit any kind of exclusion,” the pope told members of Luxembourg’s Catholic community during an afternoon meeting in the city’s Cathedral of Notre-Dame Sept. 26.

The pope encouraged the Church in the small, predominantly Catholic country to “continue to make your country a friendly home for those who knock at your door seeking help and hospitality.”

The population of Luxembourg is made up of about 47% foreigners and 53% Luxembourgers, Gérard Kieffer, head of communications for the Archdiocese of Luxembourg, told Catholic News Service in mid-September. With a population of about 654,000, many people from very different backgrounds “live together harmoniously,” he said.

About 41% of the population identifies as Catholic, especially the large number of residents who are of Portuguese origin or descent.

Welcoming others is “very urgent today” and is “a requirement of charity but is foremost a matter of justice,” he said. “Thank you to the government and the people of Luxembourg for what you do for migrants.”

The pope said the Church must be ready to “evolve, mature, and grow,” specifically by facing the challenge of increasing secularization with missionary zeal, sharing responsibilities and ministries, and “making synodality a lasting way to relate among its members.”

Among the faithful sharing their experience of Church life, Christine Busshardt, vice president of the diocesan pastoral council, told the pope that many parishioners, priests, and religious are ready to take on the needed “co-responsibility” of evangelization.

“Many do not feel they are being treated equally and have buried the talents entrusted to them,” she said.

During the meeting the pope also venerated a statue of Our Lady of Luxembourg, also referred to as “Comforter of the Afflicted,” a devotion that was introduced to Luxembourg by the Jesuits in 1624. The pope gave a golden rose as a gift to celebrate its 400th anniversary.

After lunch and before he went to the cathedral, Pope Francis and members of his security detail stopped at Gruppetto, a small coffee shop, for an espresso. “It was incredible,” Jassin, the barista, told the Luxembourg newspaper Le Quotidien.

The pope began his 46th apostolic journey abroad with an appeal to the small nation in the heart of Europe to play an important role on the world stage by promoting peace. He addressed some 300 representatives of the diplomatic corps and local authorities, including Luxembourg’s Prime Minister Luc Frieden and its Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa, after arriving from Rome early Sept. 26.

“It seems that the human heart does not always remember the past and periodically goes astray and returns to the tragic path of war,” he said in his speech at the meeting held at the city’s main administrative building, the Cercle Cité.

“To heal this dangerous syndrome, which causes nations to become seriously ill and risks throwing them into exploits that bring with them immense human costs and further useless massacres, we need to raise our gaze upward,” he said, calling on citizens and leaders to be “motivated by noble and profound spiritual values.”

Those who hold positions of authority, he said, urgently need to engage “resolutely and patiently in honest negotiations in order to resolve differences, together with a willingness to find honorable compromises, which undermine nothing and can instead build security and peace for all.”

The pope later rode through the city before boarding the plane for Belgium, where he was to spend the next three days meeting with authorities, local Catholics, and staff and students of KU Leuven, the world’s oldest Catholic university, which was celebrating its 600th anniversary.

Cutline for featured image: Pope Francis watches dancers present a piece about St. Francis of Assisi as he meets with bishops, priests, deacons, religious, seminarians, and pastoral workers at Luxembourg’s Cathedral of Notre-Dame Sept. 26, 2024. (CNS photo/Lola Gomez)

Related Posts

Be moved by Spirit, not ‘mechanical repetition,’ pope tells religious

The Holy Spirit, and not the need for recognition, must be the primary motivation in one’s religious life, Pope Francis told consecrated men and women.

03 Feb 2022
Pope calls for day of prayer, fasting for peace in Ukraine

As the threat of war loomed over the world, Pope Francis called on people to pray and fast for peace in Ukraine on Ash Wednesday.

23 Feb 2022
Pope visits Russian Embassy to express concern over war

As Russia continued its assault on Ukraine and Russian troops pressed toward the capital, Kyiv, Pope Francis left the Vatican Feb. 25 to pay a visit to the Russian ambassador to the Holy See.

25 Feb 2022
‘With a heart broken,’ pope prays for peace in Ukraine

Pope Francis said his heart was “broken” by the war in Ukraine, and he pleaded again, “Silence the weapons!”

28 Feb 2022
Longevity of elderly a reminder to take things slow, pope says

Coexistence between older and younger generations can bring about a better appreciation for life that is often lost in today’s fast-paced society, Pope Francis said.

02 Mar 2022
Pope says ‘rivers of blood’ flowing in Ukraine; Vatican ready to help

Pope Francis said the Vatican “is ready to do everything to put itself at the service of peace” in Ukraine.

07 Mar 2022
Church needs women saints, pope tells conference

The Catholic Church needs women, especially women saints, who have shown throughout history an unwavering dedication to God and to caring for their brothers and sisters, Pope Francis said.

11 Mar 2022
Lent is a time to wake up, pray more, care for others, pope says

Lent is a good time to ask God’s help in throwing off any spiritual “drowsiness” that dulls a person’s prayer life and attentiveness to the needs of others, Pope Francis said.

14 Mar 2022
Pope to consecrate Russia and Ukraine to Immaculate Heart of Mary

Pope Francis will consecrate Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary during a penitential prayer service in St. Peter’s Basilica March 25, the Vatican said.

15 Mar 2022
Text of prayer of consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary for Ukraine, Russia

Here is the Vatican text of the Act of Consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, sent by the Vatican to bishops throughout the world. Pope Francis has invited bishops and the rest of the world to join him when he recites the prayer March 25 in St. Peter’s Basilica.

23 Mar 2022
Mercy, love dispel hypocritical religiosity, pope says in Malta

Christians who truly imitate Jesus are more inclined to forgive and be merciful than those who, under the pretense of holiness, point fingers and condemn others, Pope Francis said.

07 Apr 2022
Victory is not raising a flag on pile of rubble, pope says on Palm Sunday

Jesus obeyed the most challenging of commandments: to love one’s enemies; and he invites humanity to do the same by breaking a vicious cycle of evil, sorrow and hatred with love and forgiveness, Pope Francis said on Palm Sunday.

11 Apr 2022
Pope says ‘forces of evil’ are at work in war on Ukraine

In Russia’s war on Ukraine, “the forces of evil” are clearly at work, leading to “abominable” attacks on innocent people and widescale destruction of their homes, Pope Francis said.

13 Apr 2022
Pope blesses Easter basket symbolic of Knights’ care packages for refugees

Pope Francis blessed a special Easter basket during a private audience with Supreme Knight Patrick Kelly and his family at the Vatican April 11.

14 Apr 2022
Christ’s resurrection brings hope to the world, Pope Francis says

The joy of Christ’s resurrection is needed now more than ever in a time when war in Ukraine and other parts of the world makes the hope for peace seem like an illusion, Pope Francis said before giving his Easter blessing.

17 Apr 2022