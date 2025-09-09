Scroll Top

Dialogue, joint aid show world religion is force for good, pope says

September 9, 2025

By Cindy Wooden
Catholic News Service

VATICAN CITY — When people of different religions work together to serve people in need, they show the world that faith promotes peace and not hostility, Pope Leo XIV said.

“When our dialogue is lived out in actions, a powerful message resounds: that peace, not conflict, is our most cherished dream, and that building this peace is a task we undertake together,” the pope said in a message to an interreligious meeting in Bangladesh.

Cardinal George Koovakad, prefect of the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue, was visiting Dhaka, the country’s capital, Sept. 6-11 to meet with Church leaders, seminarians, and civil authorities and to participate in the interreligious meeting with A.F.M. Khalid Hossain, the government’s religious affairs adviser.

In his message, released at the Vatican Sept. 9, Pope Leo told participants, “Every group discussion, every joint service project or shared meal, every courtesy shown to a neighbor of another religion — these are bricks of what St. John Paul II called ‘a civilization of love.'”

Islam is the state religion of Bangladesh, according to the country’s constitution, and more than 90% of its population is Muslim; but the constitution also recognizes freedom of religion for all the nation’s 167 million inhabitants. About 8% of the population is Hindu, and, according to Vatican statistics, there are about 433,000 Catholics.

The theme for the interreligious meeting was “Promoting a Culture of Harmony between Brothers and Sisters,” which Pope Leo said not only reflected the openness of participants, but also demonstrated their belief that “our human community is truly one — in origin and in destiny under God.”

“As one family,” the pope wrote, “we share the opportunity and the responsibility to continue nurturing a culture of harmony and peace,” an environment where people can grow and thrive.

“Just as a healthy ecosystem allows diverse plants to flourish side by side, so too a healthy social culture allows diverse communities to thrive in harmony,” he said.

“Such a culture must be carefully cultivated,” Pope Leo wrote. “It requires the sunlight of truth, the water of charity, and the soil of freedom and justice.”

History shows that “when the culture of harmony is neglected, weeds can choke out peace. Suspicions take root; stereotypes harden; extremists exploit fears to sow division,” he said.

The role of truly religious people, he said, is to tend the garden “to keep dialogue fertile and to clear away the weeds of prejudice.”

One of the best ways to do that, Pope Leo said, is to “stand together in service to society’s most vulnerable,” especially in times of natural disasters or tragedy.

“Such gestures build bridges — between faiths, between theory and practice, between communities,” the pope wrote. “They also strengthen the resilience of communities against voices of division.”

“Cooperating in every good work is a most effective antidote to forces that would draw us into hostility and aggression,” Pope Leo said.

Cutline for featured image: Cardinal George J. Koovakad, prefect of the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue, poses for a portrait in the Apostolic Palace at the Vatican in this file photo from Dec. 7, 2024. (CNS photo/Pablo Esparza)

Related Posts

Be moved by Spirit, not ‘mechanical repetition,’ pope tells religious

The Holy Spirit, and not the need for recognition, must be the primary motivation in one’s religious life, Pope Francis told consecrated men and women.

03 Feb 2022
Pope visits Russian Embassy to express concern over war

As Russia continued its assault on Ukraine and Russian troops pressed toward the capital, Kyiv, Pope Francis left the Vatican Feb. 25 to pay a visit to the Russian ambassador to the Holy See.

25 Feb 2022
Longevity of elderly a reminder to take things slow, pope says

Coexistence between older and younger generations can bring about a better appreciation for life that is often lost in today’s fast-paced society, Pope Francis said.

02 Mar 2022
Pope says ‘rivers of blood’ flowing in Ukraine; Vatican ready to help

Pope Francis said the Vatican “is ready to do everything to put itself at the service of peace” in Ukraine.

07 Mar 2022
Church needs women saints, pope tells conference

The Catholic Church needs women, especially women saints, who have shown throughout history an unwavering dedication to God and to caring for their brothers and sisters, Pope Francis said.

11 Mar 2022
Lent is a time to wake up, pray more, care for others, pope says

Lent is a good time to ask God’s help in throwing off any spiritual “drowsiness” that dulls a person’s prayer life and attentiveness to the needs of others, Pope Francis said.

14 Mar 2022
Pope to consecrate Russia and Ukraine to Immaculate Heart of Mary

Pope Francis will consecrate Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary during a penitential prayer service in St. Peter’s Basilica March 25, the Vatican said.

15 Mar 2022
Text of prayer of consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary for Ukraine, Russia

Here is the Vatican text of the Act of Consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, sent by the Vatican to bishops throughout the world. Pope Francis has invited bishops and the rest of the world to join him when he recites the prayer March 25 in St. Peter’s Basilica.

23 Mar 2022
Mercy, love dispel hypocritical religiosity, pope says in Malta

Christians who truly imitate Jesus are more inclined to forgive and be merciful than those who, under the pretense of holiness, point fingers and condemn others, Pope Francis said.

07 Apr 2022
Victory is not raising a flag on pile of rubble, pope says on Palm Sunday

Jesus obeyed the most challenging of commandments: to love one’s enemies; and he invites humanity to do the same by breaking a vicious cycle of evil, sorrow and hatred with love and forgiveness, Pope Francis said on Palm Sunday.

11 Apr 2022
Pope says ‘forces of evil’ are at work in war on Ukraine

In Russia’s war on Ukraine, “the forces of evil” are clearly at work, leading to “abominable” attacks on innocent people and widescale destruction of their homes, Pope Francis said.

13 Apr 2022
Pope blesses Easter basket symbolic of Knights’ care packages for refugees

Pope Francis blessed a special Easter basket during a private audience with Supreme Knight Patrick Kelly and his family at the Vatican April 11.

14 Apr 2022
Christ’s resurrection brings hope to the world, Pope Francis says

The joy of Christ’s resurrection is needed now more than ever in a time when war in Ukraine and other parts of the world makes the hope for peace seem like an illusion, Pope Francis said before giving his Easter blessing.

17 Apr 2022
Be voice of God to all, pope tells missionaries of mercy

Those who are called to be missionaries of mercy are entrusted with the important task of being the face and the voice of God’s love to those in need, Pope Francis said.

25 Apr 2022
Vatican releases pope’s message for World Day of Prayer for Vocations

The Christian vocation is for all members of the church to work together and show that one human family united in love is not a utopia but is the reason God created humanity, Pope Francis said.

05 May 2022