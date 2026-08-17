By Michael Gresham

The Texas Catholic

Police officers, firefighters, and emergency personnel routinely face situations most people never have to witness. At the ninth annual Diocese of Dallas Blue Mass and Blessing of the Fleet on Aug. 8, first responders gathered at the National Shrine Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe to pray and to be recognized for their work.

“Today, the Church wants to give you a very simple message: Thank you,” said Bishop Edward J. Burns, who offered a blessing of the fleet for first responder vehicles prior to celebrating the Blue Mass. “Thank you for all that you do.”

Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux said that recognition matters to officers.

“An event like this means a lot — not only to me but to the entire department — to know that we have that support,” Comeaux said. “It really makes the officers feel good … because oftentimes we hear all the negatives and we don’t see the positive support.”

Comeaux said he hopes officers left the Mass with a reminder.

“I hope the officers take away and understand that we are loved, we are cared about, and many people in the world are praying for us every single day,” he said.

Bishop Edward J. Burns blesses Apollo, a Dallas Police Department canine being held by DPD K-9 handler Angela Arredondo, prior to the celebration of the ninth annual Diocese of Dallas Blue Mass at the National Shrine Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe on Aug. 8. (MICHAEL GRESHAM/The Texas Catholic)

A show of support

Bishop Burns’ homily gave that support a deeper meaning, describing first responders not simply as people who confront darkness but as people who bring light into it.

“There are all kinds of darkness that you encounter — fear, greed, violence — but in those spaces, you bring light,” Bishop Burns said. “You may not think of yourselves this way, but very often you are the ones who bring light into the darkness of people’s lives.”

That message resonated with Father Jacob Dankasa, a chaplain for the Dallas Police Department, who said his work with officers has changed his understanding of what they experience.

“Before I was appointed into this position as a chaplain, I really didn’t know how much the police officers go through in carrying out their duties,” he said, “but being one of them, I’ve seen firsthand how they really need our support.”

The police chaplain said conversations with officers have also shown him that support needs to extend beyond recognition.

“Relating with them, talking with them, I’ve had this special empathy, and I now understand that the police officers just don’t really need only our support, but they need our prayers,” he said.

Father Dankasa, who also serves as pastor of Holy Family of Nazareth Catholic Parish in Irving, walked along Ross Avenue handing prayer cards of St. Michael the Archangel, the patron saint of law enforcement officers, and St. Florian, patron saint of firefighters, to first responder vehicles lined up for the bishop’s blessing of the fleet. He said the Church’s support is a response to the responsibility first responders carry.

“We, as a Church, need to show them that we appreciate that, and we pray for them, and ask God to strengthen them and help them in what they do,” Father Dankasa said.

Chief Charlie Cato of the Dallas Area Rapid Transit Police Department said the diocese’s recognition of first responders, as well as those who have made the ultimate sacrifice, remains a source of comfort.

“It gives me strength to go out every day, 38 years later, and still do this job; and I think it gives the newer officers the strength every day as well,” Cato said. “They know they’re being prayed for, they’re being lifted up to the Lord, and that the Church has their back.”

The Mass came just two days after Dallas ISD police officer Justin Jones was shot. Reflecting on that incident, Albert Martinez, chief of the Dallas ISD Police Department, said the diocesan Blue Mass gave officers a chance to “take a breath” and gather in both unity and faith.

“It’s a moment of peace but also a real strong moment of assurance,” he said. “It’s also a time for us to come together, united in liturgy and in worship, to give praise to him who made us all.”

Dallas Fire-Rescue Chief Justin Ball said the Mass gives firefighters, law enforcement, and first responders a sense that their work is seen and appreciated.

“It often goes unnoticed, and they need the blessing,” he said.

Following the blessing of the fleet, Ball was set to attend the funeral of Dallas firefighter Ted Carpenter, who died on his 48th birthday Aug. 3 following a battle with cancer. Ball said Carpenter’s death weighed heavily on members of the department and underscored the importance of the Mass.

“When we do stuff like this,” he said, “it does give them a a sense people are concerned about their well-being.”

Dallas police K-9 handler Angela Arredondo attended the Mass with Apollo, her canine partner of seven years.

Arredondo, who was baptized at St. Monica Catholic Church, said her Catholic faith is important to her and that the support of the Catholic community means a great deal to officers.

“We have a very dangerous job, and most of us rely heavily on our faith,” she said. “The support from our Catholic family is really important to all of us.”

Apollo is now dealing with medical issues, and Arredondo said she wanted to remain present for the Mass and take in its message.

“I really just want to be in the moment, especially with Apollo and his medical issues right now,” she said. “I just want to really soak in what the message is from Bishop Burns and really appreciate all of the support that the Catholic faith gives us in the police department.”

Cutline for featured image: Dallas Fire-Rescue Chief Justin Ball, far left, watches as Bishop Edward J. Burns blesses a fire engine during the blessing of the fleet prior to the ninth annual Diocese of Dallas Blue Mass on Aug. 8 at the National Shrine Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe. (MICHAEL GRESHAM/The Texas Catholic)