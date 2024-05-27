Scroll Top
Young adults unite in faith at record-breaking The 635 event
May 27, 2024

By Amy White
The Texas Catholic

From Prince of Peace to Christ the King to St. Ann—Young adults from parishes across the Diocese of Dallas represented their communities at Community Beer Co. May 13 during the latest 635 event. 

The 635 is a diocese-wide young adult event hosted quarterly by the Diocese of Dallas’ Youth, Young Adult, and Campus Ministries office. The purpose of the event is to offer Dallas-area young adults a place to encounter God, grow in Christian community, and, ultimately, feel empowered to be disciples for Christ in their own parish communities.

“The main goal of The 635 is to welcome young adults from any background into an environment that is very low entry level, where the faith is very present but it’s not overbearing,” said Jacob Coffman, associate director of content development for the Youth, Young Adult, and Campus Ministries office of the Diocese of Dallas. “That way, the adults can connect to other young adults; but most importantly, our goal is to always connect them back to the parishes.” 

The May event boasted almost 500 young adults in attendance, the largest number the event has seen in its history. The gathering also featured for the first timetables around the periphery of the event where various young adult ministries could share about their ministry.

“We worked more directly with the parishes to really bring them into it. That’s why we had the table setup and everything, so we can have them really be active participants in The 635,” Coffman said. “Our goal is that, if you’re from Plano, you now get to see the Plano parishes that have young adult ministry. You get to see the Dallas parishes that have young adult ministry. Frisco was there as well. Coppell was there.

“That’s what the Church looks like in Dallas, and this is just the tip of the iceberg; this is not where we’re stopping. The goal is to keep highlighting how young adult ministry is growing across the board.”

Coming together
Much like past 635 events, the May gathering began at 6:35 p.m. with a happy hour, followed by praise and worship, a talk from a guest speaker, and plenty of time for conversation. The theme of the event was “the 5000,” a reference to the multitude fed by Jesus in the Gospel.

Bishop Edward J. Burns was the speaker of the night.

“My friends, God has raised us to a dignity that we need to acknowledge and offer Him all praise, honor, and glory,” Bishop Burns said, addressing the hundreds of young adults listening—many of whom were wearing t-shirts to represent their parish young adult groups. “And we need to give back to Him the wonderful gift of ourselves, the very gift He gave us, our humanity and the very gift of our abilities and faith.” 

The bishop urged the young adults to stay connected to Christ and His Church and to remember their human dignity and the dignity of others, among other messages.

“Listening to the Bishop give his talk was really, really good. There was just a lot of fruitfulness from the talk,” said Xolotzi Mendez, 23, a parishioner of St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church, adding that the talks at 635 events were “one of the reasons why I always come back.”

Besides the talks, another draw for many young adults was the community offered at The 635.

Alejandro de la Maza, a young adult from the St. Jude Catholic Church community, described The 635 as “probably the closest thing to heaven that you’re going to get in terms of meeting so many people that are on fire for the faith in the same spot.” He said, “I like seeing young people that share the same faith. It’s encouraging.”

Jenny Vitek, 29, agreed.

“It’s really nice to build community,” the St. Patrick Catholic Church parishioner said. “We’ve already met a handful of other people and met people again that we’ve seen at other events; and it’s a nice happy place.”

Branden Thevanh, 25, praised The 635 for bringing parishes together and encouraging interconnectivity between communities in the diocese.  

“It’s like experiencing the totality of the Church, being able to experience all the different parts and different facets,” he said, sporting the green t-shirt of St. Rita Catholic Community. “There are so many fruits that have come from that, so many friendships, so many new projects that have grown from that.”

The next 635 event is scheduled to take place on Sept. 10.

Related Posts

Retrospect: A look back at DCYC

FRISCO — Over a thousand youth from the Catholic Diocese of Dallas, plus hundreds of chaperones and volunteers, filled the Embassy Suites by Hilton Dallas Frisco Hotel & Convention Center with the buzz of worship and fellowship during this year’s Dallas Catholic Youth Conference, Feb. 16-18.

28 Feb 2024
A legacy of service and compassion

Perhaps the four most impactful words Barbara Landregan has said in her life are “It’s not your fault.” She has said those words many times over the 14 years she was director of the Safe Environment Program for the Dallas Diocese, up until her retirement in December.

03 Feb 2022
Catechetical Sessions and Listening Sessions: What’s the Difference?

On Feb. 15, the final catechetical session concluded. This represented the end of one phase of the diocesan synodal process and the beginning of another. On March 26, the first public listening session will take place. Because these terms might be unclear, I thought it would be helpful to distinguish between the two and provide more information about these upcoming listening sessions.

24 Feb 2022
Bishop Burns issues update to Phase 3 Decree of the diocesan reopening plan

From staff reports On March 1, 2022, Bishop Edward J. Burns announced updates to the Phase 3 Decree outlining the…

01 Mar 2022
‘We offer our prayers for peace’

A standing-room crowd filled the Cathedral Shrine of the Virgin of Guadalupe March 25 as Bishop Edward J. Burns joined Pope Francis and the universal Church in the Act of Consecration for Ukraine and Russia to the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

26 Mar 2022
Hundreds celebrate consecration of UD to Our Lady of Guadalupe

By Clare Venegas Special to The Texas Catholic A combined crowd of nearly 400 students, faculty, alumni, staff and friends…

15 May 2022
Denison parish marks 150th anniversary

The sun shone brightly that day on the 108-year-old sanctuary, which was filled to capacity with slightly more than 400 congregants, as Bishop Edward J. Burns helped Father Stephen Mocio celebrate St. Patrick Catholic Church’s 150th anniversary in Denison. The parish, located about two miles south of the Red River, is home to around 1,000 families.

05 May 2022
Eight men ordained to transitional diaconate

Declaring it “a day of jubilation for the Diocese of Dallas,” Bishop Edward J. Burns celebrated a Mass on April 23 for the ordination of eight men to the transitional diaconate at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Frisco.

24 Apr 2022
Bishop ordains 17 men as permanent deacons

Calling it a privilege and an honor, Bishop Edward J. Burns ordained 17 men as permanent deacons for the Diocese of Dallas during a Mass celebrated May 21 at St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church in McKinney.

25 May 2022
‘Preaching for an encounter with God’

If the word homiletician isn’t in your personal vocabulary, maybe it should be. A homiletician could make a significant impact on your parish.

14 Jul 2022
A blessing for those who serve

On Saturday, Aug. 6, members of the Dallas Police Department, Dallas County Sheriff’s Department, Dallas Fire and Rescue, and other first responders joined Bishop Edward J. Burns at the Cathedral Shrine of the Virgin of Guadalupe for a Blessing of the Fleet and the Diocesan Blue Mass in recognition and thanksgiving for their service.

11 Aug 2022
Building upon the growing faith at UTD

As Isaias Salgado stood amongst a crowd making their way into the new University Catholic Center at the University of Texas at Dallas on Aug. 28, he couldn’t help but smile.
“I really can’t put into words how amazing all this is,” said Salgado, a senior neuroscience major and member of the Newman Catholic Ministry, a Catholic student organization at UTD. “It’s amazing. It’s such a blessing.”

31 Aug 2022
‘Called to live life, proclaim life, and defend life’

Reminding the faithful that it is a gift from God, Bishop Edward J. Burns on Aug. 22 called on them to continue to proclaim the Gospel of life in their everyday lives.

27 Aug 2022
Embracing truth, celebrating faith with the synod

More than 300 people gathered Aug. 20 at Bishop Lynch High School to dialogue about Catholic social and moral teaching as well as the Church’s role in the world. The discussion was the latest in a series of listening sessions held as part of the preparatory phase of the Diocese of Dallas Synod.

26 Aug 2022
Record-breaking day for Bishop’s Invitational Golf Tournament benefits Catholic schools

By Michael Gresham The Texas Catholic Sunny skies and an equally sunny disposition permeated the scene Sept. 19 as a…

21 Sep 2022