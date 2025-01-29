Waldon set to foster a ministry of belonging

By Michael Gresham

The Texas Catholic

The Diocese of Dallas has ushered in a transformative chapter in its ministry to persons with disabilities with the appointment of Melissa Waldon as director of the Office for Persons with Disabilities. Waldon, whose extensive experience and commitment to inclusion span more than 27 years, began her new role on Jan. 1.

“Texas has the second-largest number of individuals with disabilities in all states in the United States. Dallas is one of 10 counties with the highest number of people with disabilities in Texas. Ministry to children with disabilities and their families is therefore not only a Gospel directive, but necessary for the growth and nurture of civil society in Dallas,” said Peter J. Ductrám, senior director of the Office of Ministries. “Our faith is incarnational. God became human to reach out to us and gather us to Himself. In Jesus Christ, humanity finds its highest and fullest expression, and we are invited into a relationship with the Trinity through Him.”

Ductrám said this incarnational reality is crucial when considered from the perspective of children with disabilities.

“Likewise, the liturgy, as the public worship of the Church, is deeply embedded in the physical world, the world of the senses,” he explained. “Sight, sound, scent, touch, taste, all of our senses contribute to our apprehension of the living God present to us in the liturgy under sacramental signs.”

With Waldon’s appointment as the director of the Office for Persons with Disabilities, Ductrám said he is confident that she will provide “steady and organic leadership and oversight of the diocesan initiatives while empowering and honoring the wisdom of so many women and men in ministry who continue to accompany people with disabilities.”

As Waldon steps into her new role as director of the Office for Persons with Disabilities, she invites the Catholic community to join her in fostering a culture of inclusion.

“I hope to create and foster an environment free of stigma where we begin to build upon our strengths and recognize our differences as being a part of a human condition that we all share,” she said. “I ask for prayers and support as we work together to share Christ’s love with all.”

Community of Disciples

Waldon’s leadership comes at a pivotal time as the diocese embarks on the implementation of the Community of Disciples initiative, a program designed to enrich the faith lives of children with disabilities and their families. The initiative is made possible by a $1,022,357 grant from Lilly Endowment Inc., awarded through its Nurturing Children through Worship and Prayer Initiative.

“Under Peter Ductrám’s leadership, the Office of Ministries is commissioned to promote and encourage collaboration between ministerial efforts and to explore creative ways to revitalize our local Church more effectively under the guiding principles of evangelization and catechesis. The Community of Disciples Initiative will contribute to this mission by strengthening the vitality in ten parish communities,” Bishop Edward J. Burns said. “I am proud of both the collaborative effort this undertaking represents and its vision for enhancing ministry with children with disabilities and their families throughout the Diocese of Dallas.”

The initiative seeks to foster vibrant parish communities where children with disabilities and their families can engage more fully in eucharistic worship, prayer practices, and the life of the Church. Initially launching in 10 parishes across the diocese, the program will provide resources, training, and support to promote full, conscious, and active participation in parish liturgies.

“Through the generous grant, we will begin implementing the Community of Disciples initiative, which aims to form and accompany parishes as they develop and strengthen sensory-friendly Masses for children with disabilities and their families,” Waldon explained. “The entire parish faith community can in turn benefit spiritually from experiencing the full, conscious, and active presence of children with disabilities within the Christian community.”

The program also aims to extend its impact beyond the initial cohort of parishes, drawing on research findings to expand its reach across the diocese.

Ministry and passion

Waldon’s life and career exemplify a dedication to fostering belonging and personal growth. Raised in San Diego and San Antonio, she attended Ursuline Academy in San Antonio before earning a psychology degree from Texas A&M University.

After 12 years as a stay-at-home mom, she became a certified special education teacher, later earning a counseling degree from Texas A&M-Commerce to serve as a school counselor. Her commitment to faith and spiritual development led her to later complete a Master of Arts in pastoral theology at St. Joseph’s College in Maine.

Prior to joining the Diocese of Dallas in 2011, Waldon served as a catechist for St. Jude Catholic Church in Allen, her home parish since 1999, as well as at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Dallas, where she helped launch the parish’s kindergarten catechetical program.

“I have taught most levels of school or catechesis, and I have had the great pleasure of walking side by side with families of loved ones with disabilities,” she said. “It is through their lens, their humble way of being, and their grace that I have been able to grow in knowledge and develop a great love for the community.”

In 2011, she joined the Diocese of Dallas as the associate director for disabilities and mental health, where Waldon’s hands-on experience and advocacy for families have shaped her vision for her new role as director.

“I very much look forward to continuing to advocate and accompany persons with disabilities and their families to foster a sense of belonging for all,” Waldon said, adding that she is also excited to foster new relationships and connections with those who may be new to a parish or ministry. “It will be through those relationships we build a collaborative network of individuals seeking to enhance the Christian spirit of the Church where we encourage all the faithful to be ever more open to an ongoing encounter with the person of Jesus Christ.”

In her 13 years of ministry for those with disabilities and mental health diagnoses for the diocese, Waldon said the most significant challenge has been related to stigma. Addressing those challenges will remain a priority for Waldon in her new role.

“I rely heavily on the Holy Spirit to guide and direct me best,” she said, “and I utilize scripture as a means to educate that we all have a calling to find and meet people where they are at, to welcome and ultimately build a faith community where people with disabilities and their families belong as full participating members of the Body of Christ.”

Waldon said success often comes from the people her ministry serves themselves.

“They have taught me the importance of dedication, pre-service, and how to serve humbly with Christ as the center of all we do,” Waldon said. “I do not take for granted their generosity and ask for them to continue to pray for me and this ministry as we build upon the work we have done to get to where we are at, and for the future growth I no doubt believe we will see.”

Cutline for featured image: Melissa Waldon began her role as the director of the newly created Diocese of Dallas Office for Persons with Disabilities on Jan. 1. Waldon is pictured at St. Jude Catholic Church in Allen, where she has been a parishioner since 1999. (KEVIN BARTRAM/Special Contributor)