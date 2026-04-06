Archbishop Broglio: War in Iran likely not justified under Catholic teaching on legitimate defense

By Kate Scanlon

OSV News

WASHINGTON — Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio of the U.S. Archdiocese for the Military Services questioned the legitimacy of America’s war in Iran, arguing that the war is likely not justified under Catholic teaching on legitimate defense by military means, sometimes called just war theory.

In an interview with “Face the Nation” taped April 2 and scheduled to air on Easter, Archbishop Broglio said that under the just war theory, he was concerned the U.S. military action in Iran was “compensating for a threat” before the threat “is actually realized.”

“I would line myself up with Pope Leo, who has been urging for negotiation,” he said. “I realize also that you could say, well, with whom are you going to negotiate? And that, that is … a problem. But in the meantime, lives are being lost, both there and also among our, our troops. So it’s … a concern.”

Pope Leo XIV has been a vocal critic of war in the Middle East and beyond. His comments March 31 followed his first Palm Sunday homily as pope, in which he proclaimed that Jesus, the King of Peace, embraces all suffering in human history and cries out from the cross against war.

God, Pope Leo said during that homily, “does not listen to the prayers of those who wage war, but rejects them, saying: ‘Even though you make many prayers, I will not listen: your hands are full of blood’ (Is 1:15).”

In response to a question about Catholics in the military who may be concerned about participating in a war the Church’s leadership has described as unjust, Archbishop Broglio called it a “a very good question,” noting that the ability of some service members to object may be very limited, creating a significant moral dilemma. He advised that such individuals “would probably have to speak … to his chaplain, to his chain of command.”

“My counsel would be to do as little harm as you … can, and to try and preserve innocent lives,” Archbishop Borglio said.

Cutline for featured image: People react at the site of a residential building in Tehran, Iran, March 27 that was damaged by a strike amid the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran. (OSV News photo/Majid Asgaripour, West Asia News Agency via Reuters)