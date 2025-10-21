Parish ministry leaders gather to renew hope, mission

By Michael Gresham and Amy White

The Texas Catholic

Hundreds of parish ministry leaders from communities across the Diocese of Dallas gathered Oct. 11 at Bishop Lynch High School for the 2025 Parish Leadership Conference, a daylong event aimed at renewing and equipping the faithful for the Church’s mission. The conference was inspired by the Jubilee of Hope 2025 and St. Paul’s words that “hope does not disappoint” (Rom 5:5).

“Participants began arriving as early as 7 a.m., eager to gather under the inspiring leadership of our bishop,” said Peter Ductrám, senior director of ministries for the Diocese of Dallas. “Their enthusiasm was palpable, with many expressing heartfelt appreciation for their badges, bags, the conference setup, and the impressive lineup of speakers.”

According to Juan Carlos Moreno, who as the director of the office of Evanglization, Catechesis, and Family Life joined Alicia Saucedo and Carmen Torres as part of the core coordinating team, nearly 700 people attended the conference. That number included ministry leaders from 43 diocesan parishes as well as representatives from the dioceses of Beaumont, Tyler, and Austin.

Keynote speakers for the event were Julianne Stanz, a Catholic author and director of outreach for evangelization and discipleship at Loyola Press, and Hosffman Ospino, professor of Hispanic ministry and religious education at Boston College. Numerous sessions featured nationally recognized speakers in evangelization, catechesis, family life, liturgy, and youth ministry.

Ductrám described the atmosphere as joyful and affirming, noting the “countless smiles, reflecting the positive atmosphere and the successful organization of the event.”

Among the most meaningful moments, Ductrám pointed to the homily for the opening Mass delivered by Bishop Edward J. Burns, which he said, “profoundly resonated with the participants, situating the conference firmly within the diocesan synodal process.”

“His words encouraged everyone to continue working diligently for the kingdom,” Ductrám said. “Many attendees expressed that our faith community is eager for formation, seeking spaces where they can celebrate their faith, engage in dialogues with fellow leaders, and connect with our bishop. This enthusiasm highlights the importance of creating more opportunities for spiritual growth and communal engagement.”

Participants joyfully react to an exercise during a session led by Sister Maria Goretti Thuy Nguyen, OP, at the 2025 Diocese of Dallas Parish Leadership Conference on Oct. 11 at Bishop Lynch High School (MICHAEL GRESHAM/The Texas Catholic)

A sense of mission

During his homily, Bishop Burns urged parish leaders to embrace unity and a renewed sense of mission with his homily centering on the theme of hope, linking the conference to the universal Church’s Jubilee Year of Hope.

“Consult not your fears but your hopes and your dreams. Think not about your frustrations but about your unfulfilled potential,” Bishop Burns said, quoting St. John XXIII and calling the words “very fitting” for the present moment.

The bishop urged ministry leaders to see their work as essential to the Church’s mission.

“You are not just helpers to the mission; you participate in the mission itself,” Bishop Burns said. “When you lead a ministry, coordinate volunteers, serve in administration, or accompany families in need, you are participating in the responsibility and ministry of the Church to shepherd the people of God in north Texas.”

Drawing from Ezekiel’s image of God as a shepherd, Bishop Burns reflected on his own vocation.

“My vocation as the shepherd and bishop of Dallas is to reflect the Lord’s own pastoral care — to know the flock, to walk with you, and to lead with the heart of Christ,” he said, “but this sacred work is never done alone. The Good Shepherd calls others to share in his mission. In this diocese, I rely deeply on the collaboration of pastors and priests, deacons, religious, and especially you — our parish leaders.”

The bishop pointed to St. Paul’s words, reminding the faithful that through Jesus Christ, “we have peace with God.”

“Hope does not disappoint, because the love of God has been poured into our hearts through the Holy Spirit,” Bishop Burns said. “Christian hope is rooted in the cross and resurrection of Jesus Christ, a hope that can face difficulties, uncertainty, and even failure, because it trusts that God is at work.”

He acknowledged challenges facing the parishes and the diocese but framed them as opportunities.

“These are not problems to solve but opportunities to bear witness to hope, opportunities to bear witness to Jesus Christ, and to bring the love of Christ into every corner of our diocese,” he said. “This is the heart of parish leadership: to remain rooted in the love of Christ and to lead not with mere strategies, but with hearts formed in communion.”

Bishop Burns highlighted the diocesan Synod, which drew more than 9,000 participants to listening sessions during its preparatory phase.

“The future of our parishes, the future of our diocese, will not simply be decided in chancery offices,” he said. “It will be shaped by the Spirit moving in each community, through your fidelity and creativity, your courage and faith.”

Closing his homily, Bishop Burns expressed gratitude for all those who attended the Parish Leadership Conference.

“When parish leaders are united with their pastors and with the bishop, the Church moves forward with strength and clarity,” he said. “Thank you for the wonderful way in which you help lead in this Diocese of Dallas. May God continue to bless our endeavors and give success to the work of our hands.”

Deacon Art Miller, second from left, answers a question during a Diocese of Dallas Parish Leadership Conference panel session with, from left, Charleen Katra, Father Agustino Torres, and Julianne Stanz on Oct. 11 at Bishop Lynch High School. (MICHAEL GRESHAM/The Texas Catholic)

Fellowship and faith

Among the hundreds gathered for the opening Mass, Gary Nied, a teacher at Cistercian Preparatory School and pastoral council member at Holy Family of Nazareth Catholic Church in Irving, called it “very moving” and said the conference overall fostered a sense of unity and joy among attendees.

“You see a lot of people reuniting with people they haven’t seen for a long time,” Nied said. “It makes you realize just how — even though we have a very large diocese and a lot of diversity — it does feel like a family.”

Rosie Huls, director of children’s faith formation at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Rockwall, said the Holy Spirit was “clearly at work” during a keynote address given by Stanz.

“I didn’t know what to expect when we went into the talk,” Huls said. “So, for it to actually relate back to things that we’ve actually been working on for volunteer training and what we desire in our own ministries was, I mean, truly the Holy Spirit.”

She said the keynote speaker’s focus on the “kerygma” — the proclamation of the Gospel — reinforced the heart of catechesis.

For Alma Hernandez, youth confirmation director at St. Monica Catholic Church, the conference was a way to rekindle passion for ministry, adding that it is why she encouraged catechists from her parish to take part in it.

“It gives you that zeal again, that fire again, to keep you going in who we are serving,” Hernandez said, “and it’s not just who — the community that we serve — but it’s also the Lord…We are his servants bringing a living Christ to our community.”

Hernandez said at least 15 catechists from her parish took part in the experience.

“It’s an atmosphere of joy,” Hernandez said.

Albert Mona, a ministry leader at Holy Family of Nazareth Catholic Church, said the conference reinforced the beauty of Catholic unity.

“This faith that we profess is a wonderful faith,” Mona said. “The variety of people that we’ve met here speaks to what our faith is.”

Abygail Alcala, a catechist at St. Pius X Catholic Church, said she felt called to attend the conference and was grateful she answered that call.

“The Holy Spirit [is] just roaming around everywhere, in every room,” she said. “In everybody’s face, I see a smile. I see, you know, the presence of Jesus in their life.”

Likewise, Cristina Mijares, the assistant business manager at St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church in Plano, said she felt that a message of belonging resonated deeply throughout the conference.

“The Holy Spirit is moving,” Mijares said. “He’s moving the Church. He’s just really… asking us to wake up and to open our eyes; because the Church is alive, and he’s wanting for us to invite him in.”

Attendees said they plan to bring back practical ideas and renewed hope to their parishes — a theme echoed throughout the day.

Sheila Mbaka, who works alongside Mona in ministry at Holy Family of Nazareth, said she hopes to take what she learned at the conference and “pay it forward.”

“Our Church will continue to thrive for as long as we take what we’ve been taught and teach what we have learned,” she said. “So, you know, keep growing the Church… keep growing the faith.”

Looking ahead, Ductrám said he is eager to see how parish ministry leaders will build upon the momentum and insights gained during the conference, integrating them into their daily work and long-term planning.

“I hope they move forward feeling nourished, empowered, and inspired, carrying with them a deeper sense of hope and mission,” he said.

Cutline for featured image: Erica Miranda, center, holds her hands in prayer during the opening Mass for the Diocese of Dallas Parish Leadership Conference, held Oct. 11 at Bishop Lynch High School. (MICHAEL GRESHAM/The Texas Catholic)