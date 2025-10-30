Scroll Top

USCCB president urges faithful to pray for, support victims of Hurricane Melissa

October 30, 2025

By OSV News

WASHINGTON — As Hurricane Melissa continued its devastating course through the Caribbean, Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, urged Catholics to pray for and support the people and communities impacted by one of the strongest Atlantic hurricanes on record.

In the Caribbean region, “families face severe risk of flooding, landslides, displacement, and infrastructure damage with little resources to respond” due to the strongest storm the planet has seen this year, the archbishop said in a statement released late Oct. 29. “Our brothers and sisters in small island nations like Jamaica, Cuba, and Haiti are the most vulnerable to the impact of such strong storms, often intensified by a warming climate.”

Melissa has left dozens dead and caused widespread destruction across Jamaica, Cuba and Haiti. With winds ranging from 175-185 mph, it made landfall in southwestern Jamaica near New Hope around 1 p.m. ET Oct. 28 before heading toward Cuba, where it made landfall early in the morning Oct. 29 as a Category 3 storm.

“After lashing Cuba,” Melissa set “its sights” on the Bahamas and Bermuda, The Weather Channel reported.

“The Church accompanies, through prayer and action, all people who are suffering,” said Archbishop Broglio, head of the U.S. Archdiocese for the Military Services. “I urge Catholics and all people of good will to join me in praying for the safety and protection of everyone, especially first responders, in these devastated areas.”

“Let us stand in solidarity,” he added, “by supporting the efforts of organizations already on the ground such as Caritas Haiti, Caritas Cuba, and Caritas Antilles, as well as Catholic Relief Services, who are supplying essential, direct services and accompaniment to those in need.”

Catholic Relief Services, the U.S. Catholic Church’s overseas relief and development agency, is accepting donations for hurricane relief via its website.

At the Vatican, after his main address at the general audience early Oct. 29, Pope Leo XIV assured storm victims of his “closeness” and his prayers.

“Thousands of people have been displaced, while homes, infrastructure, and several hospitals have been damaged,” he said. “I assure everyone of my closeness, praying for those who have lost their lives, for those who are fleeing, and for those populations who, awaiting the storm’s developments, are experiencing hours of anxiety and concern.”

“I encourage the civil authorities to do everything possible, and I thank the Christian communities, together with voluntary organizations, for the relief they are providing,” the pope added.

Cutline for featured image: Camilla Powell 27, and daughter Destiny Ellington, 5, stand outside of their home in Alligator Pond, Jamaica, Oct. 29, 2025, after Hurricane Melissa swept through the area. Melissa made landfall Oct. 28 in Jamaica around 1 p.m. ET as a catastrophic Category 5 storm with top winds of 185 mph. One of the strongest Atlantic hurricanes on record, Melissa has left dozens dead and widespread destruction across Jamaica, Cuba, and Haiti. (OSV News photo/Octavio Jones, Reuters)

Related Posts

Archbishops Broglio, Lori elected USCCB’s next president, vice president

Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio of the U.S. Archdiocese for the Military Services was elected Nov. 15 to a three-year term as president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops during the bishops’ fall general assembly in Baltimore.

15 Nov 2022
Make World Youth Day in Lisbon and stateside the ‘start of a movement,’ say U.S. bishops

As the U.S. Catholic bishops heard at their spring assembly’s June 16 plenary session in Orlando, with support, open hearts and ears, and encouragement, World Youth Day 2023 can be not just a singular event, but become a movement to uplift the church for years and generations to come.

19 Jun 2023
Dicastery dialogue focuses on evangelization, catechesis in U.S.

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops recently hosted a significant dialogue on catechesis and evangelization, welcoming Archbishop Salvatore Fisichella and his team from the Dicastery for Evangelization for discussions with diocesan representatives during the 2023 Spring Plenary Assembly on June 13 in Orlando. Among those in attendance was Diocese of Dallas Senior Director of Ministries Peter J. Ductrám, who was invited by USCCB as a regional diocesan representative.

17 Jul 2023
U.S. bishops open fall assembly with prayer, reflection and a Mass for peace

Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio of the U.S. Archdiocese for the Military Services, who is president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, led his brother bishops in prayer for wisdom as they began their fall plenary assembly in Baltimore Nov. 13 with a Mass for peace.

14 Nov 2023
‘A son of our shores, a saint for our times’

Father Isaac Hecker was a Catholic convert, a religious community founder, a missionary and a pioneering Catholic publisher. He also may one day be recognized as a Catholic saint.

15 Nov 2023
Though retired, Bishop Perry will continue to lead USCCB’s anti-racism committee

Despite his Sept. 25 retirement as a Chicago auxiliary, Bishop Joseph N. Perry may continue to serve as chairman of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Ad Hoc Committee Against Racism, completing the term he began in May.

15 Nov 2023
Synod report for U.S. shows growth, tensions and ‘deep desire to rebuild’ the body of Christ

Growth, undeniable tensions and “a deep desire to rebuild and strengthen” the body of Christ have emerged as key themes in the latest synod report for the Catholic Church in the U.S.

29 May 2024
Bishop Perry on Juneteenth: ‘We must remain relentless’ in pursuit of ‘equality and equity’

As the nation marked Juneteenth, the head of the U.S. bishops’ anti-racism committee called for renewed efforts to combat the historical legacy of slavery and racism.

19 Jun 2024
US bishops’ assembly focuses on the heart of Jesus after Church events, election year

On the first day of the public session of the U.S. bishops’ annual fall meeting in Baltimore, the importance of the Church’s mission in light of the just-concluded Synod on Synodality, the National Eucharistic Congress, and the recently concluded U.S. election loomed large.

14 Nov 2024
“Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe nos llama a la unidad en Cristo”: obispos de EU

Por Lauretta Brown, OSV News (OSV News) — En un momento de la historia marcado por la división, varios obispos de…

12 Dec 2024
Obispo Seitz: El tráfico de seres humanos es ‘un rechazo de la dignidad que Dios ha dado a todo ser humano’

OSV News WASHINGTON (OSV News) — La trata de seres humanos “no sólo es un delito grave”, sino que también “es…

12 Feb 2025
St. Joseph novena guides those ‘on the path to adoption’

The faithful are invited to pray for those whose lives are touched by adoption, seeking the intercession of St. Joseph, the foster father of Jesus.

07 Mar 2025
Obispos apoyan proyecto de ley que facilita residencia para trabajadores migrantes religiosos

Por Kate Scanlon OSV News WASHINGTON (OSV News) — El 10 de abril, los obispos de EE.UU. dijeron a los legisladores…

16 Apr 2025
Obispos urgen proteger Medicaid mientras el senado considera el “gran proyecto bonito” de Trump

WASHINGTON (OSV News) — Mientras el Senado comenzaba a considerar un paquete integral para la agenda del presidente Donald Trump,…

11 Jun 2025
Obispos mexicanos se solidarizan con migrantes en medio de protestas en ciudades de EU

Por David Agren/ OSV News (OSV News) — La Conferencia del Episcopado Mexicano expresó su solidaridad con los migrantes que “están…

13 Jun 2025