Scroll Top
The 635: Young adults gather for eucharistic encounter
October 2, 2024

By Amy White 
The Texas Catholic 

On Sept. 10, 365 young adults from the Diocese of Dallas convened at South Side Music Hall for the latest 635 event, themed “Source and Summit.” 

A diocese-wide event, The 635 is hosted quarterly by the Diocese of Dallas’ Office of Youth, Young Adult, and Campus Ministries. The purpose of the event is to connect young adults to God, to each other, and to their local parishes. 

“The 635 is a place of invitation,” Director of Youth, Young Adult, and Campus Ministries Josh Salinas explained. “It’s an opportunity to invite peers to come and encounter the Church and the community. It’s also a place for the entire diocese to come together in the collective of the young adults.”  

The theme of this latest event, “Source and Summit,” served as a nod to John 6:35, a verse which inspired the name of The 635 and underlies its mission. “I am the bread of life; whoever comes to me will never hunger, and whoever believes in me will never thirst” (John 6:35).    

The event commenced with a happy hour and included bilingual praise and worship led by Dave Moore. Joey Scancella, director of children, youth, and young adult ministry at St. Ann Catholic Parish in Coppell, was the emcee.   

Jesus the Bridegroom 

Jackie Angel, the event’s speaker, explored the topic of the Eucharist as the source and summit of the Catholic faith by speaking about the intimacy of receiving God, the Bridegroom, in the Blessed Sacrament. 

“As Catholics, we have this beautiful gift of the Eucharist,” Angel said. “God is constantly calling you to come to Him and to lay down what is on your heart, to be vulnerable with Him… Every Catholic church has Jesus in the Eucharist, in the tabernacle, waiting for you to come and sit before Him and lay out everything before Him.” 

Angel challenged the young adults in the audience to deepen their intimacy with the eucharistic Lord by spending time with Him in daily Mass. 

“The most intimate you can be with God here on this Earth is when we receive Jesus in the Eucharist—body, blood, soul, and divinity,” Angel said. 

“I really took home the Eucharist part of it,” Raquel Hazbun, a young adult from St. Monica Catholic Church, shared, “knowing that’s what unites us with Jesus.” 

Henry Gardner, a young adult from St. Ann Catholic Parish in Coppell, also expressed that the discussion of the Eucharist moved him. 

“Hearing about the Eucharist as the sacrament of the Bridegroom is always so beautiful,” Gardner said, “almost like when we receive the Eucharist, we’re kissing heaven. It’s so intimate and personal… That was very, very convicting tonight.” 

“It was beautiful,” Holy Family parishioner Ericka Gonzalez said of the event. “I really loved it.”   

The next The 635 event will take place on December 10 at the Granada Theater and will explore the topic of identity as children of God. 

Cutline for featured image:  Young adults raise their hands in praise during a performance by Dave Moore at The 635 event, “Source and Summit,” held Sept. 10 at the South Side Music Hall in Dallas. (JOSEPH BIONAT/Diocese of Dallas)

Related Posts

Retrospect: A look back at DCYC

FRISCO — Over a thousand youth from the Catholic Diocese of Dallas, plus hundreds of chaperones and volunteers, filled the Embassy Suites by Hilton Dallas Frisco Hotel & Convention Center with the buzz of worship and fellowship during this year’s Dallas Catholic Youth Conference, Feb. 16-18.

28 Feb 2024
A legacy of service and compassion

Perhaps the four most impactful words Barbara Landregan has said in her life are “It’s not your fault.” She has said those words many times over the 14 years she was director of the Safe Environment Program for the Dallas Diocese, up until her retirement in December.

03 Feb 2022
Coming together in faith and fellowship at DCYC

When hundreds of young Catholics converge on Frisco later this month, it will mark the much-anticipated return of a weekend of fellowship and faith sidelined since 2020 because of the pandemic.

14 Feb 2022
Catechetical Sessions and Listening Sessions: What’s the Difference?

On Feb. 15, the final catechetical session concluded. This represented the end of one phase of the diocesan synodal process and the beginning of another. On March 26, the first public listening session will take place. Because these terms might be unclear, I thought it would be helpful to distinguish between the two and provide more information about these upcoming listening sessions.

24 Feb 2022
Bishop Burns issues update to Phase 3 Decree of the diocesan reopening plan

From staff reports On March 1, 2022, Bishop Edward J. Burns announced updates to the Phase 3 Decree outlining the…

01 Mar 2022
‘We offer our prayers for peace’

A standing-room crowd filled the Cathedral Shrine of the Virgin of Guadalupe March 25 as Bishop Edward J. Burns joined Pope Francis and the universal Church in the Act of Consecration for Ukraine and Russia to the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

26 Mar 2022
Inspired to serve and share witness

Moreno named diocesan Director of Evangelization, Catechesis and Family Life By Michel Gresham The Texas Catholic Following a call to…

25 Apr 2022
Hundreds celebrate consecration of UD to Our Lady of Guadalupe

By Clare Venegas Special to The Texas Catholic A combined crowd of nearly 400 students, faculty, alumni, staff and friends…

15 May 2022
Denison parish marks 150th anniversary

The sun shone brightly that day on the 108-year-old sanctuary, which was filled to capacity with slightly more than 400 congregants, as Bishop Edward J. Burns helped Father Stephen Mocio celebrate St. Patrick Catholic Church’s 150th anniversary in Denison. The parish, located about two miles south of the Red River, is home to around 1,000 families.

05 May 2022
Eight men ordained to transitional diaconate

Declaring it “a day of jubilation for the Diocese of Dallas,” Bishop Edward J. Burns celebrated a Mass on April 23 for the ordination of eight men to the transitional diaconate at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Frisco.

24 Apr 2022
Bishop ordains 17 men as permanent deacons

Calling it a privilege and an honor, Bishop Edward J. Burns ordained 17 men as permanent deacons for the Diocese of Dallas during a Mass celebrated May 21 at St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church in McKinney.

25 May 2022
Ductrám: A Letter for Father’s Day

As we come to celebrate Father’s Day, I wanted to write to you from a dad to a dad. Thank you for all you do every single day for your family, especially your little ones.

19 Jun 2022
‘Preaching for an encounter with God’

If the word homiletician isn’t in your personal vocabulary, maybe it should be. A homiletician could make a significant impact on your parish.

14 Jul 2022
A blessing for those who serve

On Saturday, Aug. 6, members of the Dallas Police Department, Dallas County Sheriff’s Department, Dallas Fire and Rescue, and other first responders joined Bishop Edward J. Burns at the Cathedral Shrine of the Virgin of Guadalupe for a Blessing of the Fleet and the Diocesan Blue Mass in recognition and thanksgiving for their service.

11 Aug 2022
Faith, friendship fuel couple’s 50 years of marriage

The spark of true love can be ignited in countless ways. For Deacon Mike and Cathie Seibold, it started by mistake.

22 Aug 2022