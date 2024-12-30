Pope praises Jimmy Carter’s ‘deep Christian faith’

By Justin McLellan

Catholic News Service

VATICAN CITY — Offering his condolences, Pope Francis praised former U.S. President Jimmy Carter’s Christian faith and his lifelong mission to advance peace.

The pope “was saddened to learn of the death of former President Jimmy Carter and offers heartfelt condolences,” said a telegram signed by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican secretary of state, on behalf of Pope Francis.

Carter died Dec. 29 at age 100 in his hometown of Plains, Georgia.

The Vatican telegram, released Dec. 30, said the pope recalled President Carter’s “firm commitment, motivated by deep Christian faith, to the cause of reconciliation and peace between peoples, the defense of human rights, and the welfare of the poor and those in need,” the telegram said. “The Holy Father commends him to the infinite mercies of almighty God and prays for the consolation of all who mourn his loss.”

An evangelical Christian, Carter became the first U.S. president to welcome a pope to the White House when he met with St. John Paul II in the Oval Office for over an hour in 1979. However full diplomatic relations between the United States and the Holy See were not established until 1984.

Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, said in a statement that Carter’s “lifelong work on behalf of peace among nations will continue to serve as an inspiration for a world in need of peacemakers.”

Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer of Atlanta said in a message of condolence that “President and Mrs. Carter exemplified the Christian faith,” and that through their humanitarian work they “made the world a better place.”

Cutline for featured image: Pope John Paul II greets members of the U.S. Supreme Court on the north lawn of the White House Oct. 5, 1979, as President Jimmy Carter applauds. (CNS file photo)