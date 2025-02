Obispo Seitz: El tráfico de seres humanos es ‘un rechazo de la dignidad que Dios ha dado a todo ser humano’

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops recently hosted a significant dialogue on catechesis and evangelization, welcoming Archbishop Salvatore Fisichella and his team from the Dicastery for Evangelization for discussions with diocesan representatives during the 2023 Spring Plenary Assembly on June 13 in Orlando. Among those in attendance was Diocese of Dallas Senior Director of Ministries Peter J. Ductrám, who was invited by USCCB as a regional diocesan representative.