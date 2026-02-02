Skip to main content Scroll Top

Happiness cannot be bought, hoarded, only shared with others, pope says

February 2, 2026

By Carol Glatz
Catholic News Service

VATICAN CITY — A lack of faith in Christ leads to many delusions, such as believing the arrogant will always rule and only money can buy happiness, Pope Leo XIV said.

The beatitudes, which show how to love as Christ does, “become for us a measure of happiness, leading us to ask whether we consider it an achievement to be bought or a gift to be shared; whether we place it in objects that are consumed or in relationships that accompany us,” the pope said Feb. 1.

“The beatitudes lift up the humble and disperse the proud,” he said.

Before praying the Angelus with visitors in St. Peter’s Square, the pope reflected on the day’s Gospel reading: The beatitudes from Jesus’ Sermon on the Mount, which begin, “Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven,” according to the Gospel of St. Matthew (5:1-12).

The beatitudes, which single out the lowly for God’s favor, “remain a paradox only for those who believe that God is other than how Christ reveals him,” Pope Leo said.

For example, the pope said, “Those who expect the arrogant to always rule the earth are surprised by the Lord’s words. Those who are accustomed to thinking that happiness belongs to the rich may believe that Jesus is deluded.”

“However, the delusion lies precisely in the lack of faith in Christ. He is the poor man who shares his life with everyone, the meek man who perseveres in suffering, the peacemaker persecuted to death on the cross,” he said.

Jesus shows that history “is no longer written by conquerors, but rather by God, who is able to accomplish it by saving the oppressed,” Pope Leo said. “The Son looks at the world through the Father’s love.”

He said the faithful should not follow today’s “experts in illusion,” as Pope Francis said, because “they are unable to give us hope.” Instead, God gives hope “primarily to those whom the world dismisses as hopeless.”

It is, in fact, because of Christ “that the bitterness of trials is transformed into the joy of the redeemed,” Pope Leo said. “Jesus does not speak of a distant consolation but of a constant grace that always sustains us, especially in times of affliction.”

Cutline for featured image: Pilgrims gather as Pope Leo XIV prays the Angelus in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, Feb. 1. (CNS photo/Matteo Pernaselci, Vatican Media)

