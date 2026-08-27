Red Mass, Blue Mass: How ‘color’ Masses serve professionals

By D.D. Emmons

OSV News

The Church has long offered Masses that recognize special occasions and special needs. Among such Masses are those for professional groups, traditionally popularized by names of a color: Red Mass (lawyers and politicians), Blue Mass (first responders), White Mass (healthcare community), and Gold Mass (scientists).

At both the national and local level, these professional organizations petition the Church to celebrate Mass for their members. In some locations, the diocese annually sponsors the Mass with the bishop as the celebrant.

In an act of solidarity, Catholic and non-Catholic members of a professional group frequently attend Mass together. Their presence is indicative of a desire to connect the realities of their work with the Gospel message of our Lord. These Masses are occasions when not only practicing Catholics but also nonpracticing and even non-Catholics can be recognized for their many achievements: to defend, to protect, to heal, and to improve the lives of mankind. It is also a time for the Church to demonstrate the grandeur of the Catholic Mass and the wisdom of Catholic teaching as it applies to the specific professional group.

These groups or associations, committed to the betterment of mankind, are filled with many members known for their self-giving, rather than self-fulfillment; appreciating their contributions to society is a mark of the Church’s gratitude.

Red Mass

The Red Mass recognizes the important role of legal professionals (including law professors and law students) and politicians. This is the oldest and most widespread of the Masses celebrated for professional groups and can be traced to the 13th century, the period of time when a Sacred Roma Rota was being developed. It became an official office in 1331. Masses were offered during which the judges of the Rota were blessed and the gifts of the Holy Spirit invoked on them; those celebrating the Mass wore red vestments in concert with the flames of the Holy Spirit. The first Red Mass in the United States was held in 1928 at Old St. Andrews Church in New York City.

The New Catholic Encyclopedia describes the role of the Red Mass: “the solemn votive Mass in honor of the Holy Spirit, celebrated annually at the opening of the judicial year … is offered to invoke divine guidance and strength during the coming term of the court. It is celebrated in honor of the Holy Spirit as the source of wisdom, understanding, counsel, fortitude, gifts of which must shine forth preeminently the dispensing of justice on the courtroom as well as individual lawyers’ offices.”

Each year in Washington, a Red Mass is celebrated before the Supreme Court convenes in October. The celebration is normally at the Cathedral of St. Matthew with members of the Supreme Court and the Congress in attendance. There are numerous Red Masses within and outside the United States.

Sponsors are typically associations of legal professionals including the John Carroll Society and the St. Thomas More Society. The patron saints for this group are St. Ives (Ivo) and St. Thomas More.

White Mass

One of the professional groups we all will most assuredly come in contact with during our lifetime is the healthcare profession: nurses, doctors, administrators, specialists, dentists, and numerous support personnel in every country of the world. The Mass that acknowledges this group is called the White Mass, because that is the color of the clothing worn by many in this profession.

These individuals represent healing and survival; into their hands we are placed in times of illness, pain, and suffering. They comfort us when we are the most vulnerable and sometimes when we are not at our best. For most of us, they will be among the first and last persons we will see during our earthly journey. The White Mass is the occasion for the Church to offer words of appreciation and encouragement.

The first White Mass was held in the United States in the 1930s and is typically sponsored by the Catholic Medical Association, which watches out for not only its members, but more importantly for patients’ rights. In whatever the circumstances, these healthcare workers are called (and desire) to do what is morally right. Knowing that the Church has their backs when they comply with the laws of God is important.

White Masses frequently take place near the feast day of St. Luke (Oct. 18), the patron of physicians.

Blue Mass

The Blue Mass acknowledges first responders: law enforcement, firefighters, EMS personnel, 911 operators, and correctional officers, including those who have given their lives to save someone else. The color blue is adopted from the uniform worn by police. Blue Masses began in the United States in 1934, and the first was held to remember police who had sacrificed themselves in the line of duty. This first Mass turned into an annual tradition, and today Blue Masses are held throughout the nation.

Initially, only police were acknowledged in the Mass, but now Blue Masses include all first responders. These are the folks who enter into harm’s way for others, even rushing into burning buildings to save those inside; their first inclination when confronted with danger is to go toward the tragedy, not away. The Church applauds these courageous individuals, including the 911 operator who calmly deals with and answers calls concerning life and death situations and the correctional officer who works at rehabilitation, bringing the incarcerated person to Christ.

During the Blue Mass, the Church can praise and bless this group of professionals, whom we all count on, and assure them of our continued support. Many Blue Masses include a procession with the role of every first responder represented. Local first-responder associations coordinate with the church or diocese to organize a Mass that, in many places, has become an annual event. St. Michael the Archangel is the patron saint of this group.

Gold Mass for scientists

The Gold Mass for Scientists began in 2016 and is sponsored by the Society of Catholic Scientists; the group includes science students and teachers. The website for this group, Catholicscientists.org, says they are “an international organization … to foster fellowship among Catholic scientists and to witness to the harmony of faith and reason.”

Working in concert with the Church, following the teachings of the divine Teacher, surfaces as goals of SCS. The name Gold Mass comes from the hoods worn by graduating Ph.D. scientists as well as from St. Albert the Great, patron of scientists, who worked at turning lead into gold (and found that it can’t be done).

At a Gold Mass, the Church can encourage the work of scientists and emphasize the long-held position that science is not at odds with Catholic teaching. The Fathers of the Second Vatican Council wrote in “Gaudium et Spes”: “Therefore if methodical investigations within every branch of learning is carried out in a genuinely scientific manner and in accord with moral norms, it never truly conflicts with faith, for earthly matters and concerns of faith derive from the same God.”

Many great scientists have been and continue to be Catholic. Some 35 moon craters are named after Catholic priests who were scientists; one of the world’s prestigious observatories is at the Vatican. The Church for over 1,000 years has promoted, encouraged, and funded (even Galileo) scientific research. Religion and science are both on the quest for truth and both have the same Creator.

Cutline for featured image: Local judges gather at St. Anthony Church in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Oct. 15, 2025, for the annual Red Mass of the St. Thomas More Society of South Florida. (OSV New photo/Tom Tracy)