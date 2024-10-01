Scroll Top
Synod members reflect on diversity, trust before assembly opens
October 1, 2024

By Justin McLellan
Catholic News Service

VATICAN CITY — The Synod of Bishops on synodality does not aim only at bridging the gap between factions within the Catholic Church, but it also must grapple with the immense diversity of its 1.3 billion members spanning across cultures and countries, a spiritual adviser to the synod said.

“When I came to the synod last year, I thought the great challenge was to overcome the poisonous opposition between traditionalists and progressives: How can we heal an alienation which is utterly alien to Catholicism?” Dominican Father Timothy Radcliffe told synod members Oct. 1. “But as I listened, there seemed to be an even greater challenge: How can the Church embrace all of the diverse cultures of our world?”

Offering reflections for participants in the Synod of Bishops on the last day of a two-day retreat at the Vatican, Father Radcliffe urged the 368 synod members to “recognize that we need each other if we are to be Catholic.”

“The diverse cultures gathered in this assembly offer healing to each other, challenge each other’s prejudices, and summon each other to a deeper understanding of love,” he told participants. “We await a new Pentecost in which each culture speaks in its own native tongue and is understood.”

However, a much-needed step toward supporting and engaging with the many cultures within the Church is fostering trust among its members, he said.

Reflecting on the Gospel reading from St. John in which Jesus repeatedly asks Peter, “Do you love me?” Father Radcliffe said, “The Church is founded on the rock of God’s unmerited trust in Simon Peter.”

“Will we dare to trust each other, despite some failures?” he asked. “The synod depends on it.”

As a challenge to trust within the Church, Father Radcliffe cited the publication of “Fiducia Supplicans” (“Supplicating Trust”), a Vatican declaration stating it is permissible to give an informal blessing to a gay or other unmarried couple, though the union itself cannot be blessed.

“It is no secret that ‘Fiducia Supplicans’ provoked distress and anger among many bishops in many parts of the world. Some members of this synod felt betrayed ” he said. “But the Church will only become a trustworthy community if we take the risk, like Jesus, of trusting each other, even though we have been hurt.”

The Dominican also said that “the sexual abuse crisis has taught us painfully that this cannot be an irresponsible trust which puts others at risk, especially minors,” but rather “a trust that embraces our own risk of getting hurt.”

He also noted that “often it has turned out to be the clergy who are most suspicious of the synodal path and resistant to it,” adding that the Church’s ordained ministers must look to St. Peter’s humility and recognize it as the source of his authority in leading the Church.

“The transparency of Peter the sinner is the foundation of his authority,” he said. “Clerical elitism is thus not just a lack of humility but a negation of priestly identity.”

Likewise, Father Radcliffe asked that synod members “discern each other’s authority and defer to it,” while asking themselves: “What new ministries are needed for the Church to recognize their authority and commission them to exercise it?”

Benedictine Mother Maria Ignazia Angelini, another spiritual adviser to the synod, urged participants to cultivate a spirit of silence before engaging in their conversations during the second synod session.

“Silence is the constitutive dimension of true human speech,” she said. “Let us allow ourselves to be filled by this silence.”

By cultivating silence, people can fix their gaze upon Jesus, she said, which is an important task for the synodal assembly “embedded in an epochal turning point in history which we do not know where will lead, the contours of which we confusingly sense but do not see clearly.”

A gaze fixed on Jesus, “illuminated by the meek and humble of heart, restores contours to the vision of others, of history, of the world,” she said. “The gaze on Jesus opens up well-founded hope.”

Cutline for featured image: Members of the Synod of Bishops on synodality attend the second day of a two-day retreat at the Vatican Oct. 1, 2024, before the start of the second synod session. (CNS screen grab/Vatican Media)

Related Posts

Be moved by Spirit, not ‘mechanical repetition,’ pope tells religious

The Holy Spirit, and not the need for recognition, must be the primary motivation in one’s religious life, Pope Francis told consecrated men and women.

03 Feb 2022
Pope calls for day of prayer, fasting for peace in Ukraine

As the threat of war loomed over the world, Pope Francis called on people to pray and fast for peace in Ukraine on Ash Wednesday.

23 Feb 2022
Catechetical Sessions and Listening Sessions: What’s the Difference?

On Feb. 15, the final catechetical session concluded. This represented the end of one phase of the diocesan synodal process and the beginning of another. On March 26, the first public listening session will take place. Because these terms might be unclear, I thought it would be helpful to distinguish between the two and provide more information about these upcoming listening sessions.

24 Feb 2022
Pope visits Russian Embassy to express concern over war

As Russia continued its assault on Ukraine and Russian troops pressed toward the capital, Kyiv, Pope Francis left the Vatican Feb. 25 to pay a visit to the Russian ambassador to the Holy See.

25 Feb 2022
‘With a heart broken,’ pope prays for peace in Ukraine

Pope Francis said his heart was “broken” by the war in Ukraine, and he pleaded again, “Silence the weapons!”

28 Feb 2022
Longevity of elderly a reminder to take things slow, pope says

Coexistence between older and younger generations can bring about a better appreciation for life that is often lost in today’s fast-paced society, Pope Francis said.

02 Mar 2022
Pope says ‘rivers of blood’ flowing in Ukraine; Vatican ready to help

Pope Francis said the Vatican “is ready to do everything to put itself at the service of peace” in Ukraine.

07 Mar 2022
Church needs women saints, pope tells conference

The Catholic Church needs women, especially women saints, who have shown throughout history an unwavering dedication to God and to caring for their brothers and sisters, Pope Francis said.

11 Mar 2022
Lent is a time to wake up, pray more, care for others, pope says

Lent is a good time to ask God’s help in throwing off any spiritual “drowsiness” that dulls a person’s prayer life and attentiveness to the needs of others, Pope Francis said.

14 Mar 2022
Pope to consecrate Russia and Ukraine to Immaculate Heart of Mary

Pope Francis will consecrate Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary during a penitential prayer service in St. Peter’s Basilica March 25, the Vatican said.

15 Mar 2022
Text of prayer of consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary for Ukraine, Russia

Here is the Vatican text of the Act of Consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, sent by the Vatican to bishops throughout the world. Pope Francis has invited bishops and the rest of the world to join him when he recites the prayer March 25 in St. Peter’s Basilica.

23 Mar 2022
Mercy, love dispel hypocritical religiosity, pope says in Malta

Christians who truly imitate Jesus are more inclined to forgive and be merciful than those who, under the pretense of holiness, point fingers and condemn others, Pope Francis said.

07 Apr 2022
Victory is not raising a flag on pile of rubble, pope says on Palm Sunday

Jesus obeyed the most challenging of commandments: to love one’s enemies; and he invites humanity to do the same by breaking a vicious cycle of evil, sorrow and hatred with love and forgiveness, Pope Francis said on Palm Sunday.

11 Apr 2022
Pope says ‘forces of evil’ are at work in war on Ukraine

In Russia’s war on Ukraine, “the forces of evil” are clearly at work, leading to “abominable” attacks on innocent people and widescale destruction of their homes, Pope Francis said.

13 Apr 2022
Pope blesses Easter basket symbolic of Knights’ care packages for refugees

Pope Francis blessed a special Easter basket during a private audience with Supreme Knight Patrick Kelly and his family at the Vatican April 11.

14 Apr 2022