Celebrating Bishop Gregory Kelly

On Feb. 24, 2025, Bishop John Gregory Kelly was installed as the fifth bishop of the Diocese of Dallas. In this special video, we pay tribute to Bishop Kelly whose priestly ministry in the Diocese of Dallas impacted lives for more than four decades.
One of the privileged places of encountering Jesus is in the Sacrament of Reconciliation, Confession. In order to approach him in Confession, we have to turn and face the very things in our hearts that are most unworthy of him, that we would prefer to hide from him, and hide from ourselves, the sins and patterns of sinfulness that weigh on us, and burden our consciences, make it feel as if the Lord is far from us, disappointed in us, even given up on us.
The role of the laity in the Church in Dallas is vital, Bishop Edward J. Burns told participants in a Diocese of Dallas Synod listening session on Communications and Evangelization on Feb. 25 at John Paul High School.
More than 50,000 Catholics filled the seats of Lucas Oil Stadium for the 10th National Eucharistic Congress. Held July 17-21, the National Eucharistic Congress was a profound moment highlighting the National Eucharistic Revival launched by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops in 2022.
Pope Francis has named Bishop Greg Kelly to be bishop of the Diocese of Tyler. Bishop Kelly, 68, has served…