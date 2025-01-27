Pro-life advocates gather for Bilingual Pro-Life Mass and North Texas Rally for Life

By Michael Gresham

“It is important that we be here together for a pro-life Mass. It is important for us as disciples of Jesus Christ to advance the Gospel of Life.”

With those words, Bishop Edward J. Burns reminded the faithful gathered at the National Shrine Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe on Jan. 18 for the Catholic Pro-Life Community’s annual Bilingual Pro-Life Mass and North Texas Rally for Life of the sacredness of life, from conception to natural death.

“The life given to us is sacred, from the moment of conception until natural death,” Bishop Burns said.

Hundreds gathered at the national shrine cathedral for the activities, which began at 8:30 a.m. with a Youth for Life Rally in the Grand Salon. The pro-life Mass began at 10 a.m. and was followed by the North Texas Rally for Life.

“It was a beautiful day to celebrate life and to remember that we aren’t done yet with striving to restore the culture of life,” said Susan Platt, director of prayer and community outreach for the Catholic Pro-Life Community, the respect life ministry for the Diocese of Dallas. “Several of our speakers reminded us of the healing that they had received from Rachel’s Vineyard and the damage that men suffer from losing children through abortion. We are blessed to have Project Joseph retreats for men in our diocese in English and Spanish, so they too can experience God’s mercy.”

More than 150 middle school and high school students gathered for the Youth for Life Rally, which featured an inspiring morning of fellowship, engaging activities, and a moving personal testimony from Father Mark Garrett, director of vocations for the Dallas diocese. Father Garrett shared his pro-life journey, encouraging the young attendees to embrace the sanctity of life and their role as disciples of Christ in advocating for life.

Following the youth rally, the 1,150 people gathered in the cathedral for the Bilingual Pro-Life Mass, where Bishop Burns served as the main celebrant, joined by Auxiliary Bishop Greg Kelly and Father Jesús Belmontes, rector of the national shrine cathedral.

During his homily, Bishop Burns emphasized that in a world filled with confusion, the faithful are called to be clear in proclaiming the truth of the Gospel and God’s divine plan: “Jesus Christ, who is the Way, the Truth, and the Life.”

In addressing the topic of abortion, the bishop reminded the faithful to follow the example of Jesus Christ, who placed a child at the center of His disciples and reminded them of the sacred responsibility to protect the innocent. He warned that causing harm to a child is a grave sin, emphasizing the need to prioritize the dignity and well-being of children in all we do.

“It is important for us to recognize the gift of life in the mother’s womb,” Bishop Burns said. “It is important for us to put the child at the center of the conversation.”

The bishop urged all present to uphold the dignity of every person made in the image and likeness of God.

“We must always protect not only the child, but every aspect of the sacredness of life,” Bishop Burns said. “Life is a gift from God, a sacred gift, and we are calling on all believers to know God as the author of all life, from that moment of conception until natural death, and to pray and to work for the basic right to life.”

North Texas Rally for Life

At noon, the celebration continued outside the cathedral at the intersection of Crockett and Flora streets, where Bishop Burns welcomed around 1,500 attendees, thanking them for “standing up for life” and leading the opening prayer for the North Texas Rally for Life.

“May we always know that your gift of life is the preeminent gift from which flows the gift of human dignity for every living person,” Bishop Burns prayed. “Heavenly Father, we ask that you bless our pro-life efforts here in the Diocese of Dallas, within this great state of Texas, and beyond. Sustain us and strengthen us as we stand firm in defending life against all that threatens it.”

Sponsored by the Catholic Pro-Life Community, Texans for Life, and the Respect Life Office of the Diocese of Fort Worth, the rally brought together a diverse group of advocates for life. The keynote address was delivered by Patricia Sandoval, host of EWTN Español’s Pro-Life Report (Informe Provida) and author of the memoir “Transfigured.” Sandoval’s testimony highlighted the healing power of God’s grace and the importance of defending the unborn. Additional speakers included Threesa Sadler of the Raffa Clinic; Aurora Tinajero, host of “Celebrando la Vida;” and Megan Roos of Students for Life of America, each offering unique perspectives and encouragement to the gathered crowd. Adding to the spirit of the event, 4HisGlory led the audience in praise and worship music, creating an atmosphere of joy and reverence.

Cutline for featured image: Pro-Life advocates carry signs as they get ready for the North Texas Rally for Life, held outside the National Shrine Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe on Jan. 18. (BEN TORRES/Special Contributor)