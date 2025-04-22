Scroll Top

Mass for Jubilee of Adolescents will be memorial Mass

April 22, 2025

By Carol Glatz
Catholic News Service

VATICAN CITY — With the death of Pope Francis, the April 27 canonization of Blessed Carlo Acutis was postponed and the Mass scheduled for that day will be a memorial Mass, the Vatican said.

“Following the death of the Supreme Pontiff Francis, notice is hereby given that the eucharistic celebration and the rite of the canonization of Blessed Carlo Acutis, scheduled for April 27, 2025, second Sunday of Easter or Divine Mercy Sunday, on the occasion of the Jubilee of Adolescents, is postponed,” the Vatican press office announced April 21.

The Mass concluding the Jubilee of Adolescents, scheduled for April 25-27 in Rome, would still be held, Matteo Bruni, head of the press office told reporters April 21, clarifying that what had been canceled was a Mass for a canonization.

While the Holy Year and its associated events and Masses would continue, the Mass April 27 would now be the second of nine formal Masses — called the “novendiali” for “nine days” — that are celebrated for a deceased pontiff and that start with the pope’s funeral April 26, Bruni said April 22.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, former secretary of state, is scheduled to celebrate the Mass in St. Peter’s Square, Bruni said. While it will be a period of mourning, all the young people who are in Rome to celebrate their Jubilee are invited to attend, he added.

The Dicastery for Evangelization’s section for new evangelization, which is organizing the Holy Year 2025, shared its sorrow for the death of Pope Francis.

“We join in prayer” for his passing “in unity with all of God’s people and the whole world,” it said in a note released April 21.

It confirmed the program for the Jubilee of Adolescents has remained mostly the same, including the April 26 pilgrimage to the Holy Door and Mass April 27 in St. Peter’s Square.

What has changed, it said, is there will be no canonization ceremony April 27, and the “musical celebration” scheduled to be held in Rome’s Circus Maximus April 26 is canceled out of respect for the period of mourning.

Pope Francis had approved the decree for the canonization of Blessed Acutis May 23, 2024, and announced the date for his canonization end of November. He will be the first millennial to become a saint.

Cutline for featured image: A sign featuring Blessed Carlo Acutis stands outside the Church of St. Mary Major in Assisi, Italy, April 1, 2025. (CNS photo/Justin McLellan)

