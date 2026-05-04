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Pope Leo’s prayer intention for May: ‘That everyone might have food’

May 4, 2026

By Courtney Mares
OSV News

ROME — Pope Leo XIV has dedicated his prayer intention for the month of May to one of humanity’s most persistent challenges: hunger.

In a video message released on April 30 by the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network, the pope called on Catholics worldwide to confront the problem of food insecurity with both prayer and concrete action.

“Today, we recognize with sorrow that millions of brothers and sisters continue to suffer from hunger, while so many goods are wasted at our tables,” the pope said in the video, recorded inside the Church of San Pellegrino in Vatican City.

At least 318 million people are expected to face food crisis conditions or worse this year, according to the World Food Program’s 2026 Global Outlook. The ongoing war in the Middle East could push an additional 45 million people into severe hunger before mid-year. In 2025, two famines were recorded in parts of Gaza and Sudan.

At the same time, the U.N. Environment Program reports that more than 1 billion tons of food are wasted globally every year, a contrast the pope addressed directly in his message.

Pope Leo called for a shift away from what he described as “the logic of selfish consumption” and toward “a culture of solidarity,” urging Catholic communities to take up practical measures including food banks, awareness campaigns, and simpler, more responsible lifestyles.

“May our communities promote concrete gestures,” the pope said, adding that believers should approach every meal with gratitude, consume simply, and “share with joy” in the knowledge that the fruits of the earth are “destined for all, not just a few.”

The Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network, also known as the Apostleship of Prayer, releases a prayer intention from the pope each month as part of its mission to unite Catholics in prayer for the Church’s global concerns.

Father Cristóbal Fones, director of the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network, said the intention is a deeply personal concern for the pope.

“This intention comes from the pope’s heart. It pains him deeply that so many people in the world cannot access something as essential and human as food,” Father Fones said. “This is why he is asking everyone not to remain indifferent but to take decisive action, first with prayer then with concrete gestures of solidarity.”

Cutline for featured image: In a video message released on April 30 by the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network, Pope Leo XIV called on Catholics worldwide to confront the problem of food insecurity with both prayer and concrete action. (OSV News screenshot/Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network)

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