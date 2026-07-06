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Senior Spotlight: Sebastian Lee, John Paul II High School

July 6, 2026

By Michael Gresham
The Texas Catholic

What began as a class assignment at John Paul II High School in Plano has grown into a nonprofit supporting North Texas firefighters. Inspired by his grandparents’ loss in the Los Angeles wildfires and motivated by a desire to turn Catholic social teaching into action, Sebastian Lee, a recent graduate of John Paul II High School, developed an idea that extended far beyond the classroom. With the help of a classmate, his brother, local fire officials, and supportive teachers, the project evolved into a registered nonprofit that is now raising funds, producing behind-the-scenes content, and building relationships with fire departments across the region.

The nonprofit, Fireline Fund Dallas, emerged from a project in Lee’s senior theology class, where students were challenged to develop ideas that addressed real-world needs. The assignment was modeled after the television show “Shark Tank,” in which entrepreneurs pitch business ideas to a panel of investors who decide whether to provide funding.

“I wanted to create a sustainable cause that could last,” Lee said. “The opportunity to create a real pitch that helped others was motivating.”

As Lee searched for a cause that connected with his own experiences, he reflected on a devastating event that had affected his family. His grandparents lost their home in the Los Angeles wildfires.

“I saw not just the loss of a home, but the emotional loss of losing so many memories,” Lee said.

The experience led him to focus on firefighters, whom he believed often do not receive enough recognition for the work they do in their communities.

Encouragement from teachers and administrators helped transform the concept into something larger. Lee said faculty members shared personal stories about firefighters in their own lives and encouraged him to continue developing the project.

After the class assignment concluded, Lee’s brother, Maximilian Lee, saw an oppor-tunity to bring the idea into the real world. He completed the paperwork necessary to establish a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and connected the team with Dallas Deputy Fire Chief Cristian Hinojosa.

Soon, one of Lee’s close friends from John Paul II, Jackson Bryant, joined the effort.

Today, the organization works with local fire departments to raise awareness and support while producing videos that give community members a closer look at the daily work of firefighters. Through its online platform, ffdallas.org, the group continues fundraising efforts and community outreach.

For Lee, the nonprofit reflects a lesson he learned throughout his time at JPII: Leadership begins with initiative.

“You can spend all your time thinking and planning, but the only way you can learn is from taking the initiative,” he said.

That philosophy guided much of Lee’s high school experience.

Originally introduced to mock trial while attending Cistercian Preparatory School, Lee believed his fellow JPII students would excel in the activity because of their strengths in law, debate, and theater. He approached teachers with the idea of launching a team and found immediate support.

“The biggest lesson that John Paul II fostered was that leadership happens when you are not afraid to ask and try,” he said.

Lee also founded NextGen Business Leaders, a student organization that brought business professionals to campus to share lessons from their careers. Outside the classroom, he served as captain of the varsity water polo team and stepped onto the stage for the first time as Ren McCormack in the school’s production of “Footloose.”

“That was one of the most fun experiences of my life,” Lee said.

His path to graduation, however, was not always straightforward.

After leaving Cistercian because of an illness, Lee repeated his sophomore year and arrived at JPII knowing few people. He admitted he was nervous about starting over.

Instead, he found a welcoming community.

“My counselor, (Becky) Heslep, academic coaching teacher (Mike) Rock, and future friends were all so welcoming when I was new,” Lee said. “I met my best friends within two weeks and actually felt excited to go to school every day.”

As he prepares to attend Northwestern University this fall, Lee said he is also eager to explore entrepreneurship through The Garage, Northwestern’s student startup incubator. While Lee is currently undecided on a major, his interests span business, psychology, biology, artificial intelligence, and theater — a reflection of the intellectual curiosity that shaped his time at JPII.

Looking back on his experience at John Paul II High School, Lee said one of the most meaningful aspects of his education was attending a Christ-centered school where faith informed both learning and service.

“One of my favorite experiences of high school was Kairos,” Lee said, referring to the school’s four-day, three-night optional off-campus retreat for juniors and seniors. “I had the opportunity to hear about the struggles of my classmates whom I never knew, and I resonated with so many of them.”

As he leaves for college, Lee said he hopes others take away a lesson from his own journey.

“Life’s journey is never a straight path,” he said. “I never thought I was going to spend five years in high school, but the ability to do so led me to find a community at JPII that I loved. I got to try theater, lead clubs with my friends, and find teachers that were excited about my ideas. I’m so glad that I came to JPII.”

Cutline for featured image: Sebastian Lee, a recent graduate of John Paul II High School in Plano, developed a nonprofit supporting firefighters. (Courtesy photo)

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