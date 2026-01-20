Skip to main content Scroll Top

Prevention, accountability needed to stop crimes against humanity, Vatican diplomat tells UN

January 20, 2026

By Gina Christian
OSV News

As atrocities against civilians surge globally, the Vatican’s top diplomat to the United Nations stressed the crucial need for both prevention and accountability — and the vital roles of individual nations and the global community in those tasks.

Archbishop Gabriele G. Caccia, the Holy See’s permanent observer to the U.N., delivered a statement at a Jan. 19 general debate ahead of a U.N. diplomatic conference on preventing and punishing crimes against humanity.

Under international law, crimes against humanity are defined as a number of acts knowingly committed in a widespread or systematic fashion against a civilian population.

Murder, rape and sexual violence, extermination, enslavement, deportation or forcible transfer of a population, unlawful imprisonment, torture, persecution, apartheid, and forced disappearances are among the crimes recognized as such.

In his address, Archbishop Caccia described such crimes as “one of the most serious challenges confronting humanity.”

He noted that “while this assembly is discussing how best to address those crimes, violations of the sanctity of human life persist and, in many contexts, appear to be increasing.”

Civilian deaths in conflict surged by 40% in 2024, with at least 48,384 persons, mostly noncombatants, killed, according to data released in June by the U.N.’s Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights.

The data painted “a picture of a global human rights landscape in need of urgent action,” U.N. human rights chief Volker Türk said at the time.

“The continued absence of effective collective responses is not without consequence: Children, women, and members of ethnic and religious minorities continue to suffer persecution, violence, and death in ways that profoundly wound human dignity and the moral conscience of humanity,” Archbishop Caccia said in his Jan. 19 address.

Noting that the prohibition of crimes against humanity is “well established” under international law, the archbishop said that “the central challenge before us is not the recognition of these crimes, but the development of effective measures to prevent their commission and to ensure accountability when they occur.”

The archbishop stressed that “the duty to prevent and counter crimes against humanity rests first and foremost” with nations, whose jurisdictions remain “the primary locus for investigation and prosecution” of such atrocities.

At the same time, Archbishop Caccia said, international cooperation is “indispensable” for countering crimes against humanity.

“Any future international framework should build firmly upon existing customary international law, in order to preserve legal coherence, foster trust among states, and facilitate the broadest possible consensus,” he said.

The archbishop quoted a Jan. 9 address by Pope Leo XIV to members of the Holy See’s accredited diplomatic corps, in which the pope observed that “in order to engage in dialogue, there needs to be agreement on the words and concepts that are used. Rediscovering the meaning of words is perhaps one of the primary challenges of our time.”

Archbishop Caccia also cited an Oct. 3, 1953, address by Pope Pius XII to a congress on international law, in which the pope, reflecting on the horrors of the Second World War, had called for international agreements clearly defining and proscribing such crimes.

“Although more than 70 years have passed since then, Pope Pius’ call still remains fully valid,” Archbishop Caccia said.

Through international cooperation, he said, the “transnational dimensions” of crimes against humanity can be addressed, while states lacking resources to prevent and prosecute crimes can receive much-needed support.

“Such cooperation should strengthen, rather than weaken, the principles of complementarity, due process, and full respect for fundamental human rights,” he said.

Archbishop Caccia also advocated in his address for the victims of such crimes.

“Their suffering calls for justice, protection, and assistance, as well as for legal approaches that ensure their voices are heard and their dignity upheld,” he said. “Any future framework should therefore include appropriate safeguards for victims and witnesses, while ensuring fair procedures and full respect for fundamental human rights.”

Cutline for featured image: Archbishop Gabriele G. Caccia, the Holy See’s permanent observer to the United Nations, is pictured in a 2023 photo addressing the General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York City. Archbishop Caccia delivered a Jan. 19, 2026, statement stressing Pope Pius XII’s longstanding call for clear international legal protections from atrocities, while highlighting the need for effective measures for prevention and accountability. (OSV News photo/Rick Bajornas, courtesy United Nations)

Related Posts

Be moved by Spirit, not ‘mechanical repetition,’ pope tells religious

The Holy Spirit, and not the need for recognition, must be the primary motivation in one’s religious life, Pope Francis told consecrated men and women.

03 Feb 2022
Pope visits Russian Embassy to express concern over war

As Russia continued its assault on Ukraine and Russian troops pressed toward the capital, Kyiv, Pope Francis left the Vatican Feb. 25 to pay a visit to the Russian ambassador to the Holy See.

25 Feb 2022
Longevity of elderly a reminder to take things slow, pope says

Coexistence between older and younger generations can bring about a better appreciation for life that is often lost in today’s fast-paced society, Pope Francis said.

02 Mar 2022
Pope says ‘rivers of blood’ flowing in Ukraine; Vatican ready to help

Pope Francis said the Vatican “is ready to do everything to put itself at the service of peace” in Ukraine.

07 Mar 2022
Church needs women saints, pope tells conference

The Catholic Church needs women, especially women saints, who have shown throughout history an unwavering dedication to God and to caring for their brothers and sisters, Pope Francis said.

11 Mar 2022
Lent is a time to wake up, pray more, care for others, pope says

Lent is a good time to ask God’s help in throwing off any spiritual “drowsiness” that dulls a person’s prayer life and attentiveness to the needs of others, Pope Francis said.

14 Mar 2022
Pope to consecrate Russia and Ukraine to Immaculate Heart of Mary

Pope Francis will consecrate Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary during a penitential prayer service in St. Peter’s Basilica March 25, the Vatican said.

15 Mar 2022
Text of prayer of consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary for Ukraine, Russia

Here is the Vatican text of the Act of Consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, sent by the Vatican to bishops throughout the world. Pope Francis has invited bishops and the rest of the world to join him when he recites the prayer March 25 in St. Peter’s Basilica.

23 Mar 2022
Mercy, love dispel hypocritical religiosity, pope says in Malta

Christians who truly imitate Jesus are more inclined to forgive and be merciful than those who, under the pretense of holiness, point fingers and condemn others, Pope Francis said.

07 Apr 2022
Victory is not raising a flag on pile of rubble, pope says on Palm Sunday

Jesus obeyed the most challenging of commandments: to love one’s enemies; and he invites humanity to do the same by breaking a vicious cycle of evil, sorrow and hatred with love and forgiveness, Pope Francis said on Palm Sunday.

11 Apr 2022
Pope says ‘forces of evil’ are at work in war on Ukraine

In Russia’s war on Ukraine, “the forces of evil” are clearly at work, leading to “abominable” attacks on innocent people and widescale destruction of their homes, Pope Francis said.

13 Apr 2022
Pope blesses Easter basket symbolic of Knights’ care packages for refugees

Pope Francis blessed a special Easter basket during a private audience with Supreme Knight Patrick Kelly and his family at the Vatican April 11.

14 Apr 2022
Christ’s resurrection brings hope to the world, Pope Francis says

The joy of Christ’s resurrection is needed now more than ever in a time when war in Ukraine and other parts of the world makes the hope for peace seem like an illusion, Pope Francis said before giving his Easter blessing.

17 Apr 2022
Be voice of God to all, pope tells missionaries of mercy

Those who are called to be missionaries of mercy are entrusted with the important task of being the face and the voice of God’s love to those in need, Pope Francis said.

25 Apr 2022
Vatican releases pope’s message for World Day of Prayer for Vocations

The Christian vocation is for all members of the church to work together and show that one human family united in love is not a utopia but is the reason God created humanity, Pope Francis said.

05 May 2022