Pope Leo warns against chasing approval, calls for deeper spiritual focus

By Paulina Guzik

OSV News

Approval, public consensus, and visibility are often given undue importance in modern society, shaping how people think, behave, and even understand themselves, Pope Leo XIV warned in his Jan. 18 Angelus address. That focus, he warned, can lead to personal suffering, social division, and relationships that are fragile and ultimately disappointing.

Such pursuits become “substitutes for happiness,” the pope said, arguing that true fulfillment is not found in fleeting success or fame but in the belief that each person is loved and wanted by God.

“Approval, consensus, and visibility are often given excessive importance, to the point of shaping people’s ideas, behaviors, and even their inner lives,” the pope said before he led the recitation of the Angelus prayer with visitors gathered in St. Peter’s Square.

“This causes suffering and division, and gives rise to lifestyles and relationships that are fragile, disappointing, and imprisoning,” he added.

Pope Leo pointed to the teachings of Jesus and St. John the Baptist, describing a God who does not seek to impress through dramatic displays but instead enters into human struggle and shares in people’s burdens. That presence, he said, reveals the inherent worth and dignity of every individual.

“Our joy and greatness are not founded on passing illusions of success or fame, but on knowing ourselves to be loved and wanted by our heavenly Father,” Pope Leo said.

He urged believers to remain attentive to what he described as God’s presence and to resist being distracted by appearances or superficial goals.

Rather, the pope encouraged, “let us learn from John the Baptist to remain vigilant, to love simplicity, to be sincere in our words, to live soberly, and to cultivate a depth of mind and heart.”

He continued: “Let us be content with what is essential and make time each day, when possible, for a special moment to pause in silence to pray, reflect, and listen — in other words, ‘to withdraw into the desert,’ in order to meet the Lord and remain with him.”

After the Angelus, the pope reminded the crowd of faithful gathered in sunny Rome that the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity had just started.

“Our responsibility for unity must be accompanied by a steadfast commitment to peace and justice in the world,” he said.

He also prayed for violence-stricken Congo, where “many have been forced to flee their country — especially to Burundi — due to violence, and they are facing a serious humanitarian crisis,” the pope said.

“Let us pray that dialogue for reconciliation and peace may always prevail among the parties in conflict,” he concluded.

Cutline for featured image: Pope Leo XIV prays the Angelus in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, Jan. 18. (OSV News photo/Vatican Media)