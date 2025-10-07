Scroll Top

Pope to young people: Friendship with Jesus leads to love, not propaganda

October 7, 2025

By Carol Glatz
Catholic News Service

VATICAN CITY — True disciples of Christ listen to and understand others, and they always speak the truth, even in the presence of those who are powerful, Pope Leo XIV said.

However, Christian witness “is not to be confused with ideological propaganda,” since witness arises from friendship with the Lord and “is an authentic principle of interior transformation and social awareness,” he said in his message to young people ahead of the local celebrations of World Youth Day Nov. 23, the solemnity of Christ the King.

Jesus “does not want us to be servants, nor ‘activists’ of a political party; he calls us to be with him as friends, so that our lives may be renewed,” the pope wrote.

Therefore, “do not follow those who use the words of faith to divide; instead, make plans to remove inequalities and reconcile divided and oppressed communities,” the pope wrote in the message released by the Vatican Oct. 7, the feast of Our Lady of the Rosary.

The November celebration of World Youth Day is taking place a few months after the summer celebration of the Jubilee of Youth held in Rome and two years before the international celebration in Seoul, South Korea, in 2027.

The theme for local celebrations in 2025, “You also are my witnesses, because you have been with me” from the beginning, is taken from St. John’s Gospel account of Jesus sending his disciples into the world to bear witness to Christ despite the threat of persecution.

In his message, the pope thanked all the young people who came to Rome or were united from afar through prayer during the Jubilee.

“I hope the Jubilee encounter marks for each of you a step forward in Christian life and a strong encouragement to persevere in witnessing to your faith,” which requires courage, he wrote.

There are two aspects of witness, he wrote: “our friendship with Jesus, which we receive from God as a gift, and our commitment to be builders of peace in society.”

Jesus “fully knows who we are and why we are here; young people, he knows your heart, your indignation in the face of discrimination and injustice, your desire for truth and beauty, for joy and peace,” he wrote. “Through his friendship, he listens to you, motivates you, and guides you, calling each of you to a new life.”

“True witnesses do not seek to occupy the center stage, nor to bind their followers to themselves,” he said in his message. “Christian witness is neither a proclamation of ourselves nor a celebration of our spiritual, intellectual, or moral abilities.”

True witnesses, therefore, “are free to listen, to understand, and also to speak the truth to everyone, even in the presence of those who are powerful,” he wrote, because they are “recognizing and pointing to Jesus when he appears, as he is the only one who saves us.”

Witnesses can become missionaries by walking with other young people and showing them that God, in Jesus, is “closeness, compassion, and tender love,” he wrote.

This is especially important as so many young people “are exposed to violence, forced to use weapons, separated from their loved ones, and compelled to migrate or flee,” he wrote. They, like everyone, have the same yearning for meaning in life.

Jesus does not hide the “painful reality” that his disciples-witnesses experience rejection “and sometimes even violent opposition,” Pope Leo wrote. “However, it becomes an opportunity to put into practice the greatest commandment, ‘Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you.'”

Do not be “tempted to react instinctively by putting yourselves on the same level as those who have rejected you, adopting aggressive attitudes,” he told young people. Instead, “overcome evil with good.”

In fact, those who enjoy a true friendship with Christ reflect a warm, fraternal way of life, “made up of selfless closeness, sincere compassion, and genuine tenderness,” he wrote.

“The witness of fraternity and peace that friendship with Christ awakens in us casts off indifference and spiritual laziness, helping us to overcome closed-mindedness and suspicion,” he wrote, and it encourages people to work together through volunteerism or “political charity” in a way that builds “new living conditions for all.”

“Let us listen to the voice of God within us and overcome our selfishness, becoming active artisans of peace,” he wrote.

Pope Leo encouraged young people to remember Pope Francis’ insistence to “go beyond ourselves and our comfort zones” because “if we do not go to the poor and those who feel excluded from the kingdom of God, we cannot encounter Christ and bear witness to him.”

He invited young people to read the Gospels and reflect on the lives of Jesus’ friends and witnesses. “You will find that they all discovered the true meaning of life through their living relationship with Christ.”

“Indeed, our deepest questions are not heard or answered by endlessly scrolling on our cell phones, which captures our attention but leaves us with tired minds and empty hearts,” he wrote. “The fulfillment of our authentic desires always comes through going beyond ourselves.”

Cutline for featured image: Pope Leo XIV carries the Jubilee Cross as he walks to the altar before the start of a prayer vigil with young people gathered in Tor Vergata in Rome Aug. 2, 2025, during the Jubilee of Youth. (CNS photo/Lola Gomez)

