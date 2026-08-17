Skip to main content Scroll Top

‘You are the ones who bring light into the darkness’

August 17, 2026

By Michael Gresham
The Texas Catholic

Police officers, firefighters, and emergency personnel routinely face situations most people never have to witness. At the ninth annual Diocese of Dallas Blue Mass and Blessing of the Fleet on Aug. 8, first responders gathered at the National Shrine Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe to pray and to be recognized for their work.

“Today, the Church wants to give you a very simple message: Thank you,” said Bishop Edward J. Burns, who offered a blessing of the fleet for first responder vehicles prior to celebrating the Blue Mass. “Thank you for all that you do.”

Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux said that recognition matters to officers.

“An event like this means a lot — not only to me but to the entire department — to know that we have that support,” Comeaux said. “It really makes the officers feel good … because oftentimes we hear all the negatives and we don’t see the positive support.”

Comeaux said he hopes officers left the Mass with a reminder.

“I hope the officers take away and understand that we are loved, we are cared about, and many people in the world are praying for us every single day,” he said.

Bishop Edward J. Burns blesses Apollo, a Dallas Police Department canine being held by DPD K-9 handler Angela Arredondo, prior to the celebration of the ninth annual Diocese of Dallas Blue Mass at the National Shrine Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe on Aug. 8. (MICHAEL GRESHAM/The Texas Catholic)

A show of support

Bishop Burns’ homily gave that support a deeper meaning, describing first responders not simply as people who confront darkness but as people who bring light into it.

“There are all kinds of darkness that you encounter — fear, greed, violence — but in those spaces, you bring light,” Bishop Burns said. “You may not think of yourselves this way, but very often you are the ones who bring light into the darkness of people’s lives.”

That message resonated with Father Jacob Dankasa, a chaplain for the Dallas Police Department, who said his work with officers has changed his understanding of what they experience.

“Before I was appointed into this position as a chaplain, I really didn’t know how much the police officers go through in carrying out their duties,” he said, “but being one of them, I’ve seen firsthand how they really need our support.”

The police chaplain said conversations with officers have also shown him that support needs to extend beyond recognition.

“Relating with them, talking with them, I’ve had this special empathy, and I now understand that the police officers just don’t really need only our support, but they need our prayers,” he said.

Father Dankasa, who also serves as pastor of Holy Family of Nazareth Catholic Parish in Irving, walked along Ross Avenue handing prayer cards of St. Michael the Archangel, the patron saint of law enforcement officers, and St. Florian, patron saint of firefighters, to first responder vehicles lined up for the bishop’s blessing of the fleet. He said the Church’s support is a response to the responsibility first responders carry.

“We, as a Church, need to show them that we appreciate that, and we pray for them, and ask God to strengthen them and help them in what they do,” Father Dankasa said.

Chief Charlie Cato of the Dallas Area Rapid Transit Police Department said the diocese’s recognition of first responders, as well as those who have made the ultimate sacrifice, remains a source of comfort.

“It gives me strength to go out every day, 38 years later, and still do this job; and I think it gives the newer officers the strength every day as well,” Cato said. “They know they’re being prayed for, they’re being lifted up to the Lord, and that the Church has their back.”

The Mass came just two days after Dallas ISD police officer Justin Jones was shot. Reflecting on that incident, Albert Martinez, chief of the Dallas ISD Police Department, said the diocesan Blue Mass gave officers a chance to “take a breath” and gather in both unity and faith.

“It’s a moment of peace but also a real strong moment of assurance,” he said. “It’s also a time for us to come together, united in liturgy and in worship, to give praise to him who made us all.”

Dallas Fire-Rescue Chief Justin Ball said the Mass gives firefighters, law enforcement, and first responders a sense that their work is seen and appreciated.

“It often goes unnoticed, and they need the blessing,” he said.

Following the blessing of the fleet, Ball was set to attend the funeral of Dallas firefighter Ted Carpenter, who died on his 48th birthday Aug. 3 following a battle with cancer. Ball said Carpenter’s death weighed heavily on members of the department and underscored the importance of the Mass.

“When we do stuff like this,” he said, “it does give them a a sense people are concerned about their well-being.”

Dallas police K-9 handler Angela Arredondo attended the Mass with Apollo, her canine partner of seven years.

Arredondo, who was baptized at St. Monica Catholic Church, said her Catholic faith is important to her and that the support of the Catholic community means a great deal to officers.

“We have a very dangerous job, and most of us rely heavily on our faith,” she said. “The support from our Catholic family is really important to all of us.”

Apollo is now dealing with medical issues, and Arredondo said she wanted to remain present for the Mass and take in its message.

“I really just want to be in the moment, especially with Apollo and his medical issues right now,” she said. “I just want to really soak in what the message is from Bishop Burns and really appreciate all of the support that the Catholic faith gives us in the police department.”

Cutline for featured image: Dallas Fire-Rescue Chief Justin Ball, far left, watches as Bishop Edward J. Burns blesses a fire engine during the blessing of the fleet prior to the ninth annual Diocese of Dallas Blue Mass on Aug. 8 at the National Shrine Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe. (MICHAEL GRESHAM/The Texas Catholic)

Related Posts

Retrospect: A look back at DCYC

FRISCO — Over a thousand youth from the Catholic Diocese of Dallas, plus hundreds of chaperones and volunteers, filled the Embassy Suites by Hilton Dallas Frisco Hotel & Convention Center with the buzz of worship and fellowship during this year’s Dallas Catholic Youth Conference, Feb. 16-18.

28 Feb 2024
A legacy of service and compassion

Perhaps the four most impactful words Barbara Landregan has said in her life are “It’s not your fault.” She has said those words many times over the 14 years she was director of the Safe Environment Program for the Dallas Diocese, up until her retirement in December.

03 Feb 2022
Coming together in faith and fellowship at DCYC

When hundreds of young Catholics converge on Frisco later this month, it will mark the much-anticipated return of a weekend of fellowship and faith sidelined since 2020 because of the pandemic.

14 Feb 2022
Catechetical Sessions and Listening Sessions: What’s the Difference?

On Feb. 15, the final catechetical session concluded. This represented the end of one phase of the diocesan synodal process and the beginning of another. On March 26, the first public listening session will take place. Because these terms might be unclear, I thought it would be helpful to distinguish between the two and provide more information about these upcoming listening sessions.

24 Feb 2022
Bishop Burns issues update to Phase 3 Decree of the diocesan reopening plan

From staff reports On March 1, 2022, Bishop Edward J. Burns announced updates to the Phase 3 Decree outlining the…

01 Mar 2022
‘We offer our prayers for peace’

A standing-room crowd filled the Cathedral Shrine of the Virgin of Guadalupe March 25 as Bishop Edward J. Burns joined Pope Francis and the universal Church in the Act of Consecration for Ukraine and Russia to the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

26 Mar 2022
Inspired to serve and share witness

Moreno named diocesan Director of Evangelization, Catechesis and Family Life By Michel Gresham The Texas Catholic Following a call to…

25 Apr 2022
Hundreds celebrate consecration of UD to Our Lady of Guadalupe

By Clare Venegas Special to The Texas Catholic A combined crowd of nearly 400 students, faculty, alumni, staff and friends…

15 May 2022
Denison parish marks 150th anniversary

The sun shone brightly that day on the 108-year-old sanctuary, which was filled to capacity with slightly more than 400 congregants, as Bishop Edward J. Burns helped Father Stephen Mocio celebrate St. Patrick Catholic Church’s 150th anniversary in Denison. The parish, located about two miles south of the Red River, is home to around 1,000 families.

05 May 2022
Eight men ordained to transitional diaconate

Declaring it “a day of jubilation for the Diocese of Dallas,” Bishop Edward J. Burns celebrated a Mass on April 23 for the ordination of eight men to the transitional diaconate at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Frisco.

24 Apr 2022
Bishop ordains 17 men as permanent deacons

Calling it a privilege and an honor, Bishop Edward J. Burns ordained 17 men as permanent deacons for the Diocese of Dallas during a Mass celebrated May 21 at St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church in McKinney.

25 May 2022
Ductrám: A Letter for Father’s Day

As we come to celebrate Father’s Day, I wanted to write to you from a dad to a dad. Thank you for all you do every single day for your family, especially your little ones.

19 Jun 2022
‘Preaching for an encounter with God’

If the word homiletician isn’t in your personal vocabulary, maybe it should be. A homiletician could make a significant impact on your parish.

14 Jul 2022
A blessing for those who serve

On Saturday, Aug. 6, members of the Dallas Police Department, Dallas County Sheriff’s Department, Dallas Fire and Rescue, and other first responders joined Bishop Edward J. Burns at the Cathedral Shrine of the Virgin of Guadalupe for a Blessing of the Fleet and the Diocesan Blue Mass in recognition and thanksgiving for their service.

11 Aug 2022
Faith, friendship fuel couple’s 50 years of marriage

The spark of true love can be ignited in countless ways. For Deacon Mike and Cathie Seibold, it started by mistake.

22 Aug 2022