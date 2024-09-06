Scroll Top
New head of US papal missions wants to ‘bring God to the ends of the Earth’ through the Eucharist
September 6, 2024

By Gina Christian
OSV News

A priest who recently spent 65 days on the road with the Blessed Sacrament during a national eucharistic pilgrimage has been tapped to head the papal missions in the U.S. — and he told OSV News he’s ready to help missionaries near and far “bring God to the ends of the Earth” through the Eucharist.

On Sept. 5, the Pontifical Mission Societies USA announced that Father Roger J. Landry has been named as its new national director, effective in January.

A priest of the Diocese of Fall River, Massachusetts, Father Landry is currently the Catholic chaplain at Columbia University, a papal Missionary of Mercy and one of the key organizers of — as well as a participant in — the 65-day National Eucharistic Pilgrimage that preceded the 10th National Eucharistic Congress in July.

Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, the pro-prefect of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Evangelization, formally approved Father Landry’s appointment, which had been endorsed by the societies’ board of directors, led by Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan of New York.

“The Board of Directors is thrilled to welcome Father Roger J. Landry as the new national director of The Pontifical Mission Societies,” Cardinal Dolan said in a Sept. 5 statement.

“His commitment to the mission of the Church and his extensive experience make him the ideal leader to guide TPMS USA in its efforts to support the global mission of evangelization, particularly where the message of the Gospel has only recently been introduced, where the Church is materially poor and cannot sustain itself, and also where our brothers in the faith are persecuted,” the cardinal added.

The societies’ worldwide network, which operates at the service of the pope, consists of four mission societies designated as pontifical by Pope Pius XI in 1922.

The Society of the Propagation of the Faith supports the evangelization efforts of the local Church; the Missionary Childhood Association educates children about their role in the Church’s missionary outreach; the Society of St. Peter the Apostle trains the next generation of missionary clergy and consecrated religious; and the Missionary Union of priests and religious focuses on forming clergy, religious, and pastoral leaders more deeply in their role as evangelizers.

In most countries, the national director of the Pontifical Mission Societies oversees all four of the societies in that country, as well as the annual World Missions Sunday collection, taken up on the third Sunday of October in every parish across the globe.

While the Pontifical Mission Societies provide humanitarian relief, the network’s primary focus is on evangelization, especially in areas where the Catholic Church is newly established, lacks resources, or faces persecution — and the Eucharist is inherently missionary, said Father Landry.

“When Jesus sent out his first followers, the apostles and the disciples, to announce the Gospel to every nation, He wasn’t just sending them out with a message,” said Father Landry. “He was ultimately sending them out with the sacraments. He was equipping them to bring not just the words of God, but the Word of God made flesh itself in the holy Eucharist.”

Father Landry said that the Pontifical Mission Societies work to foster a “missionary spirituality” and assist missionaries “on the front lines to allow them to bring God to the ends of the Earth.

“And that’s our great mission: to be able to bring God himself to all those people across the planet whom He has redeemed,” said Father Landry.

The Church’s work “is always going to be eucharistic work, bringing Jesus first Himself, and allowing people to encounter Him and enter into a relationship with Him,” Father Landry told OSV News.

In that task, missionaries reflect Christ’s total gift of Himself in love, the priest noted.

“(They) live a commentary on the words of consecration (at Mass) in which we say to others, ‘This is my body. This is my blood. This is my time; these are my talents given by God. This is all I am and have given out of love for you, so that you might come to know and serve and love the same God who has inspired me to bring Him to you,'” Father Landry said.

Yet that effort is not without risk, he added.

“When Jesus sent out the 12 (apostles) and then the 72 (disciples), he said something curious: ‘Those who receive you receive me and those who receive me receive the One who sent me,'” Father Landry said. “He prepared them for those who would reject the missionaries and thereby reject Him. So the proclamation of the Gospel from the beginning involved that great mystery of reception and rejection.”

When missionaries are received, “That is where the real enfleshment of the Gospel takes place,” said Father Landry. “And so, it’s no surprise that every missionary receives so much from those who welcome him or her in Jesus’ name, because that’s where Jesus is present in their midst.”

And with two young men soon to be canonized — Blessed Carlo Acutis and Blessed Pier Giorgio Frassati — youth will hopefully be inspired to embrace their roles as missionaries of the Gospel, Father Landry said.

Both Acutis and Frassati had “clear missionary hearts and wanted to share the gift of the Catholic faith with as many people as possible,” he said, adding that the pending canonizations stand to “spawn renewed emphasis on how young children, by their prayers and by their tangible sacrifices, can recognize the difference they can make (in) supporting those on the (missionary) front lines across the globe.”

Cutline for featured image: Father Roger Landry, National Eucharistic Pilgrimage chaplain, pauses to offer a blessing with the monstrance as pilgrims on the National Eucharistic Pilgrimage’s Seton Route arrive for Mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City May 26, 2024. The Pontifical Mission Societies USA announced Sept. 5, 2024, that Father Landry has been named its new national director, effective in January. (OSV News photo/Gregory A. Shemitz)

Related Posts

National Eucharistic Pilgrimage to include shrines, secular landmarks, diocesan events

On May 18-19, groups of eight young adults will leave San Francisco; New Haven, Connecticut; San Juan, Texas; and Itasca State Park in Minnesota.

22 Feb 2024
Pope Francis grants plenary indulgences for National Eucharistic Pilgrimage, Congress participants

Participants in the National Eucharistic Congress and related National Eucharistic Pilgrimage now have opportunities to receive plenary indulgences, Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, announced April 9.

10 Apr 2024
National Eucharistic Congress promises ‘profound impact’ for families, says family life director

Catholics will come to Indianapolis in the tens of thousands for the National Eucharistic Congress July 17-21 — some as individuals, some as couples, some as groups. And some will come as families.

19 Apr 2024
Stories of conversion, ‘amazing’ encounters mark National Eucharistic Pilgrimage’s first 10 days

As a Eucharistic procession made its way May 28 through Victoria, Texas, a 20-something man sitting on the side of a street caught Charlie McCullough’s attention. McCullough stopped to talk with him, explaining what was going on: The procession was part of the National Eucharistic Pilgrimage en route to Indianapolis for the National Eucharistic Congress, and the Eucharist they were walking behind is really, truly Jesus.

03 Jun 2024
Catholic convert says traveling National Eucharistic Pilgrimage feels like God ‘rolling out the red carpet’

Marina Frattaroli describes herself as the National Eucharistic Revival’s “first convert,” after a related social media post led her to a website describing the church’s teaching on Jesus’ true presence in the Eucharist. Now she’s spending most of her waking hours with the Eucharist as one of the National Eucharistic Pilgrimage’s 30 perpetual pilgrims, who set out from points in California, Connecticut, Texas and Minnesota to meet at the National Eucharistic Congress in Indianapolis July 17-21.

09 Jul 2024
National Eucharistic Pilgrimage ends, but ‘the best is yet to come’

The monstrance holding the Eucharist gleamed in the midday sun July 16 as pilgrims on the National Eucharistic Pilgrimage’s northern Marian Route turned a downtown corner and came into view of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, the pilgrimage’s final destination.

17 Jul 2024
‘Jesus, I trust in you’: National Eucharistic Congress opens with a powerful holy hour

Absolute silence filled Lucas Oil Stadium as tens of thousands of people dropped to their knees to adore Jesus Christ in the Blessed Sacrament as the long-anticipated National Eucharistic Congress officially got underway on the evening of July 17 in Indianapolis. More than 100 spotlights trained on a large, golden monstrance on an altar in the center of the stadium as a powerful holy hour — which took place before any talks, music or greeting by the evening’s three emcees — began the congress’s first revival night filled with prayer, powerful speakers and praise-and-worship music.

18 Jul 2024
Congress attendees ‘ready for everyone in the church to get on fire’

Even before the July 21 announcement that National Eucharistic Congress organizers are considering holding another congress in just a few years, 9-year-old Thomas Gangestad had prayed for it.

Having heard this was the first time a national Eucharistic congress had been held in 83 years, he was afraid this was the only chance in his lifetime to experience what he did over five days in Indianapolis.

22 Jul 2024
Eucharistic pilgrimage planned for 2025, next congress before 2033

A Eucharistic pilgrimage from Indianapolis to Los Angeles is being planned for spring 2025, Bishop Andrew H. Cozzens of Crookston, Minnesota, announced July 21 at the end of the 10th National Eucharistic Congress’ closing Mass.

22 Jul 2024
Bishop Kelly: A moving experience at the National Eucharistic Congress

It is a very moving experience to be in a stadium with 50,000 other Catholics, many from the Diocese of Dallas, including at least four priests (Fathers Edwin Leonard, Michael Likoudis, Kevin Wilwert, and Russ Mower) and to hear the familiar voices and instruments of David and Lauren Moore for the opening event on Wednesday night.

17 Jul 2024
Bishop Kelly: Deeply moved by the faith of the people

I am deeply moved by the faith of the people who come, young and old and every age between, and by the great generosity of Jesus, who meets them there with a gift for each one personally, fitted to their heart and to their life situation in that exact moment.

19 Jul 2024
Bishop Kelly: Profound joys of the National Eucharistic Congress

The last 24 hours of the Eucharistic Revival were packed: a Eucharistic procession through the city on Saturday afternoon; talks on Saturday night and Sunday morning; the closing Mass presided over by Cardinal Luis Tagle, the Pro-Prefect for the Section of Evangelization of the Vatican Dicastery for Evangelization.

23 Jul 2024
Diocese in the News (Video)

In the August 2024 episode of “Diocese in the News,” we highlight the annual Diocese of Dallas Blue Mass celebrated by Bishop Edward J. Burns at the National Shrine Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe as well as a Mass of Consecration to the Order of Virgins for Karen Bless, a campus minister at the University of Dallas, and the diocesan delegation’s trip to the National Eucharistic Congress in Indianapolis.

“Diocese in the News” is a collaboration between The Texas Catholic and the Diocese of Dallas.

20 Aug 2024
Participating in a spiritual revival in America

More than 50,000 Catholics filled the seats of Lucas Oil Stadium for the 10th National Eucharistic Congress. Held July 17-21, the National Eucharistic Congress was a profound moment highlighting the National Eucharistic Revival launched by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops in 2022.

02 Sep 2024