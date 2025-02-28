Bishop Kelly installed as fifth bishop of Tyler

By Michael Gresham

The Texas Catholic

TYLER, Texas — Bishop Gregory Kelly’s installation as the fifth bishop of Tyler Feb. 24 marked not only a historic moment for the east Texas diocese but also filled its faithful with a sense of hope, faith, and excitement for the future.

“It was just very inspiring, and I left feeling very positive about the direction the diocese is heading,” Austin Luce, a parishioner at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Tyler, said. “People have been waiting, praying, and hoping. Now, I just think there’s just a lot of optimism.”

Archbishops, bishops, priests, clergy, religious sisters, and laity from throughout Texas and neighboring states joined Cardinal Christophe Pierre, Apostolic Nuncio to the United States, among those who filled the W.T. Brookshire Convention Center for Bishop Kelly’s Mass of Installation.

Bishop Edward J. Burns was among the 27 bishops who were celebrants, as were former Dallas priests Bishop Mark J. Seitz of El Paso, Bishop J. Douglas Deshotel of Lafayette, Louisiana, and Bishop Robert M. Coerver of Lubbock.

The celebration coincided with the 38th anniversary of the east Texas diocese being formally erected on Feb. 24, 1987.

Bishop Kelly, ordained a priest in 1982, served the entirety of his priestly service in the Diocese of Dallas, most recently as auxiliary bishop, vicar for clergy, and moderator of the curia. He was chosen by Pope Francis in December 2024 to serve as Tyler’s bishop. He succeeds Bishop Joseph E. Strickland, who was removed by Pope Francis in November 2023. The Tyler diocese has in the interim been under the care of apostolic administrator Archbishop-designate Joe S. Vásquez, who will be installed March 25 as the third archbishop of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston.

Bishop Kelly, joined by his brother priests and seminarians, processed into the Mass along a path lined by cheering students from St. Gregory Cathedral and Bishop Thomas K. Gorman Catholic schools. Prior to his entrance to the convention center, members of the Neocatechumenal communities from the Diocese of Dallas serenaded the bishop, holding signs of gratitude for his time and pastoral ministry in Dallas.

Cardinal Pierre opened the Mass with a blessing before reading the Apostolic Mandate—the official letter from Pope Francis appointing Bishop Kelly to the Diocese of Tyler. Bishop Kelly then stood upon the altar, lifting the mandate high for all to see as the conference center erupted in applause.

‘Take courage’

In his homily, Bishop Kelly expressed gratitude to all those in attendance as well as those watching via livestream.

“I feel so grateful at this moment for so many gifts,” Bishop Kelly said. “I’m grateful you all are here, and I am so grateful…for the gift of life and the gift of faith that came to me just over 69 years ago through my parents.”

Bishop Kelly also offered his gratitude to Pope Francis for his appointment as bishop of Tyler and asked for prayers for the ailing pope.

“He’s been very much on my mind as he is suffering terribly right now,” he said of the 88-year-old pontiff who remains hospitalized in critical condition in Rome.

In his homily, Bishop Kelly referenced his motto, “Take courage,” as he drew from Matthew 14:27 where Jesus tells His disciples as He walked towards them on the water, “Take courage, it is I, do not be afraid.” In the Gospel, Jesus calls on Peter to walk on water as well.

“As long as Peter keeps his eyes and attention on Jesus, as long as he listens to Him, he is able to continue; otherwise he falters,” Bishop Kelly said. “I think of Jesus moving towards us, especially during the storms of life, but also just in the everydayness of our life, always giving us the full gift of Himself.”

Bishop Kelly reminded those in attendance that Jesus comes to the faithful in the Eucharist—Body, Blood, Soul, and Divinity—holding nothing back and calling the people of God to do the same.

Reflecting on the words of St. Augustine, Bishop Kelly said that just as the faithful receive the gift of Christ at His table, they are also called to offer themselves in return.

“He is in those who are hungry and thirsty, those who are without clothing — migrants, refugees, the sick, and the imprisoned,” he said, quoting Christ’s words to urge the faithful to recognize His presence in those in need: “as you did it to one of the least of these my brethren, you did it to me.”

Inspiring faith

Bishop Kelly’s homily struck a chord with members of his new flock.

“I loved his calling on the scripture for us to take courage, to be brave, and to do whatever Jesus calls us to do,” Henry Troell, a parishioner at St. Theresa of the Infant Jesus in Gladewater, said. “Most importantly, he said, Jesus is always coming to us, and that is a message everybody needs to hear: Jesus isn’t some distant person or some great character in a script; He is a real person that is seeking us out. We are the ones who have been lost; we need to be found.”

On the eve of his installation Mass, Bishop Kelly led evening prayer at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Tyler. On the day of the Mass, he attended a luncheon with fellow bishops, family, and well-wishers from the Diocese of Dallas.

Bishop Burns, who was among those at evening prayer and the luncheon, offered his gratitude for Bishop Kelly’s ministry in Dallas as well as his friendship.

“Bishop Kelly has exemplified the heart of a good shepherd, dedicating himself tirelessly to the pastoral care of the faithful, the formation of priests, and the proclamation of the Gospel,” Bishop Burns said. “While we will deeply miss Bishop Kelly here in Dallas, we recognize that he possesses a servant’s heart and will undoubtedly shepherd the people of God in the Tyler diocese with great faith and love.”

Troell believed the Diocese of Tyler’s new shepherd would be up for the task.

“The Holy Spirit is alive and at work. It’s an exciting time for our diocese.”

Cutline for featured image: Bishop Gregory Kelly displays the Apostolic Mandate, the official letter from Pope Francis appointing Bishop Kelly to the Diocese of Tyler, during the celebration of his Mass of Installation as the fifth bishop of the Diocese of Tyler Feb. 24 at the W. T. Brookshire Convention Center in Tyler. (MICHAEL GRESHAM/The Texas Catholic)

