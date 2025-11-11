Dialogues of Faith, Nov. 9, 2025

In this episode of “Dialogues of Faith,” Troy Lirette of the Diocese of Dallas office of Communications visits with Father Agustino Torres, CFR, a priest with the Franciscan Friars of the Renewal and the founder of Corazón Puro and “Latinos por la Vida,” during the 2025 Diocese of Dallas Parish Leadership Conference at Bishop Lynch High School on Oct. 11, 2025.
