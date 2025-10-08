Jesus wants to be close, rekindle hope, on life’s journey, pope says

By Carol Glatz

Catholic News Service

VATICAN CITY — Jesus is always walking alongside everyone, no matter how mundane or precarious their journey, Pope Leo XIV said.

“Sometimes we think that the Lord comes to visit us only in moments of contemplation or spiritual fervor, when we feel worthy, when our lives appear orderly and bright,” the pope said Oct. 8 during his weekly general audience in St. Peter’s Square.

“Instead, the Risen One is close to us precisely in the darkest places: in our failures, in our frayed relationships, in the daily struggles that weigh on our shoulders, in the doubts that discourage us,” he said. “Nothing that we are, no fragment of our existence, is foreign to him.”

Among the more than 60,000 pilgrims in the square was a group of students from Our Lady of Mount Carmel Academy in Chicago with Cardinal Blase J. Cupich. The students were wearing white and scarlet outfits and a four-cornered hat similar to what a cardinal wears. One student was dressed as a Swiss guard.

According to the Chicago Catholic archdiocesan publication, they had reenacted a “mock papal conclave” May 6, two days before the real College of Cardinals elected Chicago-native Cardinal Robert F. Prevost in Rome.

In their own schoolwide rendition, the children had elected on their third ballot Augie Wilk, a fourth grader, who took the name Pope Augustine.

“Students had to apply to be one of the 20 cardinals; five sixth graders portrayed cardinals over 80 who could not vote but helped run the conclave,” the publication reported.

Teachers made the costumes, including the red “mozettas” or capes, out of felt, and the hats out of cardstock, it reported.

Cardinal Cupich, who was one of the 133 cardinals in the conclave that elected Pope Leo, visited the students at their school June 2 to watch their reenactment, the publication said, “and to answer their questions about the real conclave.”

Meanwhile, in his ongoing series of audience talks on the Jubilee theme, “Jesus Christ our Hope,” Pope Leo reflected on Christ’s resurrection as being marked by simplicity and humility.

“The risen Lord does nothing spectacular to impose himself on the faith of his disciples,” he said. “He does not appear surrounded by hosts of angels; he does not perform spectacular feats; he does not deliver solemn speeches to reveal the secrets of the universe.”

“We would have expected special effects, signs of power, overwhelming evidence,” he said, “but the Lord does not seek this: He prefers the language of proximity, of normality, of sharing a meal.”

“There is a valuable message in this,” the pope said. “The Resurrection is not a theatrical coup; it is a silent transformation that fills every human gesture with meaning.”

Every human body, story, and relationship, he said, is “destined for the fullness of life” by “entering into a deeper communion with God and with our brothers and sisters, in a humanity transfigured by love.”

That means “everything can become grace. Even the most ordinary things: eating, working, waiting, taking care of the house, supporting a friend,” Pope Leo said.

“However, there is an obstacle that often prevents us from recognizing Christ’s presence in our daily lives: the assumption that joy must be free from suffering,” he said.

The disciples expected “a different ending” for the Messiah, he said, “but Jesus walks alongside them and patiently helps them understand that pain is not the denial of the promise, but the way through which God has manifested the measure of his love.”

Their eyes are opened when they are seated at the table with the Lord and realize “their hearts were already burning” despite their sadness, he said. “This is the greatest surprise: to discover that beneath the ashes of disenchantment and weariness there is always a living ember, waiting only to be rekindled.

“Christ’s resurrection teaches us that no history is so marked by disappointment or sin that it cannot be visited by hope,” he said. “However distant, lost, or unworthy we may feel, there is no distance that can extinguish the unfailing power of God’s love.”

“The risen Lord walks alongside each of us, as we travel our paths — those of work and commitment, but also those of suffering and loneliness — and with infinite delicacy asks us to let him warm our hearts,” the pope said.

“He waits patiently for the moment when our eyes will open to see his friendly face, capable of transforming disappointment into hopeful expectation, sadness into gratitude, resignation into hope,” he added.

“The Risen One desires only to manifest his presence, to become our companion on the road and to kindle in us the certainty that his life is stronger than any death,” he said.

“Let us then ask for the grace to recognize his humble and discreet presence, not to expect a life without trials, to discover that every pain, if inhabited by love, can become a place of communion,” the pope said.

Christian joy, he added, “comes from the certainty that the Lord is alive, walks with us, and gives us the possibility to start again at every moment.”

Cutline for featured image: Pope Leo XIV poses for a photo with students from Our Lady of Mount Carmel Academy in Chicago, including fourth grader Augie Wilk, dressed as a pope, and Cardinal Blase J. Cupich of Chicago, at the conclusion of the pope’s weekly general audience in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican Oct. 8, 2025. The students had captured worldwide attention when they held a mock conclave at their school May 6, electing their own “pope,” Wilk, who took the name “Pope Augustine,” just days before the election of Pope Leo, a fellow Chicagoan and an Augustinian. (CNS photo/Lola Gomez)