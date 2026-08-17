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Pope at Angelus: Mary a sign of hope, consolation for the world

August 17, 2026

By Junno Arocho Esteves
OSV News

For the many living through war, displacement, and devastating natural disasters, Mary remains a source of hope and maternal consolation, Pope Leo XIV said.

After praying the Angelus prayer on the Feast of the Assumption, Aug. 15, the pope invoked Mary’s intercession for “those communities that are in particular need of consolation and of renewed hope.”

“My thoughts go out to our brothers and sisters in the Holy Land, which is also, par excellence, the Land of Mary,” the pope told pilgrims gathered outside the papal residence in Castel Gandolfo. Earlier that day, the pontiff celebrated Mass in the Pontifical Parish of St. Thomas of Villanova.

The pope’s prayer for peace in the Holy Land comes at a time of uncertainty after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected Israel’s withdrawal from Gaza, which was part of a plan negotiated by U.S. President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace.

Despite a ceasefire announced in October 2025, Israel has continued launching air strikes it says are aimed at dismantling Hamas.

Pope Leo also offered prayers for the people of Ukraine and Russia, “both of whom are united by their filial devotion to the Holy Mother of God, and to Christians who suffer discrimination or even persecution.”

The pope’s prayer for Ukraine and Russia echoed a similar appeal for peace that he made during his Sunday Angelus address Aug. 9, in which he lamented the killing of innocent civilians, including children.

Before greeting the faithful gathered outside his residence, Pope Leo said he continued “to pray for the people of Colombia” as recovery efforts are ongoing following a devastating 7.4-magnitude earthquake that struck Aug. 10.

“I stand in solidarity with these communities and with all those living in difficult circumstances, and together with them I pray: ‘Holy Mary, pray for us,'” the pope said.

Cutline for featured image: Pope Leo XIV leads the Angelus prayer in Piazza della Liberta in Castel Gandolfo, near Rome, Italy, Aug. 15 after celebrating the Mass for the Solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary. During his address to pilgrims, the pope prayed for peace in the Holy Land, Ukraine, and Russia. (OSV News photo/Francesco Fotia, Reuters)

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