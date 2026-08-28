Skip to main content Scroll Top

‘It just feels like home’: Casner begins new chapter as Upper School principal

August 28, 2026

By Amy White
The Texas Catholic

Roots run deep at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic School for Sara Casner, whose mother, brother, aunt, multiple cousins, and two children all received their education at the school — as did Casner herself, having spent her elementary and middle school formation on the campus. So, when she was appointed principal of the STA Upper School this year, she said, it felt like being home.

Some of Casner’s earliest memories at St. Thomas Aquinas are from tagging along with her mother, a kindergarten and preschool teacher at STA. On campus with her mom before the school day began, after it ended, and during the summers, Casner discovered the quirks and tucked-away corners of the grounds — and she learned something profound about herself too.

“Watching my mom teach for all those years,” Casner said, “I think I just kind of knew this is what I wanted to do. I loved working with children. I loved being in the classroom.”

After graduating from St. Thomas Aquinas, Casner attended Bishop Lynch High School, where an especially impactful math teacher solidified her passion for education. She continued her schooling at Texas A&M University, pursuing interdisciplinary studies, an education track at the school, before earning a Master of Education in curriculum and instruction in 1995.

Casner spent five years as a public school teacher. After stepping away from the position to stay at home with her young children, she returned to the classroom — this time at her old stomping ground: St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic School. There, Casner has spent the last 21 years as a teacher; and for the past 10-plus years, she has also shouldered the responsibilities of serving as STA’s fourth-grade team lead and math department chair.

“I think some of my greatest memories were students that really learned about their faith,” said Casner, who taught math, science, and religion. “Math, science is my forte, and then religion is my passion … I got to intertwine my faith and their faith in every nook and cranny of education.”

As a teacher, Casner brought positivity, levelheadedness, and academic excellence into her classroom, according to Marisa Hunzinger, a teacher at St. Thomas Aquinas who previously attended both STA and Bishop Lynch alongside Casner.

“She brings her nurturing side of being a mother into the classroom, and she’s very fair but firm with them, and she’s just so knowledgeable in her subject,” Hunzinger said. “She is a phenomenal teacher.”

An open door

When offered the opportunity to take on the principal role at the Upper School, Casner was thrilled at the prospect of leading a community she knows so well.

“God opened the door, and I just felt moved that this is where I’m called to be,” Casner said. “I’m surrounded by so many amazing people. We all work together and uplift each other, and I know them all from being here 21 years. I know how they behave and how they work. So, there’s a lot of comfort walking into this job … When you walk in the front door here, it just feels like home.”

As she takes on this new job — or “vocation,” as she prefers to call it — she will lean on the support of her closeknit school community and on a firm foundation of faith.

“I’m a strong believer in prayer,” Casner said. “I think when you ask the Holy Spirit to sit in on a meeting, especially when you’re with parents, it brings a sense of calm … I lead with faith.”

She plans to pull from her years of experience in the classroom too, the principal added.

“I believe how I ran my classroom as a community is going to be the biggest strength I take into being a principal,” she said. “In my classroom, every child was heard. They knew they were loved. They knew it was a safe space … If I build a strong network and community, and everyone feels loved and cared for and trusted and respected, then I’ve built an amazing school.”

Hunzinger agreed, saying that Casner’s longtime connection to the St. Thomas Aquinas community will help her to be a principal who truly listens to students, parents, teachers, and every person within her school.

“She’s going to be in our corner, just supporting us, helping us,” Hunzinger said. “Our school has grown; our church parish has grown significantly in the last few years; but I think she’s going to be a perfect leader to keep us on that straight, upward path.”

As the new academic year begins, Casner’s time as principal commences, and she once again returns to the sounds and smells of her alma mater, the new administrator said she is “busting at the seams” to welcome students into the long legacy of faith and family at St. Thomas Aquinas.

“I just feel like being a principal, being a teacher — all of that is a vocation,” she added. “I’m blessed and honored each day that I get to do what I do.”

Cutline for featured image: Sara Casner, principal of the Upper School of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic School, is pictured on the school campus on July 21. (AMY WHITE/The Texas Catholic)

Related Posts

A legacy of service and compassion

Perhaps the four most impactful words Barbara Landregan has said in her life are “It’s not your fault.” She has said those words many times over the 14 years she was director of the Safe Environment Program for the Dallas Diocese, up until her retirement in December.

03 Feb 2022
Coming together in faith and fellowship at DCYC

When hundreds of young Catholics converge on Frisco later this month, it will mark the much-anticipated return of a weekend of fellowship and faith sidelined since 2020 because of the pandemic.

14 Feb 2022
Bishop Burns issues update to Phase 3 Decree of the diocesan reopening plan

From staff reports On March 1, 2022, Bishop Edward J. Burns announced updates to the Phase 3 Decree outlining the…

01 Mar 2022
Inspired to serve and share witness

Moreno named diocesan Director of Evangelization, Catechesis and Family Life By Michel Gresham The Texas Catholic Following a call to…

25 Apr 2022
Denison parish marks 150th anniversary

The sun shone brightly that day on the 108-year-old sanctuary, which was filled to capacity with slightly more than 400 congregants, as Bishop Edward J. Burns helped Father Stephen Mocio celebrate St. Patrick Catholic Church’s 150th anniversary in Denison. The parish, located about two miles south of the Red River, is home to around 1,000 families.

05 May 2022
Bishop ordains 17 men as permanent deacons

Calling it a privilege and an honor, Bishop Edward J. Burns ordained 17 men as permanent deacons for the Diocese of Dallas during a Mass celebrated May 21 at St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church in McKinney.

25 May 2022
Ductrám: A Letter for Father’s Day

As we come to celebrate Father’s Day, I wanted to write to you from a dad to a dad. Thank you for all you do every single day for your family, especially your little ones.

19 Jun 2022
Faith, friendship fuel couple’s 50 years of marriage

The spark of true love can be ignited in countless ways. For Deacon Mike and Cathie Seibold, it started by mistake.

22 Aug 2022
Summit offers ministry leaders opportunities for faith, fellowship

Over a three-day period, representatives from 34 parishes, schools and religious organizations throughout the Diocese of Dallas had the opportunity to focus on the future of youth ministry in the Catholic Church thanks to a Summit offered by the Diocese of Dallas Office of Youth, Young Adult and Campus Ministries.

01 Oct 2022
Prince of Peace ministry offers prayers, support for active-duty military members

The annual Care Package Drive for the Honor Our Heroes Committee is well under way for the fifth year in a row. What started as a small idea has slowly flourished into a service project of massive proportions and a permanent ministry at Prince of Peace Catholic Community in Plano.

13 Oct 2022
Offering opportunities to encounter Jesus Christ

Jacob Coffman’s path to the Diocese of Dallas took a few twists and turns, including a trek to the far northwest to work for a certain bishop who he’d reunite with in Dallas. While the journey may have taken some time, Coffman now finds himself right where he needs to be.

03 Nov 2022
Bishop Burns: Giving thanks to God

The Thanksgiving holiday is upon us. It is a time in our nation when people of all faiths pause to express their gratitude and appreciation for God’s abundant gifts. As we give sincere thanks to God our Father for our many blessings, we also extend care and compassion to many of our neighbors who are hungry, homeless, sick, suffering from mental health, lonely, or struggling with life’s burdens. Let us pray for those in need and continue to work together to make a positive difference in their lives.

22 Nov 2022
Helping build foundations of faith

Joshua Salinas understands the impact that good ministry can have on one’s faith life. He’s witnessed it firsthand.

22 Nov 2022
Kiser named new director of communications for the Diocese of Dallas

Katy Kiser, an award-winning strategic communications professional with more than 20 years of experience in the field, has been named the new director of communications for the Diocese of Dallas. She comes to the diocese after spending the past seven years as the communications director for CHRISTUS Health System.

08 Dec 2022
Bishop Kelly: Come Home for Christmas

One of the privileged places of encountering Jesus is in the Sacrament of Reconciliation, Confession. In order to approach him in Confession, we have to turn and face the very things in our hearts that are most unworthy of him, that we would prefer to hide from him, and hide from ourselves, the sins and patterns of sinfulness that weigh on us, and burden our consciences, make it feel as if the Lord is far from us, disappointed in us, even given up on us.

14 Dec 2022