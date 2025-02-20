Scroll Top

Catholics worldwide unite in prayer for pope’s health

February 20, 2025

By Junno Arocho Esteves
OSV News

As Pope Francis continues to recover at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital, Catholics in the pope’s Diocese of Rome and around the world joined in prayer for his health.

In a statement on the diocesan website posted Feb. 19, Cardinal Baldassare Reina, vicar general of the Diocese of Rome, said the faithful were following “the health condition of our bishop, Pope Francis, with attention and confidence.

“Aware of how precious community prayer is, we ask all parishes and communities of religious life to hold an hour of silent adoration before” the celebration of Mass, Cardinal Reina said. “As one big family we ask that the Lord give our bishop the strength he needs to face this delicate moment.”

In the pope’s native Argentina, Catholics flocked to the Metropolitan Cathedral in Buenos Aires, the diocese then-Archbishop Jorge Mario Bergoglio led before his 2013 election, and other parishes to pray for the pontiff’s health.

In a letter sent to Pope Francis Feb. 17, on behalf of the archdiocese’s Catholics, Archbishop Jorge García Cuerva prayed for his recovery “so that strengthened, you can continue to serve the church throughout the world in the exercise of the ministry that God himself has entrusted to you and that you carry out with such love and dedication.”

Archbishop Cuerva said that while the pope continues his recovery at Gemelli, prayers for the pope’s health and intentions would be said “in all the celebrations of the Eucharist during these days.”

“We entrust you to the Blessed Virgin, in the indelible memory of the days when you were the bishop of the flock that lives in this city,” he wrote.

Catholics in Argentina’s Villa 31, a slum Pope Francis would often visit to celebrate Mass when he led the archdiocese, also joined in prayer for their former bishop. Speaking with the Associated Press, Claudia Doldan, a resident of the slum, said she was saddened because of his “delicate health.”

“I know the pope. In that time, Bergoglio would wash the feet (of people) here in the neighborhood. The whole neighborhood is united in prayer; the pope is in our prayers.”

Prayers also came in from Canada, with Bishop William McGrattan of Calgary, Alberta, president of the Canadian bishops’ conference, assuring in a Feb. 19 message that the country’s faithful and the bishops are “praying for the full recovery of the Holy Father, Pope Francis, as he continues to lead the Church with courage and a generosity of spirit.”

Catholics in Asia, including China, have rallied to pray for the pope. Catholic news site xinde.org in mainland China urged readers to “pray for the pope through the Holy Mass, Eucharistic Adoration, the Rosary, the Chaplet of Divine Mercy, and other devotions.”

“Let us also accompany the pope by observing fasting and penance, praying that the Lord may assist and bless him with a swift recovery,” the site read.

While the fragile ceasefire in Gaza continues, Catholics in the region joined in prayer for the pope’s health. In a video posted by DRM News, an online news outlet, an unnamed Palestinian in Gaza expressed gratitude to the pope who “communicated with us amid the war and the conflicts that Gaza has endured.”

“And now, from his sickbed, from his hospital bed, he continues to reach out to check on his children in Gaza,” he said. “This gives us reassurance and confidence that we are well, that we are in his thoughts. We pray for him and wish him a full recovery.”

Despite the seriousness of his condition, which has forced him to cancel all events and meetings, the pope did not want to miss his daily call with Father Gabriel Romanelli, pastor of Holy Family Church in Gaza.

In an interview with Vatican News published Feb. 17, Father Romanelli said Pope Francis called “during the first two days of his hospitalization.”

“He asked how we were, how the situation was, and he sent us his blessing. People expressed their closeness to him; he thanked them and gave his blessing.”

“We heard his voice. It’s true, he is more tired,” the parish priest continued. “He himself said: ‘I need to take care of myself.’ But his voice was clear, and he listened to us well.”

However, on the evening of Feb. 16, as the complexity of the pope’s condition became more serious, parishioners in Gaza had “no expectation of communication with the pope.”

Nevertheless, Father Romanelli said, “he sent me a short message saying he was grateful for the closeness and prayers and reciprocated with his blessing.”

“We hope that his recovery happens soon and that he can return to St. Peter’s to continue his mission and his work,” he added.

Editor’s note: Visit dallascatholic.org for diocesan prayer resources for Pope Francis.

Cutline for featured image: A pilgrim carries a wooden cross during jubilee celebrations in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican Feb. 18, 2025, while Pope Francis continues treatment at Rome’s Gemelli hospital. The 88-year-old pontiff was hospitalized Feb. 14 after more than a week of suffering from bronchitis and difficulty breathing. (OSV News photo/Guglielmo Mangiapane, Reuters)

Related Posts

Be moved by Spirit, not ‘mechanical repetition,’ pope tells religious

The Holy Spirit, and not the need for recognition, must be the primary motivation in one’s religious life, Pope Francis told consecrated men and women.

03 Feb 2022
Pope calls for day of prayer, fasting for peace in Ukraine

As the threat of war loomed over the world, Pope Francis called on people to pray and fast for peace in Ukraine on Ash Wednesday.

23 Feb 2022
Pope visits Russian Embassy to express concern over war

As Russia continued its assault on Ukraine and Russian troops pressed toward the capital, Kyiv, Pope Francis left the Vatican Feb. 25 to pay a visit to the Russian ambassador to the Holy See.

25 Feb 2022
‘With a heart broken,’ pope prays for peace in Ukraine

Pope Francis said his heart was “broken” by the war in Ukraine, and he pleaded again, “Silence the weapons!”

28 Feb 2022
Longevity of elderly a reminder to take things slow, pope says

Coexistence between older and younger generations can bring about a better appreciation for life that is often lost in today’s fast-paced society, Pope Francis said.

02 Mar 2022
Pope says ‘rivers of blood’ flowing in Ukraine; Vatican ready to help

Pope Francis said the Vatican “is ready to do everything to put itself at the service of peace” in Ukraine.

07 Mar 2022
Church needs women saints, pope tells conference

The Catholic Church needs women, especially women saints, who have shown throughout history an unwavering dedication to God and to caring for their brothers and sisters, Pope Francis said.

11 Mar 2022
Lent is a time to wake up, pray more, care for others, pope says

Lent is a good time to ask God’s help in throwing off any spiritual “drowsiness” that dulls a person’s prayer life and attentiveness to the needs of others, Pope Francis said.

14 Mar 2022
Pope to consecrate Russia and Ukraine to Immaculate Heart of Mary

Pope Francis will consecrate Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary during a penitential prayer service in St. Peter’s Basilica March 25, the Vatican said.

15 Mar 2022
Text of prayer of consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary for Ukraine, Russia

Here is the Vatican text of the Act of Consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, sent by the Vatican to bishops throughout the world. Pope Francis has invited bishops and the rest of the world to join him when he recites the prayer March 25 in St. Peter’s Basilica.

23 Mar 2022
Mercy, love dispel hypocritical religiosity, pope says in Malta

Christians who truly imitate Jesus are more inclined to forgive and be merciful than those who, under the pretense of holiness, point fingers and condemn others, Pope Francis said.

07 Apr 2022
Victory is not raising a flag on pile of rubble, pope says on Palm Sunday

Jesus obeyed the most challenging of commandments: to love one’s enemies; and he invites humanity to do the same by breaking a vicious cycle of evil, sorrow and hatred with love and forgiveness, Pope Francis said on Palm Sunday.

11 Apr 2022
Pope says ‘forces of evil’ are at work in war on Ukraine

In Russia’s war on Ukraine, “the forces of evil” are clearly at work, leading to “abominable” attacks on innocent people and widescale destruction of their homes, Pope Francis said.

13 Apr 2022
Pope blesses Easter basket symbolic of Knights’ care packages for refugees

Pope Francis blessed a special Easter basket during a private audience with Supreme Knight Patrick Kelly and his family at the Vatican April 11.

14 Apr 2022
Christ’s resurrection brings hope to the world, Pope Francis says

The joy of Christ’s resurrection is needed now more than ever in a time when war in Ukraine and other parts of the world makes the hope for peace seem like an illusion, Pope Francis said before giving his Easter blessing.

17 Apr 2022