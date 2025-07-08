Scroll Top

Bishop Burns: Praying for those impacted by devastating flooding in Central Texas

July 8, 2025

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

I am writing to you today concerning the devastating flooding that took place in the Texas Hill Country over the Fourth of July holiday. This natural disaster has left behind a trail of heartbreak and loss, and while the full extent of the damage is still unfolding, we know that many lives have been forever changed.

Sadly, this tragedy has reached into our own diocesan family. The St. Rita Catholic Community is grieving the heartbreaking loss of Blair and Brooke Harber, two of their beloved students, whose lives were tragically cut short by the flash flooding along the Guadalupe River. Blair, 13, and Brooke, 11, were staying with their grandparents, who remain unaccounted for. We offer our deepest prayers and heartfelt condolences to the Harber family and the entire St. Rita parish community. We also hold in prayer all others in our diocesan family who may have been affected through loss, injury, or concern for loved ones. May the Lord’s peace, the support of our Church, and the hope of eternal life bring them strength and comfort in the days ahead.

As we join countless others in mourning the loss of life and the suffering caused by these floods, I ask that we join as one Church to unite in prayer. Let us pray for all the families who mourn, for the first responders carrying out difficult and dangerous work, and for all who are helping in recovery efforts.

For those among you who wish to support our brothers and sisters affected by the floods, please know that an Emergency Second Collection will be taken up the weekend of July 19 and 20. All funds collected will be directed to Catholic Charities in the Archdiocese of San Antonio to assist survivors. For those who prefer to give online or would like additional information, please visit dallascatholic.org/emergency-second-collection-for-disaster-relief/

Let us never grow weary of standing together in faith. And may we lovingly place all those affected by this tragedy into the arms of our Blessed Mother, trusting in the tender mercy and healing grace of her Son, our Lord Jesus Christ.

Faithfully yours in Christ,

Most Reverend Edward J. Burns
Bishop of Dallas

