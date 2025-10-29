St. Rita honored as inaugural Lone Star Ribbon School

By Michael Gresham

The Texas Catholic

What began as excitement turned to disappointment before coming full circle, as St. Rita Catholic School in Dallas celebrated news that it had achieved a new academic honor.

On Sept. 29, St. Rita was named one of the 28 inaugural Lone Star Ribbon Schools, a state program created to recognize academic excellence in Texas. St. Rita is one of only two private schools honored and the only Catholic school on the list.

“This honor reflects the tireless dedication of our faculty and staff, the perseverance and achievement of our students, and the steadfast support of our parents and parish community,” said Michael Wixted, president of St. Rita Catholic School.

News of St. Rita’s Lone Star designation came on the heels of a notification that the school had been nominated as a recipient of the 2025 National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence by the U.S. Department of Education — only to learn the federal program was being discontinued.

“Unfortunately, the U.S. Department of Education decided to end the national Blue Ribbon recognition program about a month before our award was set to be announced,” Wixted said. “This would have been the second time in our history to receive this prestigious distinction, having first been recognized in 1999.”

Despite the program’s discontinuation, school leaders began making plans to celebrate the blue-ribbon nomination within the community. The state of Texas then contacted the school about the Lone Star Ribbon award, established to replace the national Blue Ribbon award.

Wixted said the shift to state recognition happened quickly.

“We got an email saying, ‘Later today, the governor is naming you a Lone Star Ribbon School,’ and that public announcement came out like an hour later,” Wixted said.

Wixted said the recognition reflects the effort of students and faculty, noting that due to the quick timeline of transition from a national to a state award, criteria from the U.S. Blue Ribbon program were used to determine this year’s Lone Star Ribbon honorees.

“To be selected as a Blue Ribbon School of Excellence means that our students score in the 85th percentile or higher nationally in reading and math on standardized tests,” he explained. “Equally important, it confirms that our school provides programs, support, and instruction that meet this high standard of excellence, ensuring every student can succeed.”

Principal Lara Henderson said the award affirms the school’s collaborative approach and commitment to growth.

“I also think that the award affirms the dedication, the collaboration, and the pursuit of excellence that we believe in here at St. Rita,” Henderson said. “The standard of excellence is great, but it’s the process of getting to that standard of excellence that is where we really learn and continually improve. In my mind, that affirms that our processes are in place and that we’re continually evolving and trying to meet the needs of the students.”

Henderson credited teachers for driving student success.

“The teachers are at the core of this award,” she said. “Their ability to participate in professional development, design lessons that are data driven, and collaborate with each other, that makes this work and makes our students grow.”

According to Wixted, what makes the recognition even more meaningful for St. Rita is that it is a parish school, dedicated to serving every child.

“Twenty-five percent of our students are diagnosed with learning differences, and we fully embrace them as a part of our mission,” he said. “As a parochial school, we are called to try to educate as many people in our parish as possible.”

Wixted said St. Rita Catholic School is fortunate to have the resources, especially in its lower school, to have staff and support for those students.

“We’re able to support those students, but it’s not an ‘either-or.’ Catholic schools can support those kids,” he said. “We can be successful, and we can help those kids grow in academic achievement.”

Wixted believes the honor aligns with the school’s commitment to continuous improvement and the overall mission of Catholic education.

“They look at your community, how you support kids, and what activities you have. So, it’s also more well-rounded than just the achievement scores,” he said. “The achievement scores are the necessary entry to apply, but you also have to showcase that you support kids in all areas in order to be awarded a blue ribbon, which is the mission of Catholic schools.”

Henderson added that the award is a recognition of the process, which is what St. Rita Catholic Schools has worked hard to instill.

“We want our students to know that it’s a process; we want our teachers to realize that they can replicate a great process,” she said, “and we want our parish to know that we’re continually working towards that — to better everybody, to close the gaps, to improve our education, and to continually reach all ends of the bell curve.”

Jeannette Lambert, superintendent of Diocese of Dallas Catholic schools, praised the St. Rita Catholic School community, saying the recognition, both national and statewide, reflects the hard work and dedication of St. Rita students, families, faculty, administrators, and staff as well as the values at the heart of Catholic education in the diocese.

“As a superintendent of Catholic schools, it brings me great joy to celebrate St. Rita Catholic School for all their hard work and dedication to academic excellence,” Lambert said. “The faculty, staff, and administration at St. Rita work diligently as a team focused on student success. Let us celebrate the gift and blessing of Catholic education here in Dallas.”

Cutline for featured image: Students at St. Rita Catholic School gather to form a star on Oct. 10 to celebrate the school’s recognition as one of Texas’ inaugural Lone Star Ribbon Schools. (St. Rita Catholic School photo)