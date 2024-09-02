Participating in a spiritual revival in America

By Troy Lirette

Special to The Texas Catholic

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 50,000 Catholics filled the seats of Lucas Oil Stadium for the 10th National Eucharistic Congress. Held July 17-21, the National Eucharistic Congress was a profound moment highlighting the National Eucharistic Revival launched by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops in 2022.

A diocesan delegation of 17 pilgrims representing more than 10 parishes was among the hundreds of faithful from the Diocese of Dallas who were present. The group experienced the congress together, attending Mass, breakout sessions, and eucharistic adoration daily.

“The most memorable moment has been starting the day with Mass and seeing thousands of people worshiping together,” said Leilani Freitas, a parishioner at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. “It’s been beautiful.”

Andre Sweet, a parishioner at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Frisco, echoed, “Walking into the event and seeing thousands of Catholics gathered in one place was my favorite part.”

The National Eucharistic Congress reported that attendance included well over 1,000 priests and 200 bishops and cardinals. The youth of the Church was also present, with 8,000 attendees present under the age of 25.

Auxiliary Bishop Greg Kelly represented the Diocese of Dallas by concelebrating Mass throughout the week with his brother bishops.

“It is a very moving experience to be in a stadium with 50,000 other Catholics,” Bishop Kelly said.

Bishop Kelly also had an opportunity to hear confessions, adding, “I am deeply moved by the faith of the people who come, young and old and every age between, and by the great generosity of Jesus, who meets them there with a gift for each one personally, fitted to their heart and to their life situation in that exact moment.”

Juan Carlos Moreno, director of the Diocese of Dallas Office of Evangelization, Catechesis, and Family Life, led the diocesan delegation, calling the National Eucharistic Congress “an amazing opportunity for prayer, adoration, and encountering other faithful Catholics.”

“The members of the diocesan delegation came back home renewed in their faith and hopeful for the future fruits the Holy Spirit will bring about out of the Eucharistic Revival movement,” Moreno said. “We took to heart the exhortation to become ‘eucharistic missionaries’ and look forward to opportunities to invite others to experience God’s compassionate love poured out for us in the Eucharist.”

On the final day of the conference, attendees were encouraged to go out and share what they have experienced.

“Those who choose to stay with Jesus will be sent by Jesus,” said Cardinal Luis Tagle in his homily during the closing Mass. “Let us go to proclaim Jesus zealously and joyfully for the life of the world.”

As announced by Bishop Andrew Cozzens, chairman of the board of the National Eucharistic Congress, the 11th National Eucharistic Congress is tentatively scheduled for 2033 to commemorate 2,000 years since Jesus’ Death and Resurrection. The USCCB will be actively discerning holding another National Eucharistic Congress beforehand.

Cutline for featured image: Members of the Diocese of Dallas delegation to the 10th National Eucharistic Congress pose outside of Lucas Oil Stadium following the closing Mass celebrated by papal envoy, Cardinal Luis Tagle, on July 21.