Military archdiocese calls Army pledge to ‘reexamine’ religious support contracts ‘inadequate’

By Kate Scanlon

OSV News

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Army said religious support contracts for Army chapels would be “reexamined” after Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio, head of the U.S. Archdiocese for the Military Services, raised an alarm about their cancellation.

“The Army remains deeply committed to providing for the religious needs of all personnel, regardless of their faith background,” a U.S. Army spokesperson said in a statement provided to OSV News Oct. 21.

But in a written statement to OSV News, the general counsel for the military archdiocese said the Army’s response “is wholly inadequate,” shows a “lack of understanding” of the issue and includes “factually inaccurate” information.

“The Army is committed to ensuring the continued provision of comprehensive religious support for all our service members and their families,” the U.S. Army spokesperson said.

“We recognize the importance of religious support in maintaining morale, fostering resilience, and promoting the overall well-being of our force,” the spokesman said in the Army statement. “To mitigate any potential impact during this period, contract support for Directors of Religious Education (DREs) and Religious Affairs Specialists (RAS) will be reexamined. These roles are vital in supporting the spiritual well-being of our community.”

But Elizabeth Tomlin, general counsel of the U.S. Archdiocese for the Military Services, called the Army’s response “wholly inadequate and demonstrates the spokesperson’s total lack of understanding of the issue.”

“The contract issue is that the Army has canceled all Coordinator of Religious Education (CRE), Catholic Pastoral Life Coordinator (CPLC), and music ministry positions across the entire Army,” Tomlin said in a statement when asked by OSV News for comment on the Army’s response.

“CREs are catechists certified by the AMS to assist the priest in his oversight of religious education at military chapels. CPLCs provide vital administrative support, such as assisting with sacramental record documentation, preparing the weekly bulletin, and coordinating liturgies,” she said. “CPLCs are also catechists certified by the AMS. Musicians, often pianists, offer their talents during Mass. All of these contract positions have been completely eliminated by the Army.”

Tomlin also said, “Directors of Religious Education (DREs) are government schedule employees. Merely eight DREs across the entire Army are Catholics, so most DREs are not qualified to direct Catholic religious education.”

“Religious Affairs Specialists are soldiers, usually anywhere from private first class to staff sergeant in rank,” she continued. “There is no requirement whatsoever for RASs to be Catholic or have any training in catechesis or catechetical methodology that could possibly equip them to coordinate religious education. Neither DREs nor RASs are contractors. These are government employees. These roles have not been eliminated.”

“The Army Chief of Chaplains maintains that DREs and RASs fulfill the work of CREs, CPLCs, and musicians, making the work of these contractors unnecessary,” Tomlin said. “However, without meeting the basic requirement of a catechist, namely, to be a confirmed Catholic, these people are not qualified to be involved in Catholic religious education programs whatsoever. The Army Chief of Chaplains has not made any offering for music during the Mass. Thus, unless there is a talented volunteer at an Army chapel, there is no longer liturgical music during Mass.”

“It is factually inaccurate that DREs or RASs are fulfilling the duties of CREs, CPLCs, or liturgical musicians,” she stressed.

On Oct. 17, Archbishop Broglio said the cancellation of all religious support contracts for Army chapels, “including those for religious educators, administrators, and musicians,” placed on Catholics “an insurmountable restriction on the free exercise of religion.”

In that previous statement, Archbishop Broglio cited a RAND report that found “there are approximately six Protestant chaplains for every 1,000 Protestant soldiers, and approximately one Catholic chaplain for every 1,000 Catholic soldiers.”

He argued the cancellation of religious support contracts would “disproportionately” harm Catholics as a result.

“First, because Catholic chaplains are already so low density and in such high demand, and second because the Catholic faith requires continuing religious education and sacramental preparation that can only be accomplished through competent support,” he said.

Cutline for featured image: Father David Kirk, an Army chaplain who holds the rank of major, and Father Nelson Ogwuegbu, an Air Force chaplain who holds the rank of captain, pose for a photo May 26, 2021, at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. (OSV News photo/Matt Riedl, Arlington Catholic Herald)