Pope Leo appoints Vincentian sister as new deputy of Vatican press office

February 17, 2026

By Vatican News, OSV News

VATICAN CITY — Pope Leo XIV has appointed Croatian Vincentian Sister Nina Benedikta Krapic as the deputy director of the Holy See Press Office.

She replaces Cristiane Murray, who is stepping down from the position she has held since July 2019. The announcement was made shortly after Murray was received in an audience by the pope on Feb. 13.

The Croatian religious sister, until now an official of the Dicastery for Communication, will take up her new role March 1.

Sister Krapic was born in Rijeka on June 7, 1989. She obtained a law degree in 2015 from the University of Rijeka and later specialized in public relations at the University of Zagreb in 2023.

She made her perpetual vows in the Congregation of the Sisters of Charity of St. Vincent de Paul on August 13, 2023.

She has worked as a journalist and as a legal advisor for women victims of domestic violence and other marginalized individuals. She also served as head of communications for Caritas of the Archdiocese of Rijeka.

Since 2023, she has been an official of the Dicastery for Communication and is currently pursuing a doctorate in Social Sciences at the Collegium Maximum of the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome.

“I warmly thank Cristiane Murray for the dedication and professionalism with which she carried out her service,” Paolo Ruffini, prefect of the Dicastery for Communication, said on Feb. 13.

“In the same spirit, I extend my best wishes for fruitful work to Sister Nina Benedikta Krapic, confident in her great professional and human qualities.”

Cutline for featured image: Pope Leo XIV has appointed Croatian Vincentian Sister Nina Benedikta Krapic as the Deputy Director of the Holy See Press Office. (OSV News photo/Laura Lazic, Bitno.net)

