Scroll Top
Bishop Kelly: Deeply moved by the faith of the people
July 19, 2024

By Bishop Greg Kelly
Special to The Texas Catholic

I have to say that the highlight of the second day of the Eucharistic Congress was of a more personal nature: spending an hour or two in a room with 50+ priests hearing confessions. I am deeply moved by the faith of the people who come, young and old and every age between, and by the great generosity of Jesus, who meets them there with a gift for each one personally, fitted to their heart and to their life situation in that exact moment. It also struck me that in the words of absolution the gifts given are pardon and peace. I don’t think I pay attention enough to the second: peace. Our sins are a profound source of turmoil and confusion, and in giving us pardon, the Lord also gives peace. It was the first thing he said to the disciples when he appeared to them in the upper room after the Resurrection: Peace be with you. 

A speaker last night, Mother Olga of the Sacred Heart, recounted several stories, Eucharistic Miracles: her own story of coming to faith as a young girl in a war-torn area, suffering through 4 wars and family turmoil, finding peace in a nearby Catholic Church, being led to the foot of the cross and thinking that the one who suffered in this way would understand her suffering. She spoke of a young boy, Mighty Quinn (Quinn was his first name) 5 years old, whom she got permission to make his First Communion before starting chemotherapy, and to whom she brought the Eucharist every day for 33 days. He went through the therapy with no side effects and lives still. She spoke of a young woman dying of cancer who hoped to live to see her daughter married with the veil she wore at her wedding, instead making the veil into a veil for her First Communion, the mother walking her down the aisle to receive the Lord there before dying soon after. Several other accounts of the power of the Real Presence of Christ in the Eucharist, some receiving visible, obvious cures; others, a healing on the other side of death.  She spoke of the miracle as present in either case: it was happening whether seen or not; whether in the way desired or not; whether in this life or on the other side of death.

Father Mike Schmidt also spoke, emphasizing that there can be no Eucharistic Revival without repentance, and that we should be careful of falling from our early love, referring to the words of the Lord to the Church of Ephesus in the Book of Revelation (2: 1-5), beginning to think we are doing alright, not paying attention to what he termed the little fire extinguishers, the small ways in which we dampen the fire of the Holy Spirit in our hearts. Which was motive enough for me to go to confession myself, and spend some time hearing confessions. A great privilege and grace. 

Faithfully yours in Christ,

Most Reverend Gregory Kelly, V.G.

PS – I have now encountered six priests from the Diocese of Dallas: Father Russ Mower (also in the choir); Edwin Leonard, Kevin Wilwert, Michael Likoudis, Angel Rios, and Eugene Okoli–Father William Mobley is out there somewhere but haven’t seen him yet. Also, one Permanent Deacon: Michael Friske. 

Bishop Greg Kelly is the auxiliary bishop of the Diocese of Dallas.

Related Posts

Father Olvera: Faith and fitness through ministry

By Father Ignacio Olvera Special to The Texas Catholic What happens when a priest walks into a bar? With the…

29 Mar 2022
Bishop ordains 17 men as permanent deacons

Calling it a privilege and an honor, Bishop Edward J. Burns ordained 17 men as permanent deacons for the Diocese of Dallas during a Mass celebrated May 21 at St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church in McKinney.

25 May 2022
Coming together to build community

Members of Dallas Area Interfaith and the St. Pius X Catholic Church community came together in cooperation with the Dallas Police Department to participate in a community walk on Nov. 4.

15 Nov 2023
Community wishes fond farewell to pastor emeritus

The community of St. Patrick Catholic Church of Dallas packed the sanctuary Jan. 6 as Auxiliary Bishop Greg Kelly concelebrated a 5 p.m. vigil Mass for the Epiphany of the Lord preceding a “Fond Farewell” reception for Father Josef Vollmer-König, who served as the parish’s pastor and then pastor emeritus.

08 Jan 2024
National Eucharistic Pilgrimage to include shrines, secular landmarks, diocesan events

On May 18-19, groups of eight young adults will leave San Francisco; New Haven, Connecticut; San Juan, Texas; and Itasca State Park in Minnesota.

22 Feb 2024
Pope Francis grants plenary indulgences for National Eucharistic Pilgrimage, Congress participants

Participants in the National Eucharistic Congress and related National Eucharistic Pilgrimage now have opportunities to receive plenary indulgences, Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, announced April 9.

10 Apr 2024
Bishop Kelly blesses new Our Lady of Guadalupe mosaic at Bishop Lynch

The community of Bishop Lynch High School prayerfully gathered on the Feast of the Annunciation, April 8, 2024, with Auxiliary Bishop Greg Kelly for the dedication and blessing of a mosaic of Our Lady of Guadalupe near the school’s entrance.

18 Apr 2024
National Eucharistic Congress promises ‘profound impact’ for families, says family life director

Catholics will come to Indianapolis in the tens of thousands for the National Eucharistic Congress July 17-21 — some as individuals, some as couples, some as groups. And some will come as families.

19 Apr 2024
Stories of conversion, ‘amazing’ encounters mark National Eucharistic Pilgrimage’s first 10 days

As a Eucharistic procession made its way May 28 through Victoria, Texas, a 20-something man sitting on the side of a street caught Charlie McCullough’s attention. McCullough stopped to talk with him, explaining what was going on: The procession was part of the National Eucharistic Pilgrimage en route to Indianapolis for the National Eucharistic Congress, and the Eucharist they were walking behind is really, truly Jesus.

03 Jun 2024
Catholic convert says traveling National Eucharistic Pilgrimage feels like God ‘rolling out the red carpet’

Marina Frattaroli describes herself as the National Eucharistic Revival’s “first convert,” after a related social media post led her to a website describing the church’s teaching on Jesus’ true presence in the Eucharist. Now she’s spending most of her waking hours with the Eucharist as one of the National Eucharistic Pilgrimage’s 30 perpetual pilgrims, who set out from points in California, Connecticut, Texas and Minnesota to meet at the National Eucharistic Congress in Indianapolis July 17-21.

09 Jul 2024
National Eucharistic Pilgrimage ends, but ‘the best is yet to come’

The monstrance holding the Eucharist gleamed in the midday sun July 16 as pilgrims on the National Eucharistic Pilgrimage’s northern Marian Route turned a downtown corner and came into view of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, the pilgrimage’s final destination.

17 Jul 2024
‘Jesus, I trust in you’: National Eucharistic Congress opens with a powerful holy hour

Absolute silence filled Lucas Oil Stadium as tens of thousands of people dropped to their knees to adore Jesus Christ in the Blessed Sacrament as the long-anticipated National Eucharistic Congress officially got underway on the evening of July 17 in Indianapolis. More than 100 spotlights trained on a large, golden monstrance on an altar in the center of the stadium as a powerful holy hour — which took place before any talks, music or greeting by the evening’s three emcees — began the congress’s first revival night filled with prayer, powerful speakers and praise-and-worship music.

18 Jul 2024
Congress attendees ‘ready for everyone in the church to get on fire’

Even before the July 21 announcement that National Eucharistic Congress organizers are considering holding another congress in just a few years, 9-year-old Thomas Gangestad had prayed for it.

Having heard this was the first time a national Eucharistic congress had been held in 83 years, he was afraid this was the only chance in his lifetime to experience what he did over five days in Indianapolis.

22 Jul 2024
Eucharistic pilgrimage planned for 2025, next congress before 2033

A Eucharistic pilgrimage from Indianapolis to Los Angeles is being planned for spring 2025, Bishop Andrew H. Cozzens of Crookston, Minnesota, announced July 21 at the end of the 10th National Eucharistic Congress’ closing Mass.

22 Jul 2024
Bishop Kelly: A moving experience at the National Eucharistic Congress

It is a very moving experience to be in a stadium with 50,000 other Catholics, many from the Diocese of Dallas, including at least four priests (Fathers Edwin Leonard, Michael Likoudis, Kevin Wilwert, and Russ Mower) and to hear the familiar voices and instruments of David and Lauren Moore for the opening event on Wednesday night.

17 Jul 2024