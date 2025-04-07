Scroll Top

Tourists, pilgrims, religious learn CPR during Jubilee of the Sick

April 7, 2025

By Justin McLellan
Catholic News Service

ROME — Just outside the walls of the Vatican, the Bee Gees’ “Stayin’ Alive” blared through speakers as health care workers tapped out chest compressions to the beat.

“Ah, ha, ha, ha, stayin’ alive, stayin’ alive,” sang the 100 red-shirted volunteers near the entrance to the Vatican Museums, using the Bee Gees’ disco anthem — with its tempo of 103 beats per minute — to guide tourists, pilgrims, and even religious sisters through CPR basics.

The American Heart Association ran an open training event next to the Vatican to teach emergency resuscitation as part of programming for the Jubilee of the Sick and Health Care Workers April 5. Over two days, health care related events were scheduled to take place throughout Rome before concluding with a Mass in St. Peter’s Square April 6.

“Pilgrims that are passing by can learn, in just a few minutes, how to save a life,” Marida Straccia, global training organizer with the AHA, told Catholic News Service.

More than 20,000 pilgrims were expected to come to Rome for the Jubilee of the Sick and Health Care Workers, including patients, health care workers, and religious leaders from more than 90 countries.

Yet Straccia emphasized that CPR is not just for health care professionals. “It doesn’t matter if you’re a layperson, a priest,” she said. “More than 80% of cardiac arrests happen outside the hospital. Somebody could fall in front of you while you’re walking in a store, in the Vatican, and knowing what to do, even just how to call for help, it makes a difference in somebody’s life.”

Harim Lee, visiting from Los Angeles with her 14-year-old daughter, said the training was an unexpected but welcome part of their Jubilee pilgrimage. “I had no idea I’d be learning CPR,” she said. “But it’s wonderful, because most people think someone else will do it — but it’s so important that everyone knows how.”

Alessia Cambela, a health care worker and volunteer with the AHA, said she was surprised to see religious sisters stopping by the bustling square to learn CPR.

“Religious nuns asked us to teach them how to perform CPR, and I think it’s great,” she said. “It doesn’t matter what you do in your life, but we can all learn how to save a life.”

One of them, Sister Maria José de Mesquita, a member of the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Anne, told CNS that it’s important for pilgrims headed to the Holy Door of St. Peter’s Basilica to stop and learn CPR “because we don’t know if at any time we will need to help someone.”

And with Pope Francis missing out on several Jubilee events during his recovery from respiratory infections, the Jubilee of the Sick and Health Care Workers takes on a special meaning, she said.

“The pope, having had the experience of this illness, it certainly brings him closer to those living through experiences of pain and distress in their lives,” she said.

Cutline for featured image: A passerby practices emergency resuscitation in Rome’s Piazza del Risorgimento outside the Vatican during the Jubilee of the Sick and Health Care Workers April 5, 2025. (CNS photo/Pablo Esparza)

Related Posts

Be moved by Spirit, not ‘mechanical repetition,’ pope tells religious

The Holy Spirit, and not the need for recognition, must be the primary motivation in one’s religious life, Pope Francis told consecrated men and women.

03 Feb 2022
Pope calls for day of prayer, fasting for peace in Ukraine

As the threat of war loomed over the world, Pope Francis called on people to pray and fast for peace in Ukraine on Ash Wednesday.

23 Feb 2022
Pope visits Russian Embassy to express concern over war

As Russia continued its assault on Ukraine and Russian troops pressed toward the capital, Kyiv, Pope Francis left the Vatican Feb. 25 to pay a visit to the Russian ambassador to the Holy See.

25 Feb 2022
‘With a heart broken,’ pope prays for peace in Ukraine

Pope Francis said his heart was “broken” by the war in Ukraine, and he pleaded again, “Silence the weapons!”

28 Feb 2022
Longevity of elderly a reminder to take things slow, pope says

Coexistence between older and younger generations can bring about a better appreciation for life that is often lost in today’s fast-paced society, Pope Francis said.

02 Mar 2022
Pope says ‘rivers of blood’ flowing in Ukraine; Vatican ready to help

Pope Francis said the Vatican “is ready to do everything to put itself at the service of peace” in Ukraine.

07 Mar 2022
Church needs women saints, pope tells conference

The Catholic Church needs women, especially women saints, who have shown throughout history an unwavering dedication to God and to caring for their brothers and sisters, Pope Francis said.

11 Mar 2022
Lent is a time to wake up, pray more, care for others, pope says

Lent is a good time to ask God’s help in throwing off any spiritual “drowsiness” that dulls a person’s prayer life and attentiveness to the needs of others, Pope Francis said.

14 Mar 2022
Pope to consecrate Russia and Ukraine to Immaculate Heart of Mary

Pope Francis will consecrate Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary during a penitential prayer service in St. Peter’s Basilica March 25, the Vatican said.

15 Mar 2022
Text of prayer of consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary for Ukraine, Russia

Here is the Vatican text of the Act of Consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, sent by the Vatican to bishops throughout the world. Pope Francis has invited bishops and the rest of the world to join him when he recites the prayer March 25 in St. Peter’s Basilica.

23 Mar 2022
Mercy, love dispel hypocritical religiosity, pope says in Malta

Christians who truly imitate Jesus are more inclined to forgive and be merciful than those who, under the pretense of holiness, point fingers and condemn others, Pope Francis said.

07 Apr 2022
Victory is not raising a flag on pile of rubble, pope says on Palm Sunday

Jesus obeyed the most challenging of commandments: to love one’s enemies; and he invites humanity to do the same by breaking a vicious cycle of evil, sorrow and hatred with love and forgiveness, Pope Francis said on Palm Sunday.

11 Apr 2022
Pope says ‘forces of evil’ are at work in war on Ukraine

In Russia’s war on Ukraine, “the forces of evil” are clearly at work, leading to “abominable” attacks on innocent people and widescale destruction of their homes, Pope Francis said.

13 Apr 2022
Pope blesses Easter basket symbolic of Knights’ care packages for refugees

Pope Francis blessed a special Easter basket during a private audience with Supreme Knight Patrick Kelly and his family at the Vatican April 11.

14 Apr 2022
Christ’s resurrection brings hope to the world, Pope Francis says

The joy of Christ’s resurrection is needed now more than ever in a time when war in Ukraine and other parts of the world makes the hope for peace seem like an illusion, Pope Francis said before giving his Easter blessing.

17 Apr 2022