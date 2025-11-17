Scroll Top

Pope asks big names in film to continue to challenge, inspire, give hope

November 17, 2025

By Cindy Wooden
Catholic News Service

VATICAN CITY — Meeting an international cast of film directors and actors, Pope Leo XIV spoke about the power of cinema to help people “contemplate and understand life, to recount its greatness and fragility, and to portray the longing for infinity.”

Sitting in the front row of the Vatican’s frescoed Clementine Hall Nov. 15 were, among others: directors Gus Van Sant and Spike Lee and actors Monica Bellucci, Cate Blanchett, Viggo Mortensen, and Sergio Castellitto, who played the traditionalist Cardinal Tedesco in the 2024 film “Conclave.”

In a video released a few days before the meeting, Pope Leo said his four favorite films were: “It’s a Wonderful Life,” the 1946 film directed by Frank Capra; “The Sound of Music,” the 1965 film by Robert Wise; “Ordinary People,” the 1980 film directed by Robert Redford; and “Life Is Beautiful,” Roberto Benigni’s 1997 film.

Pope Leo asked the directors and actors to “defend slowness when it serves a purpose, silence when it speaks, and difference when evocative.”

“Beauty is not just a means of escape,” he told them; “it is above all an invocation.”

“When cinema is authentic, it does not merely console but challenges,” he said. “It articulates the questions that dwell within us, and sometimes even provokes tears that we did not know we needed to express.”

Pope Leo acknowledged the challenges facing cinema with the closing of theaters and the increasing release of films directly to streaming services.

The theaters, like all public cultural spaces, are important to a community, he said.

But even more, the pope said, “entering a cinema is like crossing a threshold. In the darkness and silence, vision becomes sharper; the heart opens up; and the mind becomes receptive to things not yet imagined.”

At a time when people are almost constantly in front of screens, he said, cinema offers more. “It is a sensory journey in which light pierces the darkness and words meet silence. As the plot unfolds, our mind is educated, our imagination broadens, and even pain can find new meaning.”

People need “witnesses of hope, beauty, and truth,” Pope Leo said, telling the directors and actors that they can be those witnesses.

“Good cinema and those who create and star in it have the power to recover the authenticity of imagery in order to safeguard and promote human dignity,” he said.

Being authentic, the pope said, means not being afraid “to confront the world’s wounds. Violence, poverty, exile, loneliness, addiction, and forgotten wars are issues that need to be acknowledged and narrated.”

“Good cinema does not exploit pain,” Pope Leo said. “It recognizes and explores it.”

“Giving voice to the complex, contradictory, and sometimes dark feelings that dwell in the human heart is an act of love,” he told them. “Art must not shy away from the mystery of frailty; it must engage with it and know how to remain before it.”

Coming to the Vatican during the Jubilee of hope, he said, the directors and actors join millions of pilgrims who have made the journey over the past year.

“Your journey is not measured in kilometers but in images, words, emotions, shared memories, and collective desires,” the pope told them. “You navigate this pilgrimage into the mystery of human experience with a penetrating gaze that is capable of recognizing beauty even in the depths of pain and of discerning hope in the tragedy of violence and war.”

The pope prayed that their work would “never lose its capacity to amaze and even continue to offer us a glimpse, however small, of the mystery of God.”

Cutline for featured image: Pope Leo XIV greets Italian actor Monica Bellucci during a meeting with film directors and actors in the Clementine Hall of the Apostolic Palace at the Vatican Nov. 15, 2025. (CNS photo/Vatican Media)

