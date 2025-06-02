Diocese of Dallas celebrates ordination of four new priests

By Michael Gresham

The Texas Catholic

PLANO — The pews of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church were packed with family, friends, clergy, seminarians, and faithful from across north Texas and beyond to witness the rite of ordination to the priesthood of Father Bryce Baumann, Father Allen-Michael Muench, Father Peter Whitfield, and Father David Piquer May 24 during a Mass celebrated by Bishop Edward J. Burns.

Bishop Burns described the celebration as “a day of profound grace.”

“Today is a day when the Church of north Texas rejoices, because through the laying on of hands and the invocation of the Holy Spirit, you will be configured to Jesus Christ, the eternal high priest,” Burns said in his homily, addressing the ordinands. “You are being consecrated for a mission — a mission that is ancient and a mission that is new, a mission rooted in the very heart of God’s love for His people and for the world.”

‘We need priests’

The newly ordained come from diverse backgrounds and formation paths, which include Holy Trinity Seminary and Redemptoris Mater Seminary, both in the Diocese of Dallas, as well as Notre Dame Seminary in New Orleans, Louisiana, and the Pontifical North American College in Rome. The four men were formed by countless mentors, teachers, spiritual directors, and, most importantly, by the love and witness of their families, Bishop Burns said.

“Long before you ever attended a seminary, you were there at the kitchen table and at the family table,” Bishop Burns explained. “They were your first teachers in the ways of faith, and we rejoice for all those who have helped form these men. Thank you for planting the seeds, for tending the soil, for trusting that the Lord would bring about His harvest.”

While the bishop alluded to the ordination of the four men as the result of “a bountiful harvest,” he reminded the faithful that it is also a necessary one.

“The Church of the Diocese of Dallas is growing, and it is alive,” he said, motioning to the people packing the pews at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton. “It’s not only here, but in all our parishes. Our pews are full. Our ministries are thriving. Our parishes are multilingual, multicultural, and overflowing with young families and faithful hearts.”

The bishop praised the many ministries offered by parishes throughout the diocese but added that the faithful are in need of more than just programs.

“They are in need of priests,” Bishop Burns said. “They long for shepherds who will walk with them, preach the truth, celebrate the sacraments, and love them as Christ loves us.”

The bishop added that the day’s ordination Mass was “a visible sign of God’s faithfulness” to His people.

“For He keeps His promise to us: ‘I will never leave you orphaned.’ We will not be sheep without shepherds,” Bishop Burns explained. “Today, God gives us four new priests. That is not just a personal blessing for these four priests but is a sign of hope for the entire Church. We need priests.”

The bishop reminded the ordinands that they will serve “in persona Christi,” in the person of Christ.

“You will preach the Word, nourish the faithful with the sacraments, and shepherd souls with hands soon to be consecrated with sacred chrism,” Bishop Burns said. “Through those hands, you will bless, absolve, baptize, and offer the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass; and through you, Christ will continue to do good.”

In a world often indifferent to the Gospel, Bishop Burns urged the new priests to rely on strength that comes not from talent or eloquence, but from their faithfulness to Jesus Christ. He encouraged the priests to root their lives in prayer, calling them to make the tabernacle their “home base,” to lift the host and chalice daily with reverence, and to be joyful ministers of God’s mercy.

“Be priests of the Eucharist. Be priests of mercy. See the confessional as a field hospital. Be priests of humility and joy,” Bishop Burns said. “Remember that your priesthood is a calling to love as Christ loved. Above all, be men of communion, united with your brother priests, united with your bishop, and with all the people you serve.”

In closing, the bishop told the new priests that the faithful of the diocese welcome them with hearts full of hope.

“We know that with all the gifts and talents you possess, you’re going to set this Church on fire,” Bishop Burns said. “We rejoice with you. You are not alone in your mission. You are supported by the prayers of your brothers. You’re supported by the prayers and intercessions of the saints. You’re supported by the love of your family members and embrace of the parish communities to which you will be assigned, and the grace of God will never abandon you.”

Following the Mass, the new priests received their first assignments. Father Muench has been appointed as a parochial vicar of St. Ann Catholic Parish in Coppell. Father Piquer has been assigned as a parochial vicar at San Juan Diego Catholic Parish in Dallas. Father Baumann has been appointed as a priest in residence for a summer assignment at St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Community in McKinney, before returning to Rome in the fall to continue further studies. Father Whitfield has been appointed as a parochial vicar for St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Parish in Plano.

Cutline for featured image: From left, Father Bryce Baumann, Father Allen-Michael Muench, Father Peter Whitfield, and Father David Piquer offer the final blessing during a Mass at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Plano on May 24 where the four men were ordained as priests for the Diocese of Dallas. (MICHAEL GRESHAM/The Texas Catholic)