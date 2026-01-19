Skip to main content Scroll Top

Pope Leo warns against chasing approval, calls for deeper spiritual focus

January 19, 2026

By Paulina Guzik
OSV News

Approval, public consensus, and visibility are often given undue importance in modern society, shaping how people think, behave, and even understand themselves, Pope Leo XIV warned in his Jan. 18 Angelus address. That focus, he warned, can lead to personal suffering, social division, and relationships that are fragile and ultimately disappointing.

Such pursuits become “substitutes for happiness,” the pope said, arguing that true fulfillment is not found in fleeting success or fame but in the belief that each person is loved and wanted by God.

“Approval, consensus, and visibility are often given excessive importance, to the point of shaping people’s ideas, behaviors, and even their inner lives,” the pope said before he led the recitation of the Angelus prayer with visitors gathered in St. Peter’s Square.

“This causes suffering and division, and gives rise to lifestyles and relationships that are fragile, disappointing, and imprisoning,” he added.

Pope Leo pointed to the teachings of Jesus and St. John the Baptist, describing a God who does not seek to impress through dramatic displays but instead enters into human struggle and shares in people’s burdens. That presence, he said, reveals the inherent worth and dignity of every individual.

“Our joy and greatness are not founded on passing illusions of success or fame, but on knowing ourselves to be loved and wanted by our heavenly Father,” Pope Leo said.

He urged believers to remain attentive to what he described as God’s presence and to resist being distracted by appearances or superficial goals.

Rather, the pope encouraged, “let us learn from John the Baptist to remain vigilant, to love simplicity, to be sincere in our words, to live soberly, and to cultivate a depth of mind and heart.”

He continued: “Let us be content with what is essential and make time each day, when possible, for a special moment to pause in silence to pray, reflect, and listen — in other words, ‘to withdraw into the desert,’ in order to meet the Lord and remain with him.”

After the Angelus, the pope reminded the crowd of faithful gathered in sunny Rome that the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity had just started.

“Our responsibility for unity must be accompanied by a steadfast commitment to peace and justice in the world,” he said.

He also prayed for violence-stricken Congo, where “many have been forced to flee their country — especially to Burundi — due to violence, and they are facing a serious humanitarian crisis,” the pope said.

“Let us pray that dialogue for reconciliation and peace may always prevail among the parties in conflict,” he concluded.

Cutline for featured image: Pope Leo XIV prays the Angelus in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, Jan. 18. (OSV News photo/Vatican Media)

Related Posts

Be moved by Spirit, not ‘mechanical repetition,’ pope tells religious

The Holy Spirit, and not the need for recognition, must be the primary motivation in one’s religious life, Pope Francis told consecrated men and women.

03 Feb 2022
Pope visits Russian Embassy to express concern over war

As Russia continued its assault on Ukraine and Russian troops pressed toward the capital, Kyiv, Pope Francis left the Vatican Feb. 25 to pay a visit to the Russian ambassador to the Holy See.

25 Feb 2022
Longevity of elderly a reminder to take things slow, pope says

Coexistence between older and younger generations can bring about a better appreciation for life that is often lost in today’s fast-paced society, Pope Francis said.

02 Mar 2022
Pope says ‘rivers of blood’ flowing in Ukraine; Vatican ready to help

Pope Francis said the Vatican “is ready to do everything to put itself at the service of peace” in Ukraine.

07 Mar 2022
Church needs women saints, pope tells conference

The Catholic Church needs women, especially women saints, who have shown throughout history an unwavering dedication to God and to caring for their brothers and sisters, Pope Francis said.

11 Mar 2022
Lent is a time to wake up, pray more, care for others, pope says

Lent is a good time to ask God’s help in throwing off any spiritual “drowsiness” that dulls a person’s prayer life and attentiveness to the needs of others, Pope Francis said.

14 Mar 2022
Pope to consecrate Russia and Ukraine to Immaculate Heart of Mary

Pope Francis will consecrate Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary during a penitential prayer service in St. Peter’s Basilica March 25, the Vatican said.

15 Mar 2022
Text of prayer of consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary for Ukraine, Russia

Here is the Vatican text of the Act of Consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, sent by the Vatican to bishops throughout the world. Pope Francis has invited bishops and the rest of the world to join him when he recites the prayer March 25 in St. Peter’s Basilica.

23 Mar 2022
Mercy, love dispel hypocritical religiosity, pope says in Malta

Christians who truly imitate Jesus are more inclined to forgive and be merciful than those who, under the pretense of holiness, point fingers and condemn others, Pope Francis said.

07 Apr 2022
Victory is not raising a flag on pile of rubble, pope says on Palm Sunday

Jesus obeyed the most challenging of commandments: to love one’s enemies; and he invites humanity to do the same by breaking a vicious cycle of evil, sorrow and hatred with love and forgiveness, Pope Francis said on Palm Sunday.

11 Apr 2022
Pope says ‘forces of evil’ are at work in war on Ukraine

In Russia’s war on Ukraine, “the forces of evil” are clearly at work, leading to “abominable” attacks on innocent people and widescale destruction of their homes, Pope Francis said.

13 Apr 2022
Pope blesses Easter basket symbolic of Knights’ care packages for refugees

Pope Francis blessed a special Easter basket during a private audience with Supreme Knight Patrick Kelly and his family at the Vatican April 11.

14 Apr 2022
Christ’s resurrection brings hope to the world, Pope Francis says

The joy of Christ’s resurrection is needed now more than ever in a time when war in Ukraine and other parts of the world makes the hope for peace seem like an illusion, Pope Francis said before giving his Easter blessing.

17 Apr 2022
Be voice of God to all, pope tells missionaries of mercy

Those who are called to be missionaries of mercy are entrusted with the important task of being the face and the voice of God’s love to those in need, Pope Francis said.

25 Apr 2022
Vatican releases pope’s message for World Day of Prayer for Vocations

The Christian vocation is for all members of the church to work together and show that one human family united in love is not a utopia but is the reason God created humanity, Pope Francis said.

05 May 2022