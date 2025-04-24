Scroll Top

Where to watch Pope Francis’ funeral Mass live

April 24, 2025

By OSV News

Pope Francis’ solemn funeral Mass will be broadcast and livestreamed by multiple media outlets April 26, providing several ways people can watch and participate in the funeral from around the world.

The Mass begins at 10 a.m. local time in Rome, or 4 a.m. EDT (3 a.m. CDT, 2 a.m. MDT, and 1 a.m. PDT) in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican. Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, dean of the College of Cardinals, will preside over the Mass. Bishops, cardinals, and priests from around the world will concelebrate.

Vatican News will livestream the Mass on its YouTube channel, and OSV News will carry that coverage at OSVNews.com. The Mass will also be livestreamed by The New York Times and other news outlets, and broadcast on many U.S. television networks including ABC, CBS, CNN, and NBC. Britain’s BBC will also provide live coverage. EWTN will broadcast the funeral Mass live, with coverage beginning at 3 a.m. EDT.

The Catholic Channel (Channel 129) on SiriusXM radio will broadcast the Mass, beginning at 4 a.m. EDT., with Father Dave Dwyer and Lino Rulli providing on-location coverage. Relevant Radio will also begin live coverage of the Mass at the same time. Both stations will rebroadcast the Mass later in the day. Other Catholic radio stations are also expected to carry live broadcasts of the Mass.

Pope Francis died Easter Monday, April 21, at age 88. His funeral is expected to draw world leaders and dignitaries, including President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, a Catholic. Following the funeral, Pope Francis will be interred at a simple tomb in the Basilica of St. Mary Major in Rome, per his wishes.

The final rituals of the funeral Mass mark the beginning of the “Novendiales,” nine days of mourning and that include Masses for the repose of Pope Francis’ soul.

Cutline for featured image: Pallbearers carry the body of Pope Francis in his casket through St. Peter’s Square on their way into St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican April 23, 2025, as the pope’s mortal remains are prepared for public viewing and prayer. (CNS photo/Vatican Media)

