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Pope Leo XIV pays tribute to Pope Francis, urges Catholics to proclaim truth in troubled world

April 7, 2026

By Junno Arocho Esteves
OSV News

Pope Leo XIV paid tribute to Pope Francis and called on Catholics to follow the late pontiff’s example in proclaiming the truth in a troubled world.

Addressing pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square April 6, the pope remembered his predecessor “who, on Easter Monday of last year, returned to the Lord.”

“As we recall his profound witness of faith and love, let us pray together to the Virgin Mary, Seat of Wisdom, that we may become ever more radiant heralds of the truth,” Pope Leo said before praying the “Regina Caeli” prayer.

Pope Francis died April 21, 2025, just one day after delivering what would be his final Easter Sunday “urbi et orbi” blessing.

In his address, Pope Leo recalled the day’s Gospel reading, which gave the dual accounts of the women who encountered the risen Christ and the guards who accepted a bribe in exchange for publicly denying the Resurrection.

The two contrasting narratives, he explained, are an invitation to reflect “on the value of Christian witness and the integrity of human communication.”

“Often, the proclamation of truth is obscured by what we today call ‘fake news’ — lies, insinuations, and unfounded accusations. Yet, in the face of such obstacles, the truth does not remain hidden; rather, it comes forth to meet us, living and radiant, illuminating even the deepest darkness.”

Like he told the women at the tomb, Jesus calls on Christians not to be afraid and to announce the good news of his resurrection.

“The Passover of the Lord is our Passover — the Passover of all humanity — for this man who died for us is the Son of God, who gave his life for us,” the pope said. “Just as the risen One, ever living and present, frees the past from a destructive end, so the Easter proclamation redeems our future from the tomb.”

Pope Leo emphasized the importance of the Gospel’s reach to “those oppressed by the evil that corrupts history and confuses consciences,” particularly those “afflicted by war, of Christians persecuted for their faith, of children deprived of an education.”

“To proclaim the Paschal mystery of Christ in both word and deed means to give a new voice to hope — a hope otherwise stifled by the hands of the violent. Wherever it is proclaimed, the Good News sheds light upon every shadow, in every age,” the pope said.

After praying with the faithful, Pope Leo expressed his gratitude for the prayers from those who “have sent me messages of good wishes for Easter during these days.”

“I hope you spend this Easter Monday and these days of the Easter Octave — during which we continue to celebrate Christ’s resurrection — in joy and faith,” he said. “Let us continue to pray for the gift of peace for the whole world.”

Cutline for featured image: Pope Leo XIV leads the “Regina Caeli” prayer in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican April 6. Pope Leo paid tribute to Pope Francis and called on Catholics to follow the late pontiff’s example in proclaiming the truth in a troubled world. (OSV News photo/Elisabetta Trevisan, Vatican Media)

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