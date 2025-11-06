Nigeria: Diocese mourns following death of kidnapped teen seminarian

By Junno Arocho Esteves

OSV News

The Diocese of Auchi, Nigeria, announced the death of a young seminarian who, along with two fellow seminarians, was kidnapped by bandits in July.

In a statement published Nov. 4, Father Linus Imoedemhe, assistant director of communications for the diocese, said that while two of the seminarians — Japhet Jesse and Joshua Aleobua — were released, the third, Emmanuel Alabi, died “in the course of the ordeal.”

Bishop Gabriel Dunia of Auchi “has expressed his deep pain and sorrow over the loss of the young seminarian and has called on security agencies to intensify efforts toward protecting the lives and property of all citizens,” Father Imoedemhe said.

“The Diocese of Auchi remains committed to the values of faith, peace, and justice, trusting in God’s infinite mercy to bring comfort to the bereaved family, the seminary community, and all those affected by this tragedy,” the statement read.

On July 10, gunmen attacked the Immaculate Conception Minor Seminary and abducted the seminarians, who were between the ages of 14 to 17. Christopher Aweneghieme, a security guard at the seminary, was killed during the attack, Vatican News reported.

Several days later, Bishop Dunia confirmed to Fides, the news agency of the Pontifical Mission Societies, that the kidnappers made contact with the diocese and demanded a ransom.

It was the second time in less than a year that the seminary was targeted; in October 2024, gunmen kidnapped Father Thomas Oyode, rector of the minor seminary, who offered himself as a hostage in place of the young seminarians. He was released more than a week after his abduction.

In August, a viral video was posted on Facebook of two of the seminarians, pleading for their lives while holding a human skull. Father Peter Egielewa, the diocesan director of communications, confirmed the video’s authenticity, saying that it “brought pain and distress” and expressed Bishop Dunia’s “frustration with the efforts being made to rescue his children.”

In his statement announcing Alabi’s death, Father Imoedemhe said Bishop Dunia “cautioned political leaders against turning a blind eye on the worsening insecurity situation in the nation, urging them instead to prioritize the safety and well-being of the people over political ambitions ahead of the 2027 elections.”

Attacks and kidnappings, especially against Catholics, are becoming a common occurrence in Nigeria. According to a study conducted by the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria and published by Fides March 12, 145 priests have been kidnapped between 2015 and 2025.

While most have been released, of those kidnapped, 11 have been killed, and four remain missing. The report stated that “kidnappings are widespread,” with some provinces, such as Kaduna and Abuja in northern Nigeria, experiencing “more violent trends.”

According to Open Doors International, an international organization that supports persecuted Christians around the world, with the rise of extremist Islamic ideology, Nigeria has become “the most violent place in the world for followers of Jesus.”

Citing a study by the Observatory for Religious Freedom in Africa, Open Doors said that many of those who have been radicalized belong to the nomadic Fulani tribe. The extremist ideology adopted by the tribe, it said, justified its violence against Christians, whom they regard as infidels.

Open Doors noted that while violence against Christians is concentrated mainly in northern Nigeria, it has begun to spill over into some southern Nigerian states that have Christian majorities.

Nevertheless, while the attacks against Christians have a religious component, the conflict is driven by several factors, including the desire for power and control by extremist groups, the vulnerability of impoverished people, as well as climate change, which has led to resource scarcity for the Fulani tribe, driving them to attack Christian-owned lands.

“The trends are clear: More Christians are killed by the extremists than Muslims — given the relative population size of Muslims and Christians in northern states. In fact, if you are a Christian, you are 6.5 times more likely to be killed than a Muslim and 5.1 times more likely to be abducted,” the organization said.

“This does not make the suffering of a Muslim less tragic; it just makes it less likely,” it said.

Cutline for featured image: Bishop Gabriel Dunia of Auchi, Nigeria, is seen in an undated photo. On Nov. 4, 2025, the Diocese of Auchi announced the death of a young seminarian, Emmanuel Alabi, who, along with two fellow seminarians, was kidnapped by bandits in July. The other two seminarians — Japhet Jesse and Joshua Aleobua — were later released. (OSV News/courtesy Diocese of Auchi)