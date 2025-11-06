Scroll Top

Nigeria: Diocese mourns following death of kidnapped teen seminarian

November 6, 2025

By Junno Arocho Esteves
OSV News

The Diocese of Auchi, Nigeria, announced the death of a young seminarian who, along with two fellow seminarians, was kidnapped by bandits in July.

In a statement published Nov. 4, Father Linus Imoedemhe, assistant director of communications for the diocese, said that while two of the seminarians — Japhet Jesse and Joshua Aleobua — were released, the third, Emmanuel Alabi, died “in the course of the ordeal.”

Bishop Gabriel Dunia of Auchi “has expressed his deep pain and sorrow over the loss of the young seminarian and has called on security agencies to intensify efforts toward protecting the lives and property of all citizens,” Father Imoedemhe said.

“The Diocese of Auchi remains committed to the values of faith, peace, and justice, trusting in God’s infinite mercy to bring comfort to the bereaved family, the seminary community, and all those affected by this tragedy,” the statement read.

On July 10, gunmen attacked the Immaculate Conception Minor Seminary and abducted the seminarians, who were between the ages of 14 to 17. Christopher Aweneghieme, a security guard at the seminary, was killed during the attack, Vatican News reported.

Several days later, Bishop Dunia confirmed to Fides, the news agency of the Pontifical Mission Societies, that the kidnappers made contact with the diocese and demanded a ransom.

It was the second time in less than a year that the seminary was targeted; in October 2024, gunmen kidnapped Father Thomas Oyode, rector of the minor seminary, who offered himself as a hostage in place of the young seminarians. He was released more than a week after his abduction.

In August, a viral video was posted on Facebook of two of the seminarians, pleading for their lives while holding a human skull. Father Peter Egielewa, the diocesan director of communications, confirmed the video’s authenticity, saying that it “brought pain and distress” and expressed Bishop Dunia’s “frustration with the efforts being made to rescue his children.”

In his statement announcing Alabi’s death, Father Imoedemhe said Bishop Dunia “cautioned political leaders against turning a blind eye on the worsening insecurity situation in the nation, urging them instead to prioritize the safety and well-being of the people over political ambitions ahead of the 2027 elections.”

Attacks and kidnappings, especially against Catholics, are becoming a common occurrence in Nigeria. According to a study conducted by the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria and published by Fides March 12, 145 priests have been kidnapped between 2015 and 2025.

While most have been released, of those kidnapped, 11 have been killed, and four remain missing. The report stated that “kidnappings are widespread,” with some provinces, such as Kaduna and Abuja in northern Nigeria, experiencing “more violent trends.”

According to Open Doors International, an international organization that supports persecuted Christians around the world, with the rise of extremist Islamic ideology, Nigeria has become “the most violent place in the world for followers of Jesus.”

Citing a study by the Observatory for Religious Freedom in Africa, Open Doors said that many of those who have been radicalized belong to the nomadic Fulani tribe. The extremist ideology adopted by the tribe, it said, justified its violence against Christians, whom they regard as infidels.

Open Doors noted that while violence against Christians is concentrated mainly in northern Nigeria, it has begun to spill over into some southern Nigerian states that have Christian majorities.

Nevertheless, while the attacks against Christians have a religious component, the conflict is driven by several factors, including the desire for power and control by extremist groups, the vulnerability of impoverished people, as well as climate change, which has led to resource scarcity for the Fulani tribe, driving them to attack Christian-owned lands.

“The trends are clear: More Christians are killed by the extremists than Muslims — given the relative population size of Muslims and Christians in northern states. In fact, if you are a Christian, you are 6.5 times more likely to be killed than a Muslim and 5.1 times more likely to be abducted,” the organization said.

“This does not make the suffering of a Muslim less tragic; it just makes it less likely,” it said.

Cutline for featured image: Bishop Gabriel Dunia of Auchi, Nigeria, is seen in an undated photo. On Nov. 4, 2025, the Diocese of Auchi announced the death of a young seminarian, Emmanuel Alabi, who, along with two fellow seminarians, was kidnapped by bandits in July. The other two seminarians — Japhet Jesse and Joshua Aleobua — were later released. (OSV News/courtesy Diocese of Auchi)

Related Posts

Seminarian awaits return to seminary in Ukraine

Francisco Moran said it was God’s will that motivated him as a 23-year-old working as an elementary school teacher’s aide in Navarro County to stand before thousands of people in Rio de Janeiro and publicly commit to pursuing a vocation in the priesthood. Seven years into his assignment to the Redemptoris Mater seminary in war-torn Ukraine, Moran sat in a dining hall at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and similarly said, “If it’s His will for me to go back, then with His will I’ll go back.”

11 Apr 2022
Pope to Catholic educators: Stay resilient despite secularization

Young people need “big-hearted educators” to guide them through the complexities of modernity, Pope Francis told leaders in Catholic education.

01 Nov 2024
Catholic bishops decry British end of life vote: ‘May God help us’

Catholic bishops in England have decried a vote for assisted suicide, with one saying it represented a “dark day” in the history of the country.

02 Dec 2024
African bishops cry out for their people amid horrific persecution in 2024

From Nigeria to Mozambique, Sudan and Congo to Burkina Faso, Christians across Africa were victims of horrific persecution in 2024, mainly because of their faith.

13 Dec 2024
The Catholic University of America recognized with ‘elite’ R1 research designation

The Catholic University of America in Washington has now been granted an elite R1 research designation, joining six other Catholic institutions holding that status, the university announced Feb. 13.

14 Feb 2025
Lenten campaign focuses on persecuted Christians; priest’s murder makes message more urgent

Aid to the Church in Need’s call to the faithful to reflect this Lenten season on the persecution of Christians has taken on more urgency with the news that a Nigerian priest was found murdered on Ash Wednesday, the start of Lent.

05 Mar 2025
Special terms used during the period between popes

Here is an explanation of some of the terms and practices related to the time between the death of Pope Francis April 21 and the election of his successor.

24 Apr 2025
Experts from UD outline what happens next for the Church

Following the death of Pope Francis on April 21, the University of Dallas’ Dr. Susan Hanssen, a history professor on UD’s Irving and Rome campuses, and Dr. Ron Rombs, a theology professor and dean and director of UD’s Rome campus, offered guidance on what Catholics can expect during the current “interregnum,” the period between Pope Francis’ pontificate and the election of the next pontiff of the Catholic Church.  

24 Apr 2025
Interpreted Masses help diocese answer the call to serve all

The Diocese of Dallas has been working for years to make Mass and faith formation classes more accessible to deaf members of the local faith community.

02 May 2025
Diocese of Dallas celebrates ordination of four new priests

The pews of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church were packed with family, friends, clergy, seminarians, and faithful from across north Texas and beyond to witness the rite of ordination to the priesthood of Father Bryce Baumann, Father Allen-Michael Muench, Father Peter Whitfield, and Father David Piquer May 24 during a Mass celebrated by Bishop Edward J. Burns.

02 Jun 2025
Archbishop Fisher declares a ‘second spring’ of faith in Sydney and beyond

In a compelling address to the Sydney Catholic Business Network, Archbishop Anthony Fisher of Sydney revealed that a “second spring” of Catholic faith is underway across Sydney and beyond, challenging popular narratives of religious decline.

04 Jun 2025
Almost half of U.S. adults have Catholic connection, but Mass makes significant difference in Catholic identity

Close to half of the nation’s adults have a personal or family connection to Catholicism, but Mass attendance makes for significant differences in what Catholics say is essential to their identity.

17 Jun 2025
Young men explore call to priesthood at Calling of Andrew retreat

Sixty-four young men representing 46 different schools and 27 parishes across the Diocese of Dallas gathered May 31 for the 2025 Calling of Andrew: Venite et Videte Retreat, an immersive weekend designed to help them prayerfully discern whether God may be calling them to the priesthood.

25 Jun 2025
Jesus’ call is a call to joy and friendship, pope tells priests

When a priest has experienced the joy of truly believing in Jesus Christ and embracing him as a friend, it shows, Pope Leo XIV told priests.

27 Jun 2025
Full text of the homily of Pope Leo XIV on the Solemnity of the Most Sacred Heart

This is the full text of Pope Leo XIV’s homily on June 27, 2025, the Solemnity of the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

27 Jun 2025