Bishop Burns: A Thanksgiving message to the faithful of the Diocese of Dallas

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

As we gather to celebrate Thanksgiving, my heart is filled with gratitude for you. Throughout this past year, as I have traveled across our beloved Diocese of Dallas and encountered so many wonderful parishioners who cherish their Catholic faith, I am continually reminded of the countless blessings God has bestowed upon us.

When I see our parishes growing and our churches filled with families, young people, and faithful Catholics striving to live the Gospel, I offer a prayer of thanksgiving. When I witness the tremendous work of our priests and deacons — serving tirelessly, preaching the Word, celebrating the sacraments, and walking with you in moments of joy and sorrow — I am deeply grateful for their generous and faithful ministry.

I give thanks as well for our Catholic schools, where students are formed not only in academic excellence but also in faith and virtue. And I am moved by the extraordinary outreach of Catholic Charities and so many parish ministries that extend Christ’s compassion to the poor, the marginalized, as well as the stranger and the suffering. These works truly change lives and reveal the heart of our Church.

This past year has not been without its tragedies and trials. Yet in the face of such moments, I have witnessed our Catholic community respond with gentleness, care, compassion, and generosity. Your expressions of love — for one another and for those in need — reveal the presence of Christ among us in a powerful way.

As your shepherd, I give thanks to God for the privilege of serving you. Your faith and your love for the Church inspire me every day. Please be assured of my prayers for you and your loved ones this Thanksgiving.

May this be a moment of renewed appreciation for all the blessings God has given us. And may the Lord continue to guide our Diocese with His abundant grace.

Sincerely yours in Christ,

Most Reverend Edward J. Burns

Bishop of Dallas